VSTECS Berhad : Appointed as Alibaba Cloud Distributor in Malaysia

VSTECS BERHAD (Registration No: 199501021835)(351038-H)Lot 3, Jalan Teknologi 3/5, Taman Sains Selangor, Kota Damansara 47810 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia.

Tel: 03-6286 8222 Website: www.vstecs.com.my

Press Release - For Immediate Distribution

VSTECS Appointed as Alibaba Cloud Distributor in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 27 July 2021 - VSTECS Berhad (VSTECS, 偉 仕 佳 杰 , Stock Code:5162) ("VSTECS" or the "Group"), Malaysia's leading Information & Communications Technology ("ICT") distributor has through its wholly-owned subsidiary, VSTECS Pericomp Sdn. Bhd., been appointed by Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, as a distributor to provide high performance public cloud services in Malaysia. With its leading market position and extensive network of enterprise partners in Malaysia, VSTECS aims to leverage on its leading market position and extensive network of enterprise partners to accelerate cloud adoption in key industries across both the public and private sectors.

As the first global cloud player to have a direct presence in Malaysia with its two data centres and first cloud-basedanti-DDoS scrubbing centre established locally, Alibaba Cloud has been committed to empowering the nation's digital transformation through top-of-the-line cloud products, technical enablement, and go-to-market resources and support, regardless of the industry. It has helped various local businesses scale, grow and be more agile to achieve the next level success in the global digital economy by offering an advanced, reliable and secure cloud platform.

Mr Soong Jan Hsung, Chief Executive Officer of VSTECS Berhad stated, "Cloud adoption has become an essential part of the new agile business world. Since opening its data centres in Malaysia in 2017 and 2018, Alibaba Cloud has been providing Malaysian enterprises a local choice to build their businesses and run their applications on an advanced, reliable and secure cloud platform. This partnership with Alibaba Cloud comes at an opportune time as the nation progresses towards the National Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDigital) and will see us