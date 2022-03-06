Russian bank VTB prepares to pull out of Europe, FT reports

March 6 (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB is preparing
to wind down its European operations after being hit hard by
Western sanctions, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
VTB has an investment banking operation in London and a
retail bank in Germany with 160,000 customers but has decided it
is unable to operate outside Russia after its assets were frozen
by Western allies, the FT said, citing people with knowledge of
internal discussions.
Reuters had reported on Wednesday that regulators are
preparing for a possible closure of the European arm of VTB,
Russia's second-largest bank, amid growing concerns about the
impact of Western sanctions on the bank after Russia's invasion
of Ukraine.
