Russian state bank VTB blames all of 2022 losses on sanctions -CEO

This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Andrei Kostin, CEO of Russia'
No. 2 bank VTB on Tuesday blamed sanctions for the lender's
entire 2022 losses, a rare acknowledgement that Western efforts
to punish Moscow over the Ukraine conflict have crippled parts
of Russia's financial sector.
The West blocked several major Russian banks' access to the
international SWIFT payments system soon after Moscow sent tens
of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year, with
dominant lenders Sberbank and VTB forced to
shutter operations across much of Europe.
The sanctions hammer fell for VTB sooner than most domestic
rivals and, being heavily exposed to international markets and
with more than 20% of its loan portfolio in foreign currency,
the bank was one of more than 100 loss-making lenders as the
sector's profits slumped around 90% in 2022.
Kostin, in an interview with state television channel
Rossiya 24, said the bank had managed to grow its retail and
corporate loan portfolios, but that sanctions accounted for all
the lender's losses.
"The main thing on which we incurred losses is that from
Feb. 24 to March 10, before decisions were made about
restrictions on issuing funds in foreign currency to the
population, $26 billion was withdrawn from our accounts," Kostin
said.
Capital controls introduced in February and March last year
included a ban on buying cash dollars and euros as depositors
hurriedly withdrew funds and Moscow sought to wrestle back some
control on the FX market.
VTB was forced to buy FX on the open market when the rouble
had weakened sharply to more than 100 against the dollar, Kostin
said. On Tuesday the rouble was trading at around 71 to the
dollar.
