Russia's VTB CEO expects Otkritie Bank integration to take around two years

MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Russian lender VTB's integration of Otkritie Bank will take at least one-and-a-half to two years, VTB CEO Andrei Kostin said on state television on Tuesday, expecting the acquisition to eventually increase VTB's assets by a quarter.

The central bank sold bailed-out Otkritie Bank at the end of 2022 to VTB for 340 billion roubles ($4.79 billion), a takeover that analysts said would help VTB resolve its capital issues.

