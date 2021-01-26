Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation    VSMO   RU0009100291

VSMPO-AVISMA CORPORATION

(VSMO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 01/25
21260 RUB   +0.66%
02:14aVSMPO AVISMA : and Boeing to sign Long Term Supply Agreement
PU
2020VSMPO AVISMA : New VSMPO-Tirus US CEO
PU
2019VSMPO-AVISMA CORPORATION : Annual Report
CO
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VSMPO AVISMA : and Boeing to sign Long Term Supply Agreement

01/26/2021 | 02:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation (VSMPO) announced that they have signed a new long term contract for titanium forgings with Boeing Company (Boeing).

Under the terms of the this contract, VSMPO will continue to provide Boeing and its supply chain with current and new statement of work for titanium die forgings to support Boeing commercial aircraft manufacturing requirements for various models of the 787 Dreamliner, 777, 767, and 737.

Ural Boeing Manufacturing, a joint venture between VSMPO and Boeing, will machine many of these forgings at its facility located in Verkhnaya Salda.

In addition, as part of a previously signed separate contract VSMPO will continue to supply titanium mill products to Boeing and its participating suppliers.

'This new contract is reflective of our commitment to the long term relationship between VSMPO and Boeing' according to Dmitry Osipov, CEO of VSMPO. 'Our company is in its third decade of working very closely with Boeing on providing increasing levels of support, technology and services to Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and we look forward to continuing supporting and partnering with Boeing'.

'Today we mark another important step in further continuing our mutually beneficial cooperation with VSMPO', said Boeing president in Russia and CIS Sergey Kravchenko. 'VSMPO has been a reliable and valuable partner for Boeing for many years.'

VSMPO will provide sales and service support of these contracts, including logistics, cutting, and just-in-time delivery services through its global sales and distribution network locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe and China.

Press center contacts:

VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation:

tel.: +7 (34345)60098

pressa@vsmpo-avisma.ru

Download press-release

Disclaimer

OAO Korporatsiya VSMPO-AVISMA published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 07:13:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about VSMPO-AVISMA CORPORATION
02:14aVSMPO AVISMA : and Boeing to sign Long Term Supply Agreement
PU
2020VSMPO AVISMA : New VSMPO-Tirus US CEO
PU
2019VSMPO-AVISMA CORPORATION : Annual Report
CO
2019VSMPO-AVISMA CORPORATION : Financial report
CO
2019KORPORATSIYA VSMPO-AVISMA PAO : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019VSMPO-AVISMA CORPORATION : Half-year report
CO
2019KORPORATSIYA VSMPO-AVISMA PAO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018KORPORATSIYA VSMPO-AVISMA PAO : Financial report
CO
2018KORPORATSIYA VSMPO-AVISMA PAO : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018KORPORATSIYA VSMPO-AVISMA PAO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 105 B 1 401 M 1 401 M
Net income 2019 20 629 M 274 M 274 M
Net Debt 2019 60 362 M 802 M 802 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
Yield 2019 4,35%
Capitalization 245 B 3 238 M 3 256 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,25x
EV / Sales 2019 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 0
Free-Float 9,68%
Chart VSMPO-AVISMA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VSMPO-AVISMA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dmitry Vasilyevich Osipov Chief Executive Officer
Sergey Viktorovich Chemezov Chairman
Valeriy N. Borisov Deputy Director General-Economics & Finance
Mikhail Evgenevich Shelkov Vice Chairman
Andrey Aleksandrovich Zokin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VSMPO-AVISMA CORPORATION1.92%3 238
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD30.33%16 953
GEM CO., LTD.29.90%6 384
IMERYS10.97%4 408
AURUBIS7.70%3 690
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-2.23%3 313
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ