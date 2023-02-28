Advanced search
    VT5   CH1107979838

VT5 ACQUISITION COMPANY AG

(VT5)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:23:18 2023-02-28 am EST
9.550 CHF   +0.53%
VT5 Acquisition Company AG publishes results of Annual Shareholder Meeting 2023

02/28/2023 | 01:02pm EST
VT5 Acquisition Company AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
VT5 Acquisition Company AG publishes results of Annual Shareholder Meeting 2023

28.02.2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST

News release
28 February 2023
 

VT5 publishes results of Annual Shareholder Meeting 2023
Shareholders approve all motions proposed by the Board of Directors which confirms strong support for VT5

Today, the Annual Shareholder Meeting approved all motions proposed by the Board of Directors. The attendance at the first AGM was 65.1%.

The shareholders approved the annual report, including the statutory financial statements and the IFRS financial statements for the financial year ending 31 October 2022, accepted the proposed appropriation of available earnings and granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board. The shareholders also followed the Board of Directors’ proposals regarding the elections of the members of the Board of Directors, including the election of Heinz Kundert as chairperson, the members of the Compensation Committee, the statutory auditors as well as the independent proxy. The motions concerning the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board were also approved.

Heinz Kundert, Chairman of the Board of Directors of VT5, stated: "The entire VT5 team thanks the Company’s shareholders for today’s approvals and trust. We will continue our quest for the search for a combination candidate with a high-growth and innovative technology. The support by our shareholders as expressed during today’s Annual Shareholder Meeting further facilitates our ongoing negotiations with promising targets.”

The complete agenda and explanatory notes including all proposed motions presented to the Annual Shareholders Meeting are available at the Company’s website https://vt5.ch/hv-invitation. The minutes of the meeting, together with the voting results, will also be posted on the Company’s corporate governance section within 10 days (https://vt5.ch/websites/vt5/English/5400/corporate-governance.html).
 

Corporate Calendar 2023
Half-year 2022/2023 Report   29 June 2023
 

Contact
VT5 Acquisition Company AG
Communications & Investor Relations
Doris Rudischhauser
Phone: +41 79 410 81 88
Email: doris.rudischhauser@vt5.ch


About VT5
VT5 is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), a vehicle to directly or indirectly acquire one or (if at the same time) more operating companies or businesses in order to take them public and provide dedicated support. VT5 provides a target company with the industry and technical experience of a seasoned team to allow a fast and smooth way to become a public company in Switzerland. VT5 seeks to unlock this investment opportunity for investors by entering into a business combination with a technology and innovation leader backed by scientific research within 24 months of listing. Geographically, VT5 is looking to acquire a business in Central and Northern Europe with a focus on the DACH region and in particular on Switzerland.

The class A shares and redeemable warrants are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbols of VT5 and VT5W, respectively.

More information about VT5 and its IPO can be found at www.vt5.ch.
 

Disclaimer
This announcement may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of VT5 ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the Board and management of VT5 and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. VT5 undertakes no obligation, and does not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. VT5 accepts no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

Additional features:

File: VT5 publishes results of Annual Shareholder Meeting 2023

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: VT5 Acquisition Company AG
Churerstrasse 25
8808 Pfäffikon SZ
Switzerland
Phone: +41 55 210 80 80
E-mail: info@vt5.ch
Internet: https://vt5.ch
ISIN: CH1107979838, CH1108008082
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1571189

 
End of News EQS News Service

1571189  28.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1571189&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
