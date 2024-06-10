R e g i o n a l
M o r
n i n
g
N o t e
s
M o n d a y , 10 June 2024
SMALL/MID CAP HIGHLIGHTS
BUY
VSTECS (VST MK)
Unveiling The Cornerstone Of The Digital Revolution
Share Price
RM3.83
VSTECS, Malaysia's leading distributor of ICT products and enterprise solutions, is
Target Price
RM5.02
reaping the fruits of its rapid expansion. In addition to the organic growth from the
Upside
31.1%
device refreshment cycle, it is also enjoying low-hanging fruits from the burgeoning
COMPANY DESCRIPTION
data centre expansion and cloud migration in Malaysia. We see multiple legs of growth
that can supercharge a three-year revenue/core net profit CAGR of 24%/30%. Initiate
VSTECS Berhad, is the leading distributor of
coverage with BUY and a target price of RM5.02.
ICT products to consumers and enterprises in
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Malaysia. Founded in 1985, the Group
• Spearheading growth via portfolio expansion. Since its inception as a distributor of
distributes a wide range of ICT products to
both consumer and enterprise and provides IT
personal computers (PC) in 1985, VSTECS has evolved into an established distributor of
services in the form of pre-sales, integration,
ICT products, enterprise systems and ICT services, boasting a diverse clientele base
and post-sales in support of the brands
spanning various industries and encompassing more than 4,000 resellers and channel
represented. The three business segments
partners. VSTECS has achieved uninterrupted profitability in the past 38 years by effectively
are ICT Distribution, Enterprise Systems, and
managing a vast inventory which is currently more than 100,000 SKUs. It has a market share
ICT Services.
of approximately 50% of the brands it represents. Not resting on its laurels, the group has
STOCK DATA
been constantly forging strategic partnerships with global technology giants (with more than
GICS sector
ICT Distributor
50 brands' principals) such as Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft, solidifying its position as a
leading distributor in Malaysia.
Bloomberg ticker:
VST MK
• The cornerstone of the burgeoning Malaysia DC industry. Notably, data centre (DC)-
Shares issued (m):
356.6
Market cap (RMm):
1,365.8
related revenue contributes 40-50% of its enterprise systems segment. According to Knight
Frank Malaysia, there are over 40 DCs operating in Malaysia with capacities ranging
Market cap (US$m):
290.6
between 100-150MW, and an additional capacity of 1,400MW anticipated over the next 5-10
3-mth avg daily t'over (US$m):
1.2
years (excluding global hyperscalers), which present a blue ocean for VSTECS. Note that
Price Performance (%)
the group has a complete enterprise systems portfolio for DC, which encompasses software
52-week high/low
(virtualisation from VMWARE), IT equipment (network, storage, and servers), cybersecurity,
1mth
3mth
6mth
1yr
YTD
and energy infrastructure (including uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems and smart
38.8
109.3
185.8
179.6
188.0
cooling systems). Moving forward, management foresees contributions from DC-related
revenue further increasing up to 70% of its enterprise services segment.
Major Shareholders
%
• Riding on twin turbo drivers for ICT − Starlink and AI PC. As Starlink's authorised
VSTECS Holding Ltd
44.9
Sengin Sdn Bhd
12.2
distributor, VSTECS will provide internet connectivity to Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities, rural areas,
and East Malaysia using Starlink's low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. This initiative supports the
Dasar Technologies Sdn Bhd
8.6
government's goal of 100% internet penetration. With Malaysia's fixed broadband
FY23 NAV/Share (RM)
1.22
penetration at 50.6% as of 4Q23, there is an untapped market of about 4.5m customers
FY23 Net Cash/Share (RM)
0.42
which translates to a total addressable market (TAM) of RM10.4b. Additionally, IDC projects
PRICE CHART
a resurgence in global PC shipments in 2024 following a slump in 2023, marking the start of
a new demand cycle. The new AI chipset notebooks by Intel and AMD in 2H24, along with
replacement cycles, will likely boost demand. The Boston Consulting Group expects AI-
(lcy)
VSTECS BHD
VSTECS BHD/FBMKLCI INDEX
(%)
capable PCs to comprise 80% of the PC market by 2028.
4.50
310
4.00
3.50
270
KEY FINANCIALS
3.00
230
2.50
190
Year to 31 Dec (RMm)
2022
2023
2024F
2025F
2026F
2.00
150
Net turnover
2770.6
2727.2
3035.6
3413.8
3868.3
1.50
110
EBITDA
79.5
82.7
89.0
111.8
135.9
1.00
70
Operating profit
76.6
79.6
92.2
113.4
136.9
20
Net profit (rep./act.)
59.7
67.4
72.9
89.5
107.9
15
Volume (m)
10
Net profit (adj.)
59.7
62.9
72.9
89.5
107.9
5
0
EPS (sen)
16.7
17.6
20.4
25.1
30.3
Jun 23 Aug 23
Oct 23 Dec 23
Feb 24 Apr 24
Source: Bloomberg
PE (x)
22.9
21.7
18.7
15.3
12.7
P/B (x)
3.3
3.0
2.7
2.5
2.2
ANALYST(S)
EV/EBITDA (x)
16.8
15.1
14.0
11.0
8.9
Ku Wei Xiang
Dividend yield (%)
1.6
1.7
1.9
3.3
2.8
+603 2147 1916
Net margin (%)
2.2
2.3
2.4
2.6
2.8
weixiang@uobkayhian.com
Net debt/(cash) to equity (%)
(8.1)
(25.7)
(23.1)
(25.2)
(25.4)
Interest cover (x)
151.4
62.7
72.6
89.4
107.8
Desmond Chong
ROE (%)
14.5
14.8
14.5
16.3
17.4
+603 2147 1980
Source: VSTECS, Bloomberg, UOB Kay Hian
desmondchong@uobkayhian.com
Refer to last page for important disclosures.
1
R e g i o n a l M o r n i n g N o t e s
M o n d a y , 10 June 2024
STOCK IMPACT
- Potential order from colocation DCs for IT equipment. This order has yet to be reflected in our valuation. Unlike hyperscale DCs that procure their IT equipment directly, VSTECS targets the colocation DCs market, which typically secures its IT equipment from VSTECS. IT equipment encompasses networking, storage, and servers. According to C_TEC and the US Chamber of Commerce, approximately 73% of initial DC capex is attributed to IT equipment. Based on our channel checks, the estimated cost of IT equipment per megawatt (MW) is RM40m-50m.With 200MW of colocation DCs currently under construction, this presents a TAM of around RM10b. It is worth noting that VSTECS holds a market share of 50% in the enterprise systems distribution in Malaysia, indicating a significant opportunity in this blue-oceanmarket segment. Note that the majority of colocation DCs in Malaysia are still in the construction and mechanical and electrical (M&E) phase. VSTECS has already engaged in this phase by providing UPS systems and smart cooling systems. Typically, this phase takes 1-2years to complete before transitioning to the installation of IT equipment.
- Margin and market share expansion through new distributorship agreement with VMWARE. Under the new agreement, VSTECS will now have a 100% market share for the distribution of VMWARE solutions in Malaysia (around 50%) with improved margins from service components. Additionally, VSTECS will expand its role to provide technical support capabilities for select products and customers. We gathered that 20-30%of the VMWARE solution distribution will potentially translate to post-salesICT services, which typically have better margins. With these factors in play, management expects the contribution from VMWARE to grow by multiple legs, despite having to incur talent acquisition cost from absorbing service personnel.
EARNINGS REVISION/RISK
- We forecast a three-year revenue/core net profit CAGR of 12%/20%, assuming: a) growth from the ICT distribution segment driven by the resurgence of the PC and notebook cycle and strong Starlink adoption in Malaysia, b) growth from the enterprise services segment mainly fuelled by the booming DC market in Malaysia, and c) higher ICT services revenue, which commands higher margins, thereby lifting the group's overall margin. Note that we have yet to account for any potential orders from colocation DCs for IT equipment.
VALUATION/RECOMMENDATION
- Initiate coverage with a BUY recommendation and a target price of RM5.02, based on 20.0x FY25F PE. Given the lack of local listed peers for valuation benchmarking, we use a 1.0x PEG ratio (compared to 2.0x PEG ratio which is the average peak PEG valuation of tech names during the 2021 tech run), reflecting a three-yearnet profit CAGR of 20% from FY23. The booming DC industry in Malaysia, reminiscent of the tech bull cycle in 2021, supports this valuation.
BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
KEY PRINCIPAL RELATIONSHIPS
Source: VSTECS
INDUSTRIES SERVED AND JOB SCOPE
Source: VSTECS
VSTECS' DC PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS
Source: VSTECS
Source: VSTECS
Refer to last page for important disclosures.
2
R e g i o n a l
M o r
n i n
g
N o t
e s
M o n d a y , 10 June 2024
PROFIT & LOSS
BALANCE SHEET
Year to 31 Dec (RMm)
2023
2024F
2025F
2026F
Year to 31 Dec (RMm)
2023
2024F
2025F
2026F
Net Turnover
2,727.2
3,035.6
3,413.8
3,868.3
Fixed Assets
3.7
1.6
1.0
1.0
EBITDA
82.7
89.0
111.8
135.9
Other LT Assets
57.1
58.6
56.1
51.5
Depreciation & Amortisation
(3.1)
(3.1)
(1.6)
(1.0)
Cash/ST Investment
150.9
149.9
171.4
190.7
EBIT
79.6
92.2
113.4
136.9
Other Current Assets
600.3
668.5
749.7
849.1
Associate Contributions
Total Assets
812.0
878.5
978.3
1,092.2
Net Interest Income/(Expense)
(1.3)
(1.3)
(1.3)
(1.3)
ST Debt
2.5
1.7
1.7
1.7
Pre-tax Profit
82.8
95.9
117.8
142.0
Other Current Liabilities
315.6
326.7
378.6
420.4
Tax
(15.4)
(23.0)
(28.3)
(34.1)
LT Debt
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Minorities
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other LT Liabilities
4.1
4.1
4.1
4.1
Net Profit
67.4
72.9
89.5
107.9
Shareholders' Equity
456.4
503.8
548.6
618.7
Net Profit (Adjusted)
62.9
72.9
89.5
107.9
Minority Interest
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total Liabilities & Equity
812.0
872.2
968.9
1,080.8
CASH FLOW
KEY METRICS
Year to 31 Dec (RMm)
2023
2024F
2025F
2026F
Year to 31 Dec (%)
2023
2024F
2025F
2026F
Operating
107.6
25.6
67.4
58.1
Profitability
Pre-tax Profit
82.8
95.9
117.8
142.0
EBITDA Margin
3.0
2.9
3.3
3.5
Tax
(22.8)
(23.0)
(28.3)
(34.1)
Pre-tax Margin
3.0
3.2
3.4
3.7
Depreciation & Amortisation
1.7
3.1
1.6
1.0
Net Margin
2.3
2.4
2.6
2.8
Associates
0.0
0.0
1.0
2.0
ROA
8.3
8.3
9.1
9.9
Working Capital Changes
49.4
(55.4)
(29.3)
(57.2)
ROE
14.8
14.5
16.3
17.4
Other Operating Cashflows
(1.8)
8.1
7.2
7.4
Investing
0.3
(1.0)
(1.0)
(1.0)
Growth
Capex (Growth)
(3.0)
(1.0)
(1.0)
(1.0)
Turnover
(1.6)
11.3
12.5
13.3
Investments
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
EBITDA
4.0
7.6
25.6
21.5
Proceeds from Sale of Assets
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
Pre-tax Profit
3.4
15.8
22.8
20.5
Others
3.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
Net Profit
13.0
8.1
22.8
20.5
Financing
(3.6)
(25.6)
(44.8)
(37.8)
Net Profit (Adjusted)
5.4
15.8
22.8
20.5
Dividend Payments
(22.1)
(25.5)
(44.8)
(37.8)
EPS
5.4
15.8
22.8
20.5
Issue of Shares
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Proceeds from Borrowings
(0.8)
(1.3)
(1.3)
(1.3)
Leverage
Loan Repayment
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Debt to Total Capital
0.3
3.8
3.4
3.1
Others/Interest Paid
0.6
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.1)
Debt to Equity
0.0
6.6
6.1
5.4
Net Cash Inflow (Outflow)
104.3
(1.0)
21.6
19.2
Net Debt/(Cash) to Equity
(25.7)
(23.1)
(25.2)
(25.4)
Beginning Cash & Cash Equivalent
46.6
150.9
149.9
171.4
Interest Cover (x)
62.7
72.6
89.4
107.8
Changes Due to Forex Impact
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Ending Cash & Cash Equivalent
150.9
149.9
171.4
190.7
Refer to last page for important disclosures.
3
R e g i o n a l M o r n i n g N o t e s
M o n d a y , 10 June 2024
Disclosures/Disclaimers
This report is prepared by UOB Kay Hian Private Limited ("UOBKH"), which is a holder of a capital markets services licence and an exempt financial adviser in Singapore.
This report is provided for information only and is not an offer or a solicitation to deal in securities or to enter into any legal relations, nor an advice or a recommendation with respect to such securities.
This report is prepared for general circulation. It does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and the particular needs of any recipient hereof. Advice should be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account the specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any person in receipt of the recommendation, before the person makes a commitment to purchase the investment product.
This report is confidential. This report may not be published, circulated, reproduced or distributed in whole or in part by any recipient of this report to any other person without the prior written consent of UOBKH. This report is not directed to or intended for distribution to or use by any person or any entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or any other jurisdiction as UOBKH may determine in its absolute discretion, where the distribution, publication, availability or use of this report would be contrary to applicable law or would subject UOBKH and its connected persons (as defined in the Financial Advisers Act, Chapter 110 of Singapore) to any registration, licensing or other requirements within such jurisdiction.
The information or views in the report ("Information") has been obtained or derived from sources believed by UOBKH to be reliable. However, UOBKH makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such sources or the Information and UOBKH accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damage arising from the use of or reliance on the Information. UOBKH and its connected persons may have issued other reports expressing views different from the Information and all views expressed in all reports of UOBKH and its connected persons are subject to change without notice. UOBKH reserves the right to act upon or use the Information at any time, including before its publication herein.
Except as otherwise indicated below, (1) UOBKH, its connected persons and its officers, employees and representatives may, to the extent permitted by law, transact with, perform or provide broking, underwriting, corporate finance-related or other services for or solicit business from, the subject corporation(s) referred to in this report; (2) UOBKH, its connected persons and its officers, employees and representatives may also, to the extent permitted by law, transact with, perform or provide broking or other services for or solicit business from, other persons in respect of dealings in the securities referred to in this report or other investments related thereto; (3) the officers, employees and representatives of UOBKH may also serve on the board of directors or in trustee positions with the subject corporation(s) referred to in this report. (All of the foregoing is hereafter referred to as the "Subject Business"); and (4) UOBKH may otherwise have an interest (including a proprietary interest) in the subject corporation(s) referred to in this report.
As of the date of this report, no analyst responsible for any of the content in this report has any proprietary position or material interest in the securities of the corporation(s) which are referred to in the content they respectively author or are otherwise responsible for.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES FOR U.S. PERSONS
This research report was prepared by UOBKH, a company authorized, as noted above, to engage in securities activities in Singapore. UOBKH is not a registered broker-dealer in the United States and, therefore, is not subject to U.S. rules regarding the preparation of research reports and the independence of research analysts. This research report is provided for distribution by UOBKH (whether directly or through its US registered broker dealer affiliate named below) to "major U.S. institutional investors" in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 15a-6 of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All US persons that receive this document by way of distribution from or which they regard as being from UOBKH by their acceptance thereof represent and agree that they are a major institutional investor and understand the risks involved in executing transactions in securities.
Any U.S. recipient of this research report wishing to effect any transaction to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments based on the information provided in this research report should do so only through UOB Kay Hian (U.S.) Inc ("UOBKHUS"), a registered broker- dealer in the United States. Under no circumstances should any recipient of this research report effect any transaction to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments through UOBKH.
UOBKHUS accepts responsibility for the contents of this research report, subject to the terms set out below, to the extent that it is delivered to and intended to be received by a U.S. person other than a major U.S. institutional investor.
The analyst whose name appears in this research report is not registered or qualified as a research analyst with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") and may not be an associated person of UOBKHUS and, therefore, may not be subject to applicable restrictions under FINRA Rules on communications with a subject company, public appearances and trading securities held by a research analyst account.
Refer to last page for important disclosures.
4
R e g i o n a l M o r n i n g N o t e s
M o n d a y , 10 June 2024
Analyst Certification/Regulation AC
Each research analyst of UOBKH who produced this report hereby certifies that (1) the views expressed in this report accurately reflect his/her personal views about all of the subject corporation(s) and securities in this report; (2) the report was produced independently by him/her; (3) he/she does not carry out, whether for himself/herself or on behalf of UOBKH or any other person, any of the Subject Business involving any of the subject corporation(s) or securities referred to in this report; and (4) he/she has not received and will not receive any compensation that is directly or indirectly related or linked to the recommendations or views expressed in this report or to any sales, trading, dealing or corporate finance advisory services or transaction in respect of the securities in this report. However, the compensation received by each such research analyst is based upon various factors, including UOBKH's total revenues, a portion of which are generated from UOBKH's business of dealing in securities.
Reports are distributed in the respective countries by the respective entities and are subject to the additional restrictions listed in the following table.
General
This report is not intended for distribution, publication to or use by any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or
located in any country or jurisdiction where the distribution, publication or use of this report would be contrary to
applicable law or regulation.
Hong Kong
This report is distributed in Hong Kong by UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Limited ("UOBKHHK"), which is regulated by the
Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. Neither the analyst(s) preparing this report nor his associate, has
trading and financial interest and relevant relationship specified under Para. 16.4 of Code of Conduct in the listed
corporation covered in this report. UOBKHHK does not have financial interests and business relationship specified under
Para. 16.5 of Code of Conduct with the listed corporation covered in this report. Where the report is distributed in Hong
Kong and contains research analyses or reports from a foreign research house, please note:
(i) recipients of the analyses or reports are to contact UOBKHHK (and not the relevant foreign research house) in Hong
Kong in respect of any matters arising from, or in connection with, the analysis or report; and
(ii) to the extent that the analyses or reports are delivered to and intended to be received by any person in Hong Kong
who is not a professional investor, or institutional investor, UOBKHHK accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the
analyses or reports only to the extent required by law.
Indonesia
This report is distributed in Indonesia by PT UOB Kay Hian Sekuritas, which is regulated by Financial Services Authority
of Indonesia ("OJK"). Where the report is distributed in Indonesia and contains research analyses or reports from a
foreign research house, please note recipients of the analyses or reports are to contact PT UOBKH (and not the relevant
foreign research house) in Indonesia in respect of any matters arising from, or in connection with, the analysis or report.
Malaysia
Where the report is distributed in Malaysia and contains research analyses or reports from a foreign research house, the
recipients of the analyses or reports are to contact UOBKHM (and not the relevant foreign research house) in Malaysia,
at +603-21471988, in respect of any matters arising from, or in connection with, the analysis or report as UOBKHM is the
registered person under CMSA to distribute any research analyses in Malaysia.
Singapore
This report is distributed in Singapore by UOB Kay Hian Private Limited ("UOBKH"), which is a holder of a capital
markets services licence and an exempt financial adviser regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.Where the
report is distributed in Singapore and contains research analyses or reports from a foreign research house, please note:
(i) recipients of the analyses or reports are to contact UOBKH (and not the relevant foreign research house) in Singapore
in respect of any matters arising from, or in connection with, the analysis or report; and
(ii) to the extent that the analyses or reports are delivered to and intended to be received by any person in Singapore
who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, UOBKH accepts legal responsibility for the
contents of the analyses or reports only to the extent required by law.
Thailand
This report is distributed in Thailand by UOB Kay Hian Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited, which is regulated
by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand.
United
This report is being distributed in the UK by UOB Kay Hian (U.K.) Limited, which is an authorised person in the meaning
Kingdom
of the Financial Services and Markets Act and is regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority. Research distributed in
the UK is intended only for institutional clients.
United
This report cannot be distributed into the U.S. or to any U.S. person or entity except in compliance with applicable U.S.
States of
laws and regulations. It is being distributed in the U.S. by UOB Kay Hian (US) Inc, which accepts responsibility for its
America
contents. Any U.S. person or entity receiving this report and wishing to effect transactions in any securities referred to in
('U.S.')
the report should contact UOB Kay Hian (US) Inc. directly.
Copyright 2024, UOB Kay Hian Pte Ltd. All rights reserved.
http://research.uobkayhian.com
RCB Regn. No. 197000447W
Refer to last page for important disclosures.
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
VSTECS Bhd published this content on 10 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2024 03:07:01 UTC.