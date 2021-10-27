Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Центр аудиторских технологий и решений» Россия, 115054, Москва Павелецкая площадь, 2, стр. 2, офис 401 Тел.: +7 (495) 705 9700

+7 (495) 755 9700 Факс:+7 (495) 755 9701 ОКПО:00139790 ОГРН:1167746123478 ИНН:9705059497

Report on Review of Interim Financial Information

To the Shareholders and Supervisory Council of

VTB Bank (public joint stock company)

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of VTB Bank (public joint stock company) and its subsidiaries (hereinafter, the "Group"), which comprise the interim consolidated income statement and interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three-month and nine-month periods ended 30 September 2021, the interim consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 September 2021, interim consolidated statement of cash flows and interim consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity for the nine-month period then ended, and selected notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (interim financial information).

Management of public joint stock company VTB Bank is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity.

A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

3

Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Центр аудиторских технологий и решений» (ООО «ЦАТР») входит в международную сеть компании Ernst & Young Global Limited.