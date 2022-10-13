Vseobecna uverova banka : VUB Bank closed an agreement with Tripal company

13.10.2022

VUB Bank, member of Intesa Sanpaolo group, successfully closed a 567 000 euro leasing agreement in favour of TRIPAL S.R.O., supporting its long-term investment needs.



The Slovakian company is specialized in high-quality solution in logistic and handling elements in production.

The financing made available by Intesa Sanpaolo, will allow TRIPAL S.R.O. to increase the current production capacity supporting the purchase of a laser tube cutting, a machine to make packaging more efficient and to avoid energy and material waste with an expected positive impact on the social and economic environment reducing their ecological impact.