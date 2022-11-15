Arconic Corp sells its Russian operations for $230 million

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Arconic Corp sold its
Russian operations to the majority owner of state-backed metals
company VSMPO-AVISMA for cash proceeds of $230
million, the U.S. aluminum products maker said on Tuesday.
Arconic joins a list of Western companies that have sold
their Russian assets to comply with sanctions on Moscow over the
Ukraine war.
"Operating in Russia only became more difficult and our
ability to operate going forward became increasingly uncertain
in light of the current geopolitical environment," said Tim
Myers, chief executive officer of the company.
Arconic had paused new contracts in Russia in March.
However, the company in May had warned that its
employees could face criminal charges if it made any abrupt or
unapproved changes to its Russian operations, based on an
ongoing dispute with the country's antitrust body.
(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)