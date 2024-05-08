VSTECS BERHAD (Registration No: 199501021835)(351038-H)Lot 3, Jalan Teknologi 3/5, Taman Sains Selangor, Kota Damansara 47810 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia.

VSTECS Appointed as the first Amazon Web Services

(AWS) Distributor in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 8 May 2024 - VSTECS Berhad (VSTECS, 偉仕佳杰, Stock

Code:5162) ("VSTECS" or the "VSTECS Group"), Malaysia's leading Information & Communications Technology ("ICT") distributor, has through its wholly-owned subsidiary, VSTECS KU Sdn Bhd been named as the first Amazon Web Services ("AWS") Distributor in Malaysia. This collaboration will empower Malaysian businesses to leverage the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud through VSTECS.

VSTECS will offer AWS's portfolio of highly scalable and cost-effective cloud services, including compute, storage, databases, analytics, networking, and application services to enterprises in the private and public sectors in Malaysia. VSTECS' extensive network of channel partners and expertise in cloud services will ensure seamless access and support for Malaysian businesses looking to migrate to the cloud or optimise their existing cloud infrastructure.

Chief Executive Officer of VSTECS, Mr JH Soong <宋昭雄>, said, "VSTECS is proud to

be appointed as the first distributor for AWS in Malaysia. This collaboration significantly expands our cloud portfolio, allowing us to address the full spectrum of private, public, and hybrid cloud requirements. It perfectly aligns with our commitment to driving growth in the cloud and data center space. Through our collaboration with AWS along with our proven expertise in cloud solutions, businesses of all sizes can leverage cloud computing to accelerate their digital transformation," he added.