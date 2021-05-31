Log in
    VTBR   US46630Q2021

VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)

(VTBR)
JSC VTB Bank : Notification of PDMR transaction

05/31/2021 | 11:09am EDT
JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) 
JSC VTB Bank: Notification of PDMR transaction 
31-May-2021 / 17:07 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
 
1.            Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                                                        Anatoly Pechatnikov 
2.            Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status                                             Deputy President and Chairman of VTB Bank 
                                                                          Management Board 
b)            Initial notification/Amendment                              Initial notification 
3.            Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                                        VTB Bank (PJSC) 
b)            LEI                                                         253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 
4.            Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Debt Instrument 
a) 
              Identification code                                         RU000A1034P7 
b)            Nature of the transaction                                   Purchase 
                                                                          Price                                 Volume 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                                          10,000,000.00 (RUB - Russian Ruble)   2 
              Aggregated information                                      Total: 20,000,000.00 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 
d)            Aggregated volume                                           2 
              Price                                                       10,000,000.00 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 
e)            Date of the transaction                                     2021-05-28 
f)            Place of the transaction                                    Public Joint-Stock Company "Moscow Exchange 
                                                                          MICEX-RTS" ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US46630Q2021 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          VTBR 
LEI Code:      253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 
Sequence No.:  108450 
EQS News ID:   1202787 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202787&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2021 11:08 ET (15:08 GMT)

