VTB Bank public joint stock : Аmendment No.1 to VTB Bank (PJSC) Charter

Approve procedures for the Bank's risk and capital management, as well as

Determine the price for the placement of bonds not convertible into the Bank's shares or set a procedure for the determination thereof;

Approve nominees to be elected deputy branch managers and deputy chief accountants of a branch;

Act as Employer in labor relationships in compliance with the Labor Code of the Russian Federation entering and terminating employment contract with the Bank employees, stimulating the best performers or imposing disciplinary sanctions;

Issue powers of attorney, set procedures for signing agreements and contracts, and for issuing powers of attorney; select officials authorized to represent the Bank in relationships with third parties;

Issue orders and give instructions binding on all staff members of

Decide on opening (closing) internal divisions of the Bank (of a branch) except for

Enter into transactions and sign documents for the Bank;

Act on behalf of the Bank without any power of attorney, and represent the Bank's interests;

"15.5. President and Chairman of the Management Board shall:

1. To restate Clause 15.5 of the Charter as follows:

shall also ensure the performance of internal procedures applied to assess the Bank's equity (capital) adequacy and maintain it at the set level;

Approve quarterly reports of the issuer of the Bank's issue-grade

securities;

Approve reports on the Bank's securities issuance (additional issuance) results, any notice thereon;

Make decision on writing off any unrecoverable debt under a loan in the amount of not more than RUB five million (or its equivalent in a foreign currency) per borrower against a loan impairment provision, other than decisions on writing off any unrecoverable debt of citizens who are declared insolvent (bankrupt) under Federal Law "On Insolvency (Bankruptcy)", which are to be made in compliance with the rules approved by the Bank's Management Board;

Make other decisions on the Bank's day-to-day activities. President - Chairman of the Management Board can transfer the

responsibility to decide on some issues falling within its terms of reference to members of the Board, heads of the Bank's branches and representative offices, other persons.

President - Chairman of the Management Board may submit some issues to the Supervisory Council for its approval.

When absent, President - Chairman of the Management Board can transfer its responsibilities to one of the Board members."

2. To restate Clause 15.6 of the Charter as follows:

"15.6. Management Board is a collective executive body of the Bank headed by President - Chairman of the Management Board. The Management Board shall be guided by the Federal Law "On Joint-Stock Companies", the Charter and the Regulation on the Management Board to be approved by the General Shareholders Meeting.

Terms of reference of the Management Board shall include the following:

Implementing resolutions approved by the General Shareholders Meeting and decisions made by the Supervisory Council;

Providing adequate working environment for the General Shareholders Meeting, Supervisory Council and Statutory Audit Commission of the Bank;

Reviewing the Bank's financial statements, including those prepared under the IFRS;

Making decisions on the publication of the IFRS financial

statements;

Making decisions on the Bank's participation in or exit from other institutions (save for participations in associations and other unions of commercial institutions, and also participation in subsidiary companies);

Making decisions on the Bank getting a status of a principal company in relation to an existing or to be established non-resident company, if to get a status of a principal company in relation to such a company requires permission under the applicable regulations of the Bank of Russia;

