  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. VTB Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTBR   RU000A0JP5V6

VTB BANK

(VTBR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Moscow Micex - RTS - 02/21 03:49:58 pm
0.03212 RUB   -18.25%
04:58pRussia's VTB reports record $4.1 billion net profit for 2021
RE
04:32pVTB Group reports record annual IFRS profit for 2021
EQ
12:00pRussian banks increase liquid forex assets by $8.5 billion in Jan
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's VTB reports record $4.1 billion net profit for 2021

02/21/2022 | 04:58pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. plans to cut ties with targeted Russian banks if Ukraine is invaded - sources

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state bank VTB on Tuesday reported a more than fourfold increase in net profit to a record 327.4 billion roubles ($4.1 billion) in 2021, rebounding from a sharp drop the year before when the coronavirus pandemic squeezed earnings.

Collectively, Russian banks made a record 2.4 trillion roubles of profit last year as an economic rebound revived loans growth and boosted interest in real estate assets, the central bank said in January.

In the fourth quarter, VTB's net profit was 69.8 billion roubles, up from 16.2 billion roubles in October-December of 2020.

VTB, Russia's second-largest bank by assets, said its return on equity (RoE), a key measure of profitability, rose to 16.5% in 2021, while its cost of risk declined by 120 basis points to 0.7%.

($1 = 79.7025 roubles)

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 815 B 10 343 M 10 343 M
Net income 2021 283 B 3 591 M 3 591 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,77x
Yield 2021 22,5%
Capitalization 421 B 5 346 M 5 346 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 76 333
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart VTB BANK
Duration : Period :
VTB Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VTB BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrey Leonidovich Kostin Chairman-Management Board & President
Dmitriy Grigorenko Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Matthias Warnig Member-Supervisory Council
Igor Nikolayevich Repin Independent Member-Supervisory Council
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VTB BANK-17.89%6 647
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.92%447 915
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.30%371 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.86%258 299
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.94%216 167
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.26%210 406