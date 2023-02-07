Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  VTB Bank
  News
  Summary
    VTBR   RU000A0JP5V6

VTB BANK

(VTBR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
0.0188 RUB   +0.51%
03:44aRussia's VTB Bank hopes for profits in 2023 comparable to 2021
RE
03:38aRussian state bank VTB blames all of 2022 losses on sanctions -CEO
RE
03:34aRussia's VTB CEO expects Otkritie Bank integration to take around two years
RE
Russian state bank VTB blames all of 2022 losses on sanctions -CEO

02/07/2023 | 03:38am EST
*

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Andrei Kostin, CEO of Russia' No. 2 bank VTB on Tuesday blamed sanctions for the lender's entire 2022 losses, a rare acknowledgement that Western efforts to punish Moscow over the Ukraine conflict have crippled parts of Russia's financial sector.

The West blocked several major Russian banks' access to the international SWIFT payments system soon after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year, with dominant lenders Sberbank and VTB forced to shutter operations across much of Europe.

The sanctions hammer fell for VTB sooner than most domestic rivals and, being heavily exposed to international markets and with more than 20% of its loan portfolio in foreign currency, the bank was one of more than 100 loss-making lenders as the sector's profits slumped around 90% in 2022.

Kostin, in an interview with state television channel Rossiya 24, said the bank had managed to grow its retail and corporate loan portfolios, but that sanctions accounted for all the lender's losses.

"The main thing on which we incurred losses is that from Feb. 24 to March 10, before decisions were made about restrictions on issuing funds in foreign currency to the population, $26 billion was withdrawn from our accounts," Kostin said.

Capital controls introduced in February and March last year included a ban on buying cash dollars and euros as depositors hurriedly withdrew funds and Moscow sought to wrestle back some control on the FX market.

VTB was forced to buy FX on the open market when the rouble had weakened sharply to more than 100 against the dollar, Kostin said. On Tuesday the rouble was trading at around 71 to the dollar. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Jake Cordell, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.01% 1.2025 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.19% 0.74502 Delayed Quote.1.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.11% 1.07221 Delayed Quote.0.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.01% 0.012086 Delayed Quote.0.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.14% 0.6321 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA 0.16% 133.3 End-of-day quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.78% 70.9203 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
VTB BANK 0.51% 0.01883 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 885 B 12 389 M 12 389 M
Net income 2022 284 B 3 973 M 3 973 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 244 B 3 416 M 3 416 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 76 333
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart VTB BANK
Duration : Period :
VTB Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrey Leonidovich Kostin Chairman-Management Board & President
Dmitriy Grigorenko Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Matthias Warnig Member-Supervisory Council
Igor Nikolayevich Repin Independent Member-Supervisory Council
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VTB BANK0.00%3 416
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.21%416 280
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.81%290 843
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.25%214 655
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.48%182 796
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.43%159 867