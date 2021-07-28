VSTECS Berhad : Appointed as Alibaba Cloud Distributor in Malaysia

VSTECS BERHAD (Registration No: 199501021835)(351038-H)Lot 3, Jalan Teknologi 3/5, Taman Sains Selangor, Kota Damansara 47810 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia.
VSTECS Appointed as Alibaba Cloud Distributor in Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 27 July 2021 - VSTECS Berhad (VSTECS, 偉 仕 佳 杰 , Stock Code:5162) ("VSTECS" or the "Group"), Malaysia's leading Information & Communications Technology ("ICT") distributor has through its wholly-owned subsidiary, VSTECS Pericomp Sdn. Bhd., been appointed by Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, as a distributor to provide high performance public cloud services in Malaysia. With its leading market position and extensive network of enterprise partners in Malaysia, VSTECS aims to leverage on its leading market position and extensive network of enterprise partners to accelerate cloud adoption in key industries across both the public and private sectors.
As the first global cloud player to have a direct presence in Malaysia with its two data centres and first cloud-basedanti-DDoS scrubbing centre established locally, Alibaba Cloud has been committed to empowering the nation's digital transformation through top-of-the-line cloud products, technical enablement, and go-to-market resources and support, regardless of the industry. It has helped various local businesses scale, grow and be more agile to achieve the next level success in the global digital economy by offering an advanced, reliable and secure cloud platform.
Mr Soong Jan Hsung, Chief Executive Officer of VSTECS Berhad stated, "Cloud adoption has become an essential part of the new agile business world. Since opening its data centres in Malaysia in 2017 and 2018, Alibaba Cloud has been providing Malaysian enterprises a local choice to build their businesses and run their applications on an advanced, reliable and secure cloud platform. This partnership with Alibaba Cloud comes at an opportune time as the nation progresses towards the National Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDigital) and will see us
accelerating the digital transformation together. With our channel reach, we are confident this partnership will yield positive results for both parties moving forward."
"We are happy to build up the partnership with VSTECS to continuously bring advanced, secure and reliable cloud services and technologies to businesses in Malaysia. Building up a comprehensive network of ecosystem partners has been one of our main focuses in this region. By leveraging VSTECS's broad network and local resources, we believe the partnership will further upscale the local cloud computing market and better support the local businesses to embrace digital economy." said Jordy Cao, General Manager of Malaysia, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.
About VSTECS Berhad
VSTECS Berhad ("VSTECS"), and its subsidiaries, is a leading distribution hub for Information & Communications Technology ("ICT") products, enterprise systems and provides ICT support and technical services in Malaysia. Listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, VSTECS is an associate company of VSTECS Holdings (Singapore) Limited which is in turn held by VSTECS Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
VSTECS distributes a comprehensive range of ICT products with over 40 leading principals with a nationwide channel network of more than 4,600 resellers comprising retailers, system integrators and corporate dealers. For more information, please visit www.vstecs.com.my.
About Alibaba Cloud
Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com) is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. It offers a complete suite of cloud services to customers worldwide, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, large-scale computing, security, management and application services, big data analytics, a machine learning platform and IoT services. Alibaba Cloud is China's leading provider of public cloud services by revenue in 2019, including PaaS and IaaS services, according to IDC. Alibaba Group is the world's third leading and Asia Pacific's leading IaaS provider by revenue in 2020 in U.S. dollars, according to Gartner's April 2021 report.
Date: 27 July 2021
