  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. VTB Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTBR   RU000A0JP5V6

VTB BANK

(VTBR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
0.0188 RUB   +0.51%
08:33aDutch court strips Sberbank-affiliated firm of voting rights in Fortenova
RE
12/28Bank of Russia divests from Bank Otkritie Financial Corporation
AQ
12/27VTB Bank (public joint-stock company) completed the acquisition of Public Joint-Stock Company Bank Otkritie Financial Corporation from Central Bank of the Russian Federation.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's No.2 lender VTB to consider additional share issue worth 301 bln rbls -TASS

12/30/2022 | 11:53am EST
MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Russia's second-largest lender VTB will consider boosting the bank's capital by 301 billion roubles ($4.2 billion) via an additional share issue at its extraordinary meeting on Jan. 30, TASS reported on Friday.

The news agency cited bank documents without elaboration.

Chief Executive Officer Andrei Kostin said last month that it was "no secret" the bank had capital problems.

($1 = 72.0050 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.03% 72.25 Delayed Quote.-4.26%
VTB BANK 0.51% 0.01883 End-of-day quote.-61.01%
Financials
Sales 2022 885 B 12 054 M 12 054 M
Net income 2022 284 B 3 865 M 3 865 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 244 B 3 324 M 3 324 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 76 333
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart VTB BANK
Duration : Period :
VTB Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrey Leonidovich Kostin Chairman-Management Board & President
Dmitriy Grigorenko Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Matthias Warnig Member-Supervisory Council
Igor Nikolayevich Repin Independent Member-Supervisory Council
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VTB BANK-61.01%3 324
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.35%390 762
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.51%265 863
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.86%211 163
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.63%158 222
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.30%157 488