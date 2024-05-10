VST ECS Signs New VMware Distribution Agreement with Broadcom

(May 9, 2024) -- VST ECS has signed a new distribution agreement with Broadcom for VMware solutions covering ASEAN and China. Under the new agreement, VST ECS continues to serve the channel in the countries where they were a VMware distributor prior to the acquisition by Broadcom.

VST ECS and its supported partners are tasked with assisting Broadcom in driving the adoption of VMware private cloud infrastructure and helping with the transition of the broad VMware customer base to the new subscription license model for VMware software. VST ECS will empower its local channel partners with its expertise and experience in the new VMware go-to-market strategy, and help ensure customers receive the most value from their investment in VMware software.

Under the agreement, VST ECS will continue to deliver the entire VMware solution portfolio including the new offerings: VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF), VMware vSphere Foundation (VVF), VMware vSphere Standard and VMware vSphere Essentials Plus Kit and standard, as well as add-ons such as VMware vSAN and VMware Live Recovery.

VST ECS will expand its role to provide technical support capabilities for select products and customers unlocking access to localized expertise in the customer's preferred language and time zone. This VST ECS delivered service for select VMware solutions is an extension of Broadcom support, allowing VST ECS to enhance the commercial customer experience through accessibility, specialized knowledge, and personalized assistance.

By partnering with VST ECS, reseller partners gain access to VST ECS technical knowledge, training programs, and certified resources. This enables partners to deliver high-quality support services throughout the commercial customer lifecycle. Together, Broadcom and VST ECS will continue to offer an integrated support experience to ensure the highest levels of service for customers of all sizes.

"Alongside its extensive VMware background, VST ECS's expertise and influence in the ASEAN and China markets, VST ECS will play a crucial role in helping Broadcom with our go-to-market strategy within the region," says Cynthia Loyd, Vice President of Global Partner and Commercial Sales at Broadcom. "VST ECS technical support services, coupled with its local expertise is all part of a cohesive strategy to create value for our partners and customers. As a trusted advisor to the channel, VST ECS brings all the right capabilities to support the evolution of our go-to-market strategy."

"Our partnership with VMware signifies a significant milestone in our journey to offer best-in-class solutions to our partners and customers. As a distributor for VMware by Broadcom in the ASEAN and China markets, VST ECS will accelerate its investment to bring better product sales, local support and supreme services to our customers and partners" says David Li, Group Chairman and CEO of VST ECS.