Russia's VTB CEO expects Otkritie Bank integration to take around two years

MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Russian lender VTB's
integration of Otkritie Bank will take at least one-and-a-half
to two years, VTB CEO Andrei Kostin said on state television on
Tuesday, expecting the acquisition to eventually increase VTB's
assets by a quarter.
The central bank sold bailed-out Otkritie Bank at the end of
2022 to VTB for 340 billion roubles ($4.79 billion), a takeover
that analysts said would help VTB resolve its capital issues.
($1 = 70.9500 roubles)
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Marrow)