Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. VTB Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTBR   RU000A0JP5V6

VTB BANK

(VTBR)
  Report
Delayed Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04/08 11:49:59 am EDT
0.0224 RUB   -1.97%
04/07Analysis-Russia debt investors in limbo as default risk increases
RE
04/06VTB Bank's British Unit Set to Enter Administration Following Sanctions
MT
04/06Russian stocks hit by new sanctions, rouble rallies to six-week highs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russian bank VTB no longer has control of European subsidiary -German regulator

04/10/2022 | 07:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of VTB bank is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB can no longer exercise any control over its European subsidiary in the wake of new sanctions, German regulator BaFin said on Sunday.

The European Union on Friday formally adopted new sanctions against Russia, which will ban a range of imports and also ban all transactions with four Russian banks, including VTB.

BaFin said following the sanctions, management at VTB's Frankfurt-based subsidiary is no longer allowed to take instructions from the parent bank, and that the parent company cannot access the financial assets or economic resources of its European unit.

The measures "result in a complete ring-fencing of VTB Bank (Europe) SE from the parent company," BaFin said.

VTB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

VTB was one of the Russian banks excluded from the SWIFT messaging system, in what was a big blow to its ability to transfer money.

But the new EU sanctions will block all transactions with the bank.

BaFin also said savers who have deposits with VTB's European subsidiary would still have access to their funds.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SWIFT NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 0.02 Delayed Quote.11.11%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.27% 79.5 Delayed Quote.4.75%
VTB BANK -1.97% 0.02236 Delayed Quote.-53.61%
All news about VTB BANK
04/07Analysis-Russia debt investors in limbo as default risk increases
RE
04/06VTB Bank's British Unit Set to Enter Administration Following Sanctions
MT
04/06Russian stocks hit by new sanctions, rouble rallies to six-week highs
RE
04/05VTB Bank's UK Subsidiary to File for Special Administration Amid Sanctions
MT
04/05EC announces a fifth package of sanctions on Russia, targeting coal, high tech equipmen..
AQ
04/05Explainer-Can Russia make payments on its sovereign debt?
RE
04/05VTB, Three Other Russian Banks Face European Markets Shutout In New Batch of EU Sanctio..
MT
04/05EU Unveils Fifth Batch of Russian Sanctions Including Coal Import, Bank Transaction Ban..
MT
04/05Russian banks need to be recapitalised as losses loom, VTB CEO says
RE
04/05Russia's VTB Bank Pays FX Bond Coupons In Rubles
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VTB BANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 885 B 11 113 M 11 113 M
Net income 2022 284 B 3 563 M 3 563 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,12x
Yield 2022 44,7%
Capitalization 290 B 3 639 M 3 639 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 76 333
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart VTB BANK
Duration : Period :
VTB Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,02 RUB
Average target price 0,08 RUB
Spread / Average Target 268%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrey Leonidovich Kostin Chairman-Management Board & President
Dmitriy Grigorenko Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Matthias Warnig Member-Supervisory Council
Igor Nikolayevich Repin Independent Member-Supervisory Council
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VTB BANK-53.61%3 639
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.22%392 430
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.83%319 933
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.8.64%256 707
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.07%190 107
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.14%189 014