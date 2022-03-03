LBMA asks Russian gold refineries if they have links to sanctioned entities

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - The London Bullion Market
Association (LBMA) told Reuters it has asked six Russian gold
refiners it accredits if they have commercial links with
sanctioned Russian entities and that such links, if found, could
affect their accreditation.
Governments including those of the United States and the
European Union have imposed sanctions on Russian individuals,
companies, banks and the Russian central bank since the Kremlin
sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
The loss of LBMA accreditation would make it difficult for
the refiners to sell gold and silver in the London market, the
world's largest, as major international banks typically only
deal with LBMA-approved refiners.
However, bankers and traders said the removal of Russian
producers from the LBMA's 'good delivery' list would have little
impact on the market and that Russian metal would still find
buyers in places such as China and the Middle East.
The LBMA certifies around 70 refineries around the world to
produce gold and around 80 to produce silver.
Russia is the world's third largest gold producer, mining
around 330 tonnes each year worth around $20 billion at current
prices, according to consultants Metals Focus. It produces
around 1,350 tonnes of silver a year worth about $1 billion.
LBMA rules state that refineries it accredits "are to comply
with all relevant economic/trade sanctions lists."
The association is working with the refiners, as well as
with lawyers and officials, to understand what relationships
they have and aims to make a decision on their accreditation in
the coming days, the LBMA's general counsel, Sakhila Mirza said.
"The good delivery rules are very clear," she said. "We've
asked for compliance with our rules."
Refineries typically have relationships with banks that
finance their activities. EU leaders have said their sanctions
target 70% of the Russian banking market.
In Russia, commercial banks buy gold from miners and send it
to refineries before exporting it. The Russian central bank is
also at times a big buyer and this week said it would resume
purchases of gold in the local market.
The LBMA is a trade association whose membership mostly
comprises refiners, banks and traders. Last week, it revoked the
membership of two Russian banks, VTB and Otkritie,
after they were added to sanctions lists.
The six Russian refineries on the LBMA's good delivery list
for gold are JSC Krastsvetmet, JSC Novosibirsk Refinery, JSC
Uralelectromed, Moscow Special Alloys Processing Plant, Prioksky
Plant of Non-Ferrous Metals and Shyolkovsky Factory of Secondary
Precious Metals.
All of these except Moscow Special Alloys Processing Plant
are also accredited by the LBMA to produce silver.
Shyolkovsky declined to comment. The others did not respond
to requests for comment.
When the LBMA removes a refiner's accreditation, the metal
that refiner produced when it was accredited remains acceptable
in the London market.
