Russian bank VTB holds off forecasts despite record 2021 profit

MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russian state bank VTB
on Tuesday reported a record net profit of 327.4 billion roubles
($4.1 billion) in 2021, but said it would not give any forecasts
until markets stabilize.
Collectively, Russian banks made a record 2.4 trillion
roubles profit last year as a rebound from the coronavirus
crisis revived loan growth and boosted interest in real estate
assets, the central bank said last month.
However, VTB shares slumped 18.25% lower on Monday,
underperforming the wider Russian market, amid fears that new
Western sanctions in response to Moscow sending troops to two
Russia-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine may target
key financial institutions.
Russian stock indexes were hit after President Vladimir
Putin recognized the independence of the regions, a move the
West fears could presage a major war.
Shares in VTB, Russia's second-largest bank by assets, were
down 3.1% at 0843 GMT on Tuesday, after earlier touching their
lowest level since March 2020.
VTB board member Dmitry Pyanov declined to comment on the
bank's dividend plans and gave no forecasts for the year ahead.
"The situation on the market now is very volatile, so we are
refraining from financial forecasts for 2022," Pyanov told
reporters. "We plan to tell the market about our expectations
and plans for 2022 after the market situation has stabilized."
VTB's fourth quarter net profit was 69.8 billion roubles, up
from 16.2 billion roubles in October-December of 2020. Its
full-year profit was up from 75.3 billion roubles in 2020.
The bank said its return on equity (RoE), a key measure of
profitability, rose to 16.5% in 2021, while its cost of risk
fell by 120 basis points to 0.7%.
Provisions against bad loans fell to 116 billion roubles
from 249.8 billion roubles, VTB said, while its net interest
margin declined to 3.7% in the fourth quarter, from 3.9% in
July-September.
($1 = 79.7025 roubles)
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow;
Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Smith)