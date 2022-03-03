Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. VTB Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTBR   RU000A0JP5V6

VTB BANK

(VTBR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LBMA asks Russian gold refineries if they have links to sanctioned entities

03/03/2022 | 12:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) told Reuters it has asked six Russian gold refiners it accredits if they have commercial links with sanctioned Russian entities and that such links, if found, could affect their accreditation.

Governments including those of the United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions on Russian individuals, companies, banks and the Russian central bank since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The loss of LBMA accreditation would make it difficult for the refiners to sell gold and silver in the London market, the world's largest, as major international banks typically only deal with LBMA-approved refiners.

However, bankers and traders said the removal of Russian producers from the LBMA's 'good delivery' list would have little impact on the market and that Russian metal would still find buyers in places such as China and the Middle East.

The LBMA certifies around 70 refineries around the world to produce gold and around 80 to produce silver.

Russia is the world's third largest gold producer, mining around 330 tonnes each year worth around $20 billion at current prices, according to consultants Metals Focus. It produces around 1,350 tonnes of silver a year worth about $1 billion.

LBMA rules state that refineries it accredits "are to comply with all relevant economic/trade sanctions lists."

The association is working with the refiners, as well as with lawyers and officials, to understand what relationships they have and aims to make a decision on their accreditation in the coming days, the LBMA's general counsel, Sakhila Mirza said.

"The good delivery rules are very clear," she said. "We've asked for compliance with our rules."

Refineries typically have relationships with banks that finance their activities. EU leaders have said their sanctions target 70% of the Russian banking market.

In Russia, commercial banks buy gold from miners and send it to refineries before exporting it. The Russian central bank is also at times a big buyer and this week said it would resume purchases of gold in the local market.

The LBMA is a trade association whose membership mostly comprises refiners, banks and traders. Last week, it revoked the membership of two Russian banks, VTB and Otkritie, after they were added to sanctions lists.

The six Russian refineries on the LBMA's good delivery list for gold are JSC Krastsvetmet, JSC Novosibirsk Refinery, JSC Uralelectromed, Moscow Special Alloys Processing Plant, Prioksky Plant of Non-Ferrous Metals and Shyolkovsky Factory of Secondary Precious Metals.

All of these except Moscow Special Alloys Processing Plant are also accredited by the LBMA to produce silver.

Shyolkovsky declined to comment. The others did not respond to requests for comment.

When the LBMA removes a refiner's accreditation, the metal that refiner produced when it was accredited remains acceptable in the London market. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by Pratima Desai and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SILVER -0.83% 25.052 Delayed Quote.8.91%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 3.57% 105.646 Delayed Quote.44.75%
VTB BANK 0.05% 0.02011 Delayed Quote.-58.27%
All news about VTB BANK
12:35pLBMA asks Russian gold refineries if they have links to sanctioned entities
RE
10:37aExclusive-Regulators prepare for possible closure of VTB in Europe - sources
RE
10:36aRegulators prepare for possible closure of VTB in Europe - sources
RE
09:03aLondon Stock Exchange places VTB Capital in clearing default
RE
07:45aExplainer-Russian banks isolated, UK cuts insurance ties with Moscow
RE
05:33aFactbox-Companies cut Russia operations and trade as sanctions tighten
RE
04:06aWRAPUP 4-SocGen fears confiscation of Russia assets as banks prepare for worst
RE
03:04aLondon Stock Exchange suspends trading in several GDRs of Russian firms
RE
03/02German Authorities Mull Closure of VTB Bank's European Arm Amid Sanctions
MT
03/02EU bars 7 Russian banks from SWIFT, but spares those in energy
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VTB BANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 878 B 7 949 M 7 949 M
Net income 2022 284 B 2 569 M 2 569 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,82x
Yield 2022 29,3%
Capitalization 256 B 2 389 M 2 315 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 76 333
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart VTB BANK
Duration : Period :
VTB Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VTB BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,02 RUB
Average target price 0,08 RUB
Spread / Average Target 304%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrey Leonidovich Kostin Chairman-Management Board & President
Dmitriy Grigorenko Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Matthias Warnig Member-Supervisory Council
Igor Nikolayevich Repin Independent Member-Supervisory Council
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VTB BANK-58.27%2 315
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.83%411 267
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.99%348 293
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.32%251 447
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.56%199 395
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY8.84%199 196