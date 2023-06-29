VT5 Acquisition Company AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
29 June 2023
VT5 publishes half-year report 2022/2023 and activity update
In the first half of VT5’s 2022/2023 reporting year ending 30 April 2023, the intensive work on the quest for a suitable company for an attractive business combination with VT5 Acquisition Company AG (VT5) continued. After exploring many interesting leads, the team has identified a promising candidate with whom detailed discussions are progressing well. Meanwhile, the team continues talks with further candidates. From the original gross proceeds of TCHF 7,059 from the Founder and Sponsor shares, TCHF 3,436 Founder and Sponsor funds are available as of 30 April 2023 for the process until a business combination is reached.
After the balance sheet date, the Board of Directors had been informed by its Sponsor VERAISON Capital that there is uncertainty regarding its soft commitments. Discussions with VERAISON Capital are ongoing with the aim to find a mutual solution that is in the best interest of shareholders. As communicated on 5 June 2023, the situation has also created some uncertainties with potential candidates.
VT5 today published its financial statements for the half-year 2022/2023, beginning 1 November 2022 and ending 30 April 2023. As VT5’s operating business is solely focused on activities to advance towards a successful Initial Business Combination, the income statement for the first half year reflects the expenses incurred from 1 November 2022 until 30 April 2023. Operating expenses recorded during the period amounted to TCHF 131. Net interest income on the escrow accounts for the period amounted to TCHF 1,065 and is directly recorded in the escrow accounts, respectively accrued.
The application of IFRS in VT5’s financial statements leads to a classification particularity. Based on the Right to Resell and the preferential nature of the publicly traded Class A Shares as well as the reference of the Warrants to the Class A Shares, both instruments are classified as financial liabilities under IFRS and presented accordingly. In addition, the Founder Shares and the Sponsor Class A Shares were classified as financial liabilities in the course of the IPO as their sub-ordination is set aside in the case of liquidation of the Company if the distributable funds exceed CHF 10.00 per Class A Share and an additional CHF 2.00 per Sponsor and Founder Share.
Due to the classification particularity, no equity exists under IFRS. Therefore, the loss for the period was balanced by the liability valuation, as no result can be attributed to equity holders. The same logic applies to total equity which, under application of IFRS accounting rules, was non-existent as of 30 April 2023. Nevertheless, the zero equity presented in the IFRS financials does not translate into an over-indebtedness on a statutory accounting basis.
As of 30 April 2023, the balance sheet total amounted to TCHF 202,629, of which TCHF 198,543 was held in escrow (TCHF 199,082 including accrued interest income and withholding taxes). Since the end of negative interest rates in Switzerland, the cash balances held in escrow accounts are yielding positive interest which is added directly to the escrow accounts at the two reputable Swiss banks EFG and IHAG on a quarterly basis. The reference rate of the Swiss National Bank was increased to 1.75% as of 23 June 2023 on the amounts held in escrow accounts. The outstanding interest of the commenced quarter as well as withholding tax is accrued and added to the amounts held in escrow when received.
The publicly traded Class A Shares are backed by funds in escrow and on an adjusted basis carried an equity value of CHF 9.93 per share (CHF 9.95 incl. accrued interest income and withholding taxes) as of 30 April 2023.
Key figures
Information on significant shareholders, meaning those holding 3% or more of the Class A Shares, can be found on the platform of SIX Exchange Regulation under following link:
VT5 plans to publish next information as part of the 9M 2022/2023 activity update on 30 August 2023.
The Class A Shares and redeemable Warrants are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbols of VT5 and VT5W, respectively.
More information about VT5 and its IPO can be found at www.vt5.ch.
