FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
VSTECS Appointed as the first Amazon Web Services
(AWS) Distributor in Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 8 May 2024 - VSTECS Berhad (VSTECS, 偉仕佳杰, Stock
Code:5162) ("VSTECS" or the "VSTECS Group"), Malaysia's leading Information & Communications Technology ("ICT") distributor, has through its wholly-owned subsidiary, VSTECS KU Sdn Bhd been named as the first Amazon Web Services ("AWS") Distributor in Malaysia. This collaboration will empower Malaysian businesses to leverage the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud through VSTECS.
VSTECS will offer AWS's portfolio of highly scalable and cost-effective cloud services, including compute, storage, databases, analytics, networking, and application services to enterprises in the private and public sectors in Malaysia. VSTECS' extensive network of channel partners and expertise in cloud services will ensure seamless access and support for Malaysian businesses looking to migrate to the cloud or optimise their existing cloud infrastructure.
Chief Executive Officer of VSTECS, Mr JH Soong <宋昭雄>, said, "VSTECS is proud to
be appointed as the first distributor for AWS in Malaysia. This collaboration significantly expands our cloud portfolio, allowing us to address the full spectrum of private, public, and hybrid cloud requirements. It perfectly aligns with our commitment to driving growth in the cloud and data center space. Through our collaboration with AWS along with our proven expertise in cloud solutions, businesses of all sizes can leverage cloud computing to accelerate their digital transformation," he added.
About VSTECS Berhad
VSTECS Berhad ("VSTECS"), and its subsidiaries, is a leading distribution hub for Information & Communications Technology ("ICT") products, enterprise systems and provides ICT support and technical services in Malaysia. Listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, VSTECS is an associate company of VSTECS Holdings (Singapore) Limited, which is in turn held by VSTECS Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
VSTECS distributes a comprehensive range of ICT products with over 40 leading principals with a nationwide channel network of more than 3,600 resellers comprising retailers, system integrators and corporate dealers. For more information, please visit www.vstecs.com.my.
