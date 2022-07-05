Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  VSE Corporation
  News
  Summary
    VSEC   US9182841000

VSE CORPORATION

(VSEC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-05 pm EDT
35.93 USD   -2.15%
VSE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/05/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Tehrani Farinaz S
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
VSE CORP [VSEC] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Legal Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
6348 WALKER LANE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
ALEXANDRIA VA 22310
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Tehrani Farinaz S
6348 WALKER LANE

ALEXANDRIA, VA22310

Chief Legal Officer
Signatures
/s/ Farinaz S. Tehrani 2022-07-05
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The reporting person is voluntarily reporting the acquisition of shares of the Issuer's common stock pursuant to the VSE Corporation 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan. This transaction is exempt under Rule 16b-3(c).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

VSE Corporation published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 21:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 912 M - -
Net income 2022 30,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 1,09%
Capitalization 469 M 469 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart VSE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
VSE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VSE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 36,72 $
Average target price 61,20 $
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Anthony Cuomo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen D. Griffin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ralph Edward Eberhart Non-Executive Chairman
Calvin Scott Koonce Independent Director
James F. Lafond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VSE CORPORATION-39.74%469
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION12.74%143 887
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION21.98%115 548
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION25.65%75 604
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION7.38%62 048
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.07%46 915