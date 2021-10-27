Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. VTB Bank (public joint-stock company)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTBR   US46630Q2021

VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)

(VTBR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/27 03:50:11 am
1.535 USD   -1.73%
03:01aVTB Group announces IFRS results for 3Q 2021 -3-
DJ
03:01aVTB Group announces IFRS results for 3Q 2021 -2-
DJ
03:01aVTB Group announces IFRS results for 3Q 2021
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial statements

10/27/2021 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VTB BANK

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AND REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

30 SEPTEMBER 2021

VTB BANK

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

CONTENTS

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION..............................................................

3

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT .............................................................................................

5

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME.........................................................

6

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ..................................................................

7

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS...............................................................................

8

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ..................................

10

SELECTED NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1.

Principal Activities........................................................................................................................................................................

11

2.

Basis of Preparation ....................................................................................................................................................................

11

DELVING INTO NUMBERS

RISK

3.

Analysis by Segment ..................................................

13

22.

Operating Environment of the Group ............................

37

4-9.

Notes to Income Statement ........................................

23

23

Fair Value Measurement ...............................................

38

...................10-21.Notes to Statement of Financial Position

26

24.

................Capital Management and Capital Adequacy

43

OFF BALANCE-SHEET ITEMS

GROUP STRUCTURE

25.

Contingencies and Commitments. ..............................

44 26.

Changes in the Group Structure ...................................

45

27.

Subsequent Events .......................................................

46

OTHER INFORMATION

28.

Related Party Transactions ..........................................................................................................................................................

47

29.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share.........................................................................................................................................

48

30.

Change in Presentation and Correction ......................................................................................................................................

49

2

Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Центр аудиторских технологий и решений» Россия, 115054, Москва Павелецкая площадь, 2, стр. 2, офис 401 Тел.: +7 (495) 705 9700

+7 (495) 755 9700 Факс:+7 (495) 755 9701 ОКПО:00139790 ОГРН:1167746123478 ИНН:9705059497

Report on Review of Interim Financial Information

To the Shareholders and Supervisory Council of

VTB Bank (public joint stock company)

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of VTB Bank (public joint stock company) and its subsidiaries (hereinafter, the "Group"), which comprise the interim consolidated income statement and interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three-month and nine-month periods ended 30 September 2021, the interim consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 September 2021, interim consolidated statement of cash flows and interim consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity for the nine-month period then ended, and selected notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (interim financial information).

Management of public joint stock company VTB Bank is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity.

A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

3

Общество с ограниченной ответственностью «Центр аудиторских технологий и решений» (ООО «ЦАТР») входит в международную сеть компании Ernst & Young Global Limited.

VTB BANK

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE THREE-MONTH AND NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER (UNAUDITED) (IN BILLIONS OF RUSSIAN ROUBLES)

For the three-month

For the nine-month

period ended 30 September

period ended 30 September

Note

2021

2020

change

2021

2020

change

Interest income calculated using the effective interest

method

4

298.0

238.9

24.7%

805.6

725.8

11.0%

Other interest income

4

24.1

21.0

14.8%

67.0

60.9

10.0%

Interest expense

4

(144.9)

(118.7)

22.1%

(377.2)

(382.4)

-1.4%

Payments to deposit insurance system

4

(7.5)

(5.7)

31.6%

(19.7)

(16.8)

17.3%

Net interest income

4

169.7

135.5

25.2%

475.7

387.5

22.8%

Provision charge for credit losses on debt financial assets

13

(17.2)

(71.1)

-75.8%

(71.2)

(169.0)

-57.9%

Net interest income after charge for credit losses

152.5

64.4

136.8%

404.5

218.5

85.1%

Net fee and commission income

5, 30

39.4

35.1

12.3%

123.5

95.9

28.8%

Gains net of losses arising from financial instruments at fair

value through profit or loss and through other

comprehensive income

6, 30

11.2

6.7

67.2%

38.6

17.0

127.1%

(Losses net of gains) / gains net of losses arising from

foreign currencies and precious metals

7, 30

(24.0)

14.3

-267.8%

(53.9)

33.4

-261.4%

Gains net of losses/(losses net of gains) other than interest

arising from financial assets and liabilities at amortised

cost

30

0.9

0.8

12.5%

2.4

(0.2)

1,300.0%

Share in profit of associates and joint ventures

12.7

6.4

98.4%

24.1

16.5

46.1%

Impairment of investments in associates

-

(12.8)

100.0%

-

(12.8)

100.0%

Gains/(losses) from disposal of subsidiaries and associates

16, 26

(4.6)

3.3

-239.4%

2.0

6.2

-67.7%

Provision charge for credit losses on credit related

commitments and other financial assets

(5.1)

-

n/a

(5.7)

(16.0)

-64.4%

Provision charge for legal claims and other commitments

(1.8)

(0.9)

100.0%

(1.5)

(0.9)

66.7%

Other operating income

1.3

1.4

-7.1%

4.8

3.1

54.8%

Other non-interest gains/(losses) from financial

activities

(9.4)

19.2

-149.0%

10.8

46.3

-76.7%

Revenue from operating lease of equipment

7.6

7.7

-1.3%

22.4

22.0

1.8%

Expenses related to equipment leased out

(4.3)

(4.5)

-4.4%

(12.8)

(12.5)

2.4%

Revenues less expenses from operating leasing

3.3

3.2

3.1%

9.6

9.5

1.1%

Net insurance premiums earned from non-state pension

fund activity

2.1

2.1

0.0%

8.6

10.9

-21.1%

Net insurance claims incurred, movement in liabilities to

policyholders and acquisition costs on non-state pension

fund activity

(5.3)

(5.5)

-3.6%

(15.4)

(22.3)

-30.9%

Revenues less expenses from non-state pension fund

activity

(3.2)

(3.4)

-5.9%

(6.8)

(11.4)

-40.4%

Revenue and other gains from other non- banking activities

14.5

15.9

-8.8%

46.6

64.3

-27.5%

Cost of sales and other expenses from other non-banking

activities

9

(15.3)

(15.0)

2.0%

(45.7)

(61.2)

-25.3%

(Expenses)/reversal of expenses from write-down of

property held for sale in the ordinary course of business

(0.1)

0.3

-133.3%

(0.4)

(11.8)

-96.6%

(Impairment)/reversal of impairment of land, premises and

intangible assets other than goodwill used in other non-

financial activities

0.6

(2.5)

124.0%

(0.7)

(16.6)

-95.8%

Net profit/(loss) from change in fair value of investment

property recognised on revaluation or disposal

3.3

(23.6)

114.0%

7.3

(52.6)

113.9%

Revenues less expenses from other non-banking

activities

3.0

(24.9)

112.0%

7.1

(77.9)

109.1%

Other operating expense

30

(7.5)

(5.7)

31.6%

(19.8)

(16.4)

20.7%

Staff costs and administrative expenses

8

(70.3)

(63.0)

11.6%

(205.9)

(192.1)

7.2%

Non-interest expenses

(77.8)

(68.7)

13.2%

(225.7)

(208.5)

8.2%

Profit/(loss) before tax

107.8

24.9

332.9%

323.0

72.4

346.1%

Income tax (expense)/benefit

(20.8)

(7.7)

170.1%

(65.4)

(13.3)

391.7%

Net profit

87.0

17.2

405.8%

257.6

59.1

335.9%

Net profit/(loss) attributable to:

Shareholders of the parent

87.2

17.4

401.1%

256.9

65.3

293.4%

Non-controlling interests

(0.2)

(0.2)

0.0%

0.7

(6.2)

111.3%

Basic and diluted earnings per share (expressed in Russian

roubles per share)

29

0.00657

0.00134

390.3%

0.01906

0.00447

326.4%

Notes № 1-30 form an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OAO Bank VTB published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 07:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
03:01aVTB Group announces IFRS results for 3Q 2021 -3-
DJ
03:01aVTB Group announces IFRS results for 3Q 2021 -2-
DJ
03:01aVTB Group announces IFRS results for 3Q 2021
DJ
10/15VTB BANK PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group establishes climate finance and carbon trading busines..
AQ
10/14VTB BANK PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : To Roll Out New ESG Platform In Russia
MT
10/14Vtb launches esg initiatives
DJ
10/14VTB BANK PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : S&P Lifts Ratings Of 14 Russian Banks Amid Fast Economic Reb..
MT
10/13VTB BANK PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group establishes climate finance and carbon trading busines..
PU
10/06VTB BANK PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : (PJSC) Profile
PU
10/06VTB Bank announces RAS financial results (standalone) for September and 9M 2021
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 797 B 11 470 M 11 470 M
Net income 2021 246 B 3 549 M 3 549 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,38x
Yield 2021 10,9%
Capitalization 703 B 10 120 M 10 122 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 77 211
Free-Float -
Chart VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
Duration : Period :
VTB Bank (public joint-stock company) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 108,51 RUB
Average target price 114,76 RUB
Spread / Average Target 5,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrey Leonidovich Kostin Chairman-Management Board & President
Dmitriy Grigorenko Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Matthias Warnig Member-Supervisory Council
Igor Nikolayevich Repin Independent Member-Supervisory Council
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Member-Supervisory Board