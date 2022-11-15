Advanced search
    VSMO   RU0009100291

VSMPO-AVISMA CORPORATION

(VSMO)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
57180.00 RUB   -1.11%
04:38pArconic Corp sells its Russian operations for $230 million
RE
07/21EU blocks proposal to sanction Russian titanium maker VSMPO-Avisma - WSJ
RE
07/08PUBLIC STOCK COMPANY VSMPO-AVISMA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Arconic Corp sells its Russian operations for $230 million

11/15/2022 | 04:49pm EST
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Arconic Corp sold its Russian operations to the majority owner of state-backed metals company VSMPO-AVISMA for cash proceeds of $230 million, the U.S. aluminum products maker said on Tuesday.

Arconic joins a list of Western companies that have sold their Russian assets to comply with sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine war.

"Operating in Russia only became more difficult and our ability to operate going forward became increasingly uncertain in light of the current geopolitical environment," said Tim Myers, chief executive officer of the company.

Arconic had paused new contracts in Russia in March.

However, the company in May had warned that its employees could face criminal charges if it made any abrupt or unapproved changes to its Russian operations, based on an ongoing dispute with the country's antitrust body. (Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCONIC CORPORATION 0.10% 20.32 Delayed Quote.-38.50%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.72% 154.3902 Real-time Quote.-12.81%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.53% 61.3 Delayed Quote.-20.54%
VSMPO-AVISMA CORPORATION -1.11% 57180 End-of-day quote.21.92%
