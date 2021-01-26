VSMPO AVISMA : and Boeing to sign Long Term Supply Agreement

VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation (VSMPO) announced that they have signed a new long term contract for titanium forgings with Boeing Company (Boeing).

Under the terms of the this contract, VSMPO will continue to provide Boeing and its supply chain with current and new statement of work for titanium die forgings to support Boeing commercial aircraft manufacturing requirements for various models of the 787 Dreamliner, 777, 767, and 737.

Ural Boeing Manufacturing, a joint venture between VSMPO and Boeing, will machine many of these forgings at its facility located in Verkhnaya Salda.

In addition, as part of a previously signed separate contract VSMPO will continue to supply titanium mill products to Boeing and its participating suppliers.

'This new contract is reflective of our commitment to the long term relationship between VSMPO and Boeing' according to Dmitry Osipov, CEO of VSMPO. 'Our company is in its third decade of working very closely with Boeing on providing increasing levels of support, technology and services to Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and we look forward to continuing supporting and partnering with Boeing'.

'Today we mark another important step in further continuing our mutually beneficial cooperation with VSMPO', said Boeing president in Russia and CIS Sergey Kravchenko. 'VSMPO has been a reliable and valuable partner for Boeing for many years.'

VSMPO will provide sales and service support of these contracts, including logistics, cutting, and just-in-time delivery services through its global sales and distribution network locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe and China.

