Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. VTB Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTBR   RU000A0JP5V6

VTB BANK

(VTBR)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Moscow Micex - RTS  -  02/22 03:49:58 pm
0.0201 RUB   +0.05%
03/04Singapore sanctions Russia over 'unprovoked attack' on Ukraine
RE
03/04Analysis-Global banks face costly, arduous process to exit Russia
RE
03/04RUSSIA SANCTIONS : What Global Business Needs To Know Now
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russian bank VTB prepares to pull out of Europe, FT reports

03/06/2022 | 11:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: File photo of logo of VTB Group seen on the facade of the Federatsiya Tower at International Business Center in Moscow

March 6 (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB is preparing to wind down its European operations after being hit hard by Western sanctions, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

VTB has an investment banking operation in London and a retail bank in Germany with 160,000 customers but has decided it is unable to operate outside Russia after its assets were frozen by Western allies, the FT said, citing people with knowledge of internal discussions.

Reuters had reported on Wednesday that regulators are preparing for a possible closure of the European arm of VTB, Russia's second-largest bank, amid growing concerns about the impact of Western sanctions on the bank after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru Editing by Jane Merriman and David Goodman )


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 122 Delayed Quote.45.12%
VTB BANK 0.05% 0.02011 Delayed Quote.-58.27%
All news about VTB BANK
03/04Singapore sanctions Russia over 'unprovoked attack' on Ukraine
RE
03/04Analysis-Global banks face costly, arduous process to exit Russia
RE
03/04RUSSIA SANCTIONS : What Global Business Needs To Know Now
AQ
03/03Factbox-Who is subject to British sanctions over Russian invasion of Ukraine?
RE
03/03Exclusive-Regulators prepare for possible closure of VTB in Europe - sources
RE
03/03Regulators prepare for possible closure of VTB in Europe - sources
RE
03/03London Stock Exchange places VTB Capital in clearing default
RE
03/03Explainer-Russian banks isolated, UK cuts insurance ties with Moscow
RE
03/03Factbox-Companies cut Russia operations and trade as sanctions tighten
RE
03/03WRAPUP 4-SocGen fears confiscation of Russia assets as banks prepare for worst
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VTB BANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 885 B 7 239 M 7 239 M
Net income 2022 284 B 2 321 M 2 321 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 256 B 2 092 M 2 092 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 76 333
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart VTB BANK
Duration : Period :
VTB Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VTB BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,02 RUB
Average target price 0,08 RUB
Spread / Average Target 317%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrey Leonidovich Kostin Chairman-Management Board & President
Dmitriy Grigorenko Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Matthias Warnig Member-Supervisory Council
Igor Nikolayevich Repin Independent Member-Supervisory Council
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VTB BANK-58.27%2 092
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.67%396 858
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.96%330 458
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.00%252 705
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-0.02%196 441
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.59%188 083