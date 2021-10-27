VTB BANK
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AND REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
30 SEPTEMBER 2021
VTB BANK
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
CONTENTS
|
|
REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION..............................................................
|
3
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT .............................................................................................
|
5
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME.........................................................
|
6
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ..................................................................
|
7
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS...............................................................................
|
8
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ..................................
|
10
|
SELECTED NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
|
1.
|
Principal Activities........................................................................................................................................................................
|
11
|
2.
|
Basis of Preparation ....................................................................................................................................................................
|
11
|
DELVING INTO NUMBERS
|
|
|
RISK
|
|
3.
|
Analysis by Segment ..................................................
|
13
|
22.
|
Operating Environment of the Group ............................
|
37
|
4-9.
|
Notes to Income Statement ........................................
|
23
|
23
|
Fair Value Measurement ...............................................
|
38
|
...................10-21.Notes to Statement of Financial Position
|
26
|
24.
|
................Capital Management and Capital Adequacy
|
43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OFF BALANCE-SHEET ITEMS
|
|
|
GROUP STRUCTURE
|
|
|
25.
|
Contingencies and Commitments. ..............................
|
44 26.
|
Changes in the Group Structure ...................................
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
27.
|
Subsequent Events .......................................................
|
46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28.
|
Related Party Transactions ..........................................................................................................................................................
|
|
|
|
47
|
29.
|
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share.........................................................................................................................................
|
|
|
|
48
|
30.
|
Change in Presentation and Correction ......................................................................................................................................
|
|
|
|
49
Report on Review of Interim Financial Information
To the Shareholders and Supervisory Council of
VTB Bank (public joint stock company)
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of VTB Bank (public joint stock company) and its subsidiaries (hereinafter, the "Group"), which comprise the interim consolidated income statement and interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three-month and nine-month periods ended 30 September 2021, the interim consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 September 2021, interim consolidated statement of cash flows and interim consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity for the nine-month period then ended, and selected notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (interim financial information).
Management of public joint stock company VTB Bank is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity.
A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
3
Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Центр аудиторских технологий и решений» (ООО «ЦАТР») входит в международную сеть компании Ernst & Young Global Limited.
VTB BANK
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
FOR THE THREE-MONTH AND NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER (UNAUDITED) (IN BILLIONS OF RUSSIAN ROUBLES)
|
|
|
For the three-month
|
|
For the nine-month
|
|
|
|
period ended 30 September
|
period ended 30 September
|
|
Note
|
2021
|
2020
|
change
|
2021
|
2020
|
change
|
Interest income calculated using the effective interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
method
|
4
|
298.0
|
238.9
|
24.7%
|
805.6
|
725.8
|
11.0%
|
Other interest income
|
4
|
24.1
|
21.0
|
14.8%
|
67.0
|
60.9
|
10.0%
|
Interest expense
|
4
|
(144.9)
|
(118.7)
|
22.1%
|
(377.2)
|
(382.4)
|
-1.4%
|
Payments to deposit insurance system
|
4
|
(7.5)
|
(5.7)
|
31.6%
|
(19.7)
|
(16.8)
|
17.3%
|
Net interest income
|
4
|
169.7
|
135.5
|
25.2%
|
475.7
|
387.5
|
22.8%
|
Provision charge for credit losses on debt financial assets
|
13
|
(17.2)
|
(71.1)
|
-75.8%
|
(71.2)
|
(169.0)
|
-57.9%
|
Net interest income after charge for credit losses
|
|
152.5
|
64.4
|
136.8%
|
404.5
|
218.5
|
85.1%
|
Net fee and commission income
|
5, 30
|
39.4
|
35.1
|
12.3%
|
123.5
|
95.9
|
28.8%
|
Gains net of losses arising from financial instruments at fair
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
value through profit or loss and through other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
comprehensive income
|
6, 30
|
11.2
|
6.7
|
67.2%
|
38.6
|
17.0
|
127.1%
|
(Losses net of gains) / gains net of losses arising from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
foreign currencies and precious metals
|
7, 30
|
(24.0)
|
14.3
|
-267.8%
|
(53.9)
|
33.4
|
-261.4%
|
Gains net of losses/(losses net of gains) other than interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
arising from financial assets and liabilities at amortised
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cost
|
30
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
12.5%
|
2.4
|
(0.2)
|
1,300.0%
|
Share in profit of associates and joint ventures
|
|
12.7
|
6.4
|
98.4%
|
24.1
|
16.5
|
46.1%
|
Impairment of investments in associates
|
|
-
|
(12.8)
|
100.0%
|
-
|
(12.8)
|
100.0%
|
Gains/(losses) from disposal of subsidiaries and associates
|
16, 26
|
(4.6)
|
3.3
|
-239.4%
|
2.0
|
6.2
|
-67.7%
|
Provision charge for credit losses on credit related
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
commitments and other financial assets
|
|
(5.1)
|
-
|
n/a
|
(5.7)
|
(16.0)
|
-64.4%
|
Provision charge for legal claims and other commitments
|
|
(1.8)
|
(0.9)
|
100.0%
|
(1.5)
|
(0.9)
|
66.7%
|
Other operating income
|
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
-7.1%
|
4.8
|
3.1
|
54.8%
|
Other non-interest gains/(losses) from financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
activities
|
|
(9.4)
|
19.2
|
-149.0%
|
10.8
|
46.3
|
-76.7%
|
Revenue from operating lease of equipment
|
|
7.6
|
7.7
|
-1.3%
|
22.4
|
22.0
|
1.8%
|
Expenses related to equipment leased out
|
|
(4.3)
|
(4.5)
|
-4.4%
|
(12.8)
|
(12.5)
|
2.4%
|
Revenues less expenses from operating leasing
|
|
3.3
|
3.2
|
3.1%
|
9.6
|
9.5
|
1.1%
|
Net insurance premiums earned from non-state pension
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
fund activity
|
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
0.0%
|
8.6
|
10.9
|
-21.1%
|
Net insurance claims incurred, movement in liabilities to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
policyholders and acquisition costs on non-state pension
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
fund activity
|
|
(5.3)
|
(5.5)
|
-3.6%
|
(15.4)
|
(22.3)
|
-30.9%
|
Revenues less expenses from non-state pension fund
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
activity
|
|
(3.2)
|
(3.4)
|
-5.9%
|
(6.8)
|
(11.4)
|
-40.4%
|
Revenue and other gains from other non- banking activities
|
|
14.5
|
15.9
|
-8.8%
|
46.6
|
64.3
|
-27.5%
|
Cost of sales and other expenses from other non-banking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
activities
|
9
|
(15.3)
|
(15.0)
|
2.0%
|
(45.7)
|
(61.2)
|
-25.3%
|
(Expenses)/reversal of expenses from write-down of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
property held for sale in the ordinary course of business
|
|
(0.1)
|
0.3
|
-133.3%
|
(0.4)
|
(11.8)
|
-96.6%
|
(Impairment)/reversal of impairment of land, premises and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
intangible assets other than goodwill used in other non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
financial activities
|
|
0.6
|
(2.5)
|
124.0%
|
(0.7)
|
(16.6)
|
-95.8%
|
Net profit/(loss) from change in fair value of investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
property recognised on revaluation or disposal
|
|
3.3
|
(23.6)
|
114.0%
|
7.3
|
(52.6)
|
113.9%
|
Revenues less expenses from other non-banking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
activities
|
|
3.0
|
(24.9)
|
112.0%
|
7.1
|
(77.9)
|
109.1%
|
Other operating expense
|
30
|
(7.5)
|
(5.7)
|
31.6%
|
(19.8)
|
(16.4)
|
20.7%
|
Staff costs and administrative expenses
|
8
|
(70.3)
|
(63.0)
|
11.6%
|
(205.9)
|
(192.1)
|
7.2%
|
Non-interest expenses
|
|
(77.8)
|
(68.7)
|
13.2%
|
(225.7)
|
(208.5)
|
8.2%
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
|
107.8
|
24.9
|
332.9%
|
323.0
|
72.4
|
346.1%
|
Income tax (expense)/benefit
|
|
(20.8)
|
(7.7)
|
170.1%
|
(65.4)
|
(13.3)
|
391.7%
|
Net profit
|
|
87.0
|
17.2
|
405.8%
|
257.6
|
59.1
|
335.9%
|
Net profit/(loss) attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders of the parent
|
|
87.2
|
17.4
|
401.1%
|
256.9
|
65.3
|
293.4%
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(0.2)
|
(0.2)
|
0.0%
|
0.7
|
(6.2)
|
111.3%
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share (expressed in Russian
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
roubles per share)
|
29
|
0.00657
|
0.00134
|
390.3%
|
0.01906
|
0.00447
|
326.4%
Notes № 1-30 form an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
