Russia's No.2 lender VTB to consider additional share issue worth 301 bln rbls -TASS

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Russia's second-largest lender VTB will consider boosting the bank's capital by 301 billion roubles ($4.2 billion) via an additional share issue at its extraordinary meeting on Jan. 30, TASS reported on Friday.

The news agency cited bank documents without elaboration.

Chief Executive Officer Andrei Kostin said last month that it was "no secret" the bank had capital problems.

($1 = 72.0050 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)