Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Slovakia
  4. Bratislava Stock Exchange
  5. Vseobecna uverova banka, a.s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1VUB02AE   SK1110001437

VSEOBECNA UVEROVA BANKA, A.S.

(1VUB02AE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bratislava Stock Exchange  -  2021-04-18
157.00 EUR   -.--%
08:32aVseobecna Uverova Banka : VUB Bank closed an agreement with Tripal company
PU
09/23Vseobecna Uverova Banka : Suspended, blocked, renewed and terminated issues - Všeobecná úverová banka
PU
09/13Vseobecna Uverova Banka : Strong foundations and close collaboration will secure Slovakia's growth
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vseobecna uverova banka : VUB Bank closed an agreement with Tripal company

10/13/2022 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
13.10.2022 VUB Bank closed an agreement with Tripal company
VUB Bank, member of Intesa Sanpaolo group, successfully closed a 567 000 euro leasing agreement in favour of TRIPAL S.R.O., supporting its long-term investment needs.


The Slovakian company is specialized in high-quality solution in logistic and handling elements in production.

The financing made available by Intesa Sanpaolo, will allow TRIPAL S.R.O. to increase the current production capacity supporting the purchase of a laser tube cutting, a machine to make packaging more efficient and to avoid energy and material waste with an expected positive impact on the social and economic environment reducing their ecological impact.

Disclaimer

VÚB - Vseobecna uverova banka a.s. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 12:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VSEOBECNA UVEROVA BANKA, A.S.
08:32aVseobecna Uverova Banka : VUB Bank closed an agreement with Tripal company
PU
09/23Vseobecna Uverova Banka : Suspended, blocked, renewed and terminated issues - Všeob..
PU
09/13Vseobecna Uverova Banka : Strong foundations and close collaboration will secure Slovakia'..
PU
08/23Vseobecna Uverova Banka : Issuers' Information - Všeobecná úverová banka
PU
08/19Vseobecna Uverova Banka : Half yearly fcial & audit reports / ltd reviews
PU
08/15Vseobecna Uverova Banka : Semi-Annual Financial Reports 2022
PU
08/12Vseobecna Uverova Banka : Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
06/23Vseobecna Uverova Banka : VUB Prague, part of Intesa Sanpaolo, successfully underwrote pro..
PU
05/18Powell and Target dampen the mood
MS
05/18Analyst recommendations: Reckitt, Home Depot, Penn National, Wal..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VSEOBECNA UVEROVA BANKA, A.S.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 391 M 379 M 379 M
Net income 2021 113 M 110 M 110 M
Net Debt 2021 6 740 M 6 539 M 6 539 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 037 M 1 976 M 1 976 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales 2021 22,5x
Nbr of Employees 3 412
Free-Float 0,93%
Chart VSEOBECNA UVEROVA BANKA, A.S.
Duration : Period :
Vseobecna uverova banka, a.s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexander Resch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Paolo Vivona Chief Financial, Planning & Control Officer
Ignacio Jose Jaquotot Calvo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marie Kovárová Chief Operating & Information Technology Officer
Christian Schaack Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VSEOBECNA UVEROVA BANKA, A.S.0.00%1 976
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.61%304 752
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.09%239 932
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%205 489
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.57%153 656
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.41%144 002