FRANKFURT, April 10 (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB can no longer exercise any control over its European arm after sanctions, German regulator BaFin said on Sunday.

Management at the Frankfurt-based subsidiary is no longer allowed to take instructions from the parent bank, BaFin said, adding that the parent company cannot access the financial assets or economic resources of its European unit. (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by David Goodman)