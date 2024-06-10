based on 20.0x FY25F PE. Given the lack of local listed peers for valuation benchmarking, we use a 1.0x PEG ratio (compared to 2.0x PEG ratio which is the average peak PEG valuation of tech names during the 2021 tech run), reflecting a

assuming: a) growth from the ICT distribution segment driven by the resurgence of the PC and notebook cycle and strong Starlink adoption in Malaysia, b) growth from the enterprise services segment mainly fuelled by the booming DC market in Malaysia, and c) higher ICT services revenue, which commands higher margins, thereby lifting the group's overall margin. Note that we have yet to account for any potential orders from colocation DCs for IT equipment.

ICT services, which typically have better margins. With these factors in play, management expects the contribution from VMWARE to grow by multiple legs, despite having to incur talent acquisition cost from absorbing service personnel.

Under the new agreement, VSTECS will now have a 100% market share for the distribution of VMWARE solutions in Malaysia (around 50%) with improved margins from service components. Additionally, VSTECS will expand its role to provide technical support capabilities for select products and customers. We gathered that

market segment. Note that the majority of colocation DCs in Malaysia are still in the construction and mechanical and electrical (M&E) phase. VSTECS has already engaged in this phase by providing UPS systems and smart cooling systems. Typically, this phase takes

With 200MW of colocation DCs currently under construction, this presents a TAM of around RM10b. It is worth noting that VSTECS holds a market share of 50% in the enterprise systems distribution in Malaysia, indicating a significant opportunity in this

This order has yet to be reflected in our valuation. Unlike hyperscale DCs that procure their IT equipment directly, VSTECS targets the colocation DCs market, which typically secures its IT equipment from VSTECS. IT equipment encompasses networking, storage, and servers. According to C_TEC and the US Chamber of Commerce, approximately 73% of initial DC capex is attributed to IT equipment. Based on our channel checks, the estimated cost of IT equipment per megawatt (MW) is

