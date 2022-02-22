Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. VTB Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTBR   RU000A0JP5V6

VTB BANK

(VTBR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Moscow Micex - RTS - 02/22 03:50:10 am
0.03109 RUB   -3.21%
03:51aRussian bank VTB holds off forecasts despite record 2021 profit
RE
02/21VTB Group reports record annual IFRS profit for 2021
EQ
02/21Russian banks increase liquid forex assets by $8.5 billion in Jan
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russian bank VTB holds off forecasts despite record 2021 profit

02/22/2022 | 03:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. plans to cut ties with targeted Russian banks if Ukraine is invaded - sources

MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russian state bank VTB on Tuesday reported a record net profit of 327.4 billion roubles ($4.1 billion) in 2021, but said it would not give any forecasts until markets stabilize.

Collectively, Russian banks made a record 2.4 trillion roubles profit last year as a rebound from the coronavirus crisis revived loan growth and boosted interest in real estate assets, the central bank said last month.

However, VTB shares slumped 18.25% lower on Monday, underperforming the wider Russian market, amid fears that new Western sanctions in response to Moscow sending troops to two Russia-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine may target key financial institutions.

Russian stock indexes were hit after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the regions, a move the West fears could presage a major war.

Shares in VTB, Russia's second-largest bank by assets, were down 3.1% at 0843 GMT on Tuesday, after earlier touching their lowest level since March 2020.

VTB board member Dmitry Pyanov declined to comment on the bank's dividend plans and gave no forecasts for the year ahead.

"The situation on the market now is very volatile, so we are refraining from financial forecasts for 2022," Pyanov told reporters. "We plan to tell the market about our expectations and plans for 2022 after the market situation has stabilized."

VTB's fourth quarter net profit was 69.8 billion roubles, up from 16.2 billion roubles in October-December of 2020. Its full-year profit was up from 75.3 billion roubles in 2020.

The bank said its return on equity (RoE), a key measure of profitability, rose to 16.5% in 2021, while its cost of risk fell by 120 basis points to 0.7%.

Provisions against bad loans fell to 116 billion roubles from 249.8 billion roubles, VTB said, while its net interest margin declined to 3.7% in the fourth quarter, from 3.9% in July-September. ($1 = 79.7025 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
All news about VTB BANK
03:51aRussian bank VTB holds off forecasts despite record 2021 profit
RE
02/21VTB Group reports record annual IFRS profit for 2021
EQ
02/21Russian banks increase liquid forex assets by $8.5 billion in Jan
RE
02/21Russian bank profits rose 47% to $2 billion in January
RE
02/21Russian banks imported $5 billion in foreign cash in December -ACRA estimates
RE
02/21Rouble sinks, stocks plunge as Russia recognises Ukraine breakaway regions
RE
02/21US to Block Major Russian Banks If Ukraine Invasion Happens
MT
02/17VTB BANK : Global Finance recognized VTB Capital as leading investment bank in Central and..
PU
02/17Veon Unit Signs $396 Million Loan Deal With Russia's VTB Bank
MT
02/15DGF Puts Up for Sale Assets of 7 Banks Under Liquidation for UAH 798 Million
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VTB BANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 815 B 10 343 M 10 343 M
Net income 2021 283 B 3 591 M 3 591 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,77x
Yield 2021 22,5%
Capitalization 421 B 5 346 M 5 346 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 76 333
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart VTB BANK
Duration : Period :
VTB Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VTB BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,03 RUB
Average target price 0,07 RUB
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrey Leonidovich Kostin Chairman-Management Board & President
Dmitriy Grigorenko Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Matthias Warnig Member-Supervisory Council
Igor Nikolayevich Repin Independent Member-Supervisory Council
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VTB BANK-32.57%5 346
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.92%447 915
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.30%371 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.77%258 872
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.94%216 167
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.26%209 447