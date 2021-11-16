VTB Bank public joint stock : Webcast transcript 11/16/2021 | 10:47am EST Send by mail :

VTB Group | Q3 and 9M 2021 IFRS financial results conference call | 27 October 2021, 11:00 GMT VTB Group Q3 and 9M 2021 IFRS financial results Conference call held on 27 October 2021 Edited transcript VTB Group respresentators: Leonid Vakeyev, Head of Investor Relations

Dmitry Pianov, Member of the Management Board, CFO Participants asking questions: Evgeny Kipnis, Alfa-Bank

Alfa-Bank Nida Iqbal, Morgan Stanley

Mikhail Ganelin, ATON

Mikhail Butkov, Goldman Sachs

Andrey Mikhailov, SOVA Capital ltd

Andrew Keeley, Sber CIB Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, we are happy to welcome you at our call today to disclose VTB Group financial results for Q3 and 9M 2021. This call is going to be recorded. Now over to Leonid Vakeyev, Head of Investor Relations. Please, go ahead, sir. Leonid Vakeyev: Good afternoon. We are very happy to welcome all of you at this call today. As always, this presentation is going to be delivered by Member of the Management Board and CFO of VTB Group Dmitry Pianov. Then we will be happy to handle your questions. Please be reminded that this call is held in Russian with simultaneous interpretation into English, and you will be able to ask your questions in any language and at any order. Now, over to Mr. Pianov. Dmitry Pianov: Colleagues, I am very happy to welcome all of you as well. As you can see, we carry on fast- tracking our disclosure. You no longer need to wait for the end of the month after the reporting period is over to see our results. I would like to express my appreciation to all of our IFRS team, which has made it possible to disclose the results promptly. In terms of our performance, here is a brief presentation for your attention. I am going to comment on the slide deck. I believe it is available to you. Now, page 1 please. Here you can see the key performance highlights behind our results. We have a solid performance q-o-q. Please be reminded we had profits of RUB 85 bn in Q1, RUB 85.5 bn in Q2 and, finally, Q3 has taken us to RUB 87 bn of quarterly profit. The net profit in 9M stands at nearly RUB 258 bn. Relatively speaking, we can judge that number by the return on equity, which is nearing 18% as at the end of 9M 2021 as you can see at the top right hand side. The quarterly profits of RUB 87 bn and 9M profits of nearly RUB 258 bn represent records in the respective periods across all of the public history of VTB Group. Now, let's consider the composition or the elements within these income lines starting with larger items such as net interest income, which has neared RUB 170 bn, up 25% for the quarter. On the 9M side, it is more than Page 1 of 13 Simultaneous translation at the event and transcript provided by IB Translations www.ib-translations.ru| +7 495 984 3510 | info@ib-translations.ru VTB Group | Q3 and 9M 2021 IFRS financial results conference call | 27 October 2021, 11:00 GMT RUB 475 bn, up 23% y-o-y. Let's consider a relative metric, namely, net interest margin. Over to the right hand side. As at the end of Q1, it amounted to 3.7%, then 3.9% for Q2 and in Q3 it is 3.9% again. In 9M, the total stands at 3.8% on average, which more or less corresponds to the net interest margin level of 2020. If we look at the second digit after the point, we see a decline between Q2 and Q3. It is 3.91% for Q2 and 3.85% for Q3, so there has been some negative pressure on our net interest margin because of the more expensive funding. Net fee and commission income is RUB 39.4 bn, up 12% for the quarter y-o-y, and RUB 123.5 bn for 9M, up 29% y-o-y. We have been sustainably delivering double-digit growth and high numbers. Other income is relatively modest as compared to the previous line items and in Q3 we had a net loss in this line of RUB 6.9 bn, while for 9M we have a total positive of RUB 8.1 bn. Within other income, we do not have any further non- core asset impairment. While the RUB 6.9 bn in net loss in Q3 represents the fact that in that particular quarter we saw the key rate of the Central Bank revised, and that is also true for certain sovereign bonds and other debt securities. As the result, other income represented by income from associated companies and other non-banking operations did not suffice to compensate the swap costs and offset the low valuation of securities. We have more than RUB 202 bn of net operating income in Q3 and RUB 607 bn in 9M, up 27% for the quarter and 35% for 9M in terms of y-o-y growth. Now let's consider provision charge, it is a very important line and I am going to elaborate on that on the following pages. We can see the overarching trend for the bank and the banking industry in Russia: low provisions for both corporate business and retail business representing the [strong] payment discipline of our customers. In Q3, we had 0.5% in terms of the CoR and 0.7% in 9M. We see an upswing in staff costs and administrative expenses as explained earlier in the year - as our digital transformation costs unwind - to a little bit more than RUB 70 bn for Q3, up 12% y-o-y, and nearly RUB 206 bn for 9M, representing a 7% growth 9M-to-9M. The CIR is record low again at 33.5% in Q1, 33.5% in Q2, 34.8% in Q3. On average, we have 33.9% for 9M. In 9M 2021, RUB 37 bn has been dedicated to digital transformation projects, up 31% as compared to 9M 2020, as you can see at the bottom right-hand side. In 2021-2022, to a degree we will see these expenses peaking. Let's continue to page 2 to discuss the assets supplementary to the banking business, which we traditionally disclose: long-term investments, digital assets, and credit workout assets. We have these three pillars of assets supplementary to the banking business. We see that corporate investment business is up 13% or RUB 340 bn, a very profitable business contributing nearly RUB 25 bn of profit to the financial result. In Q3 - you can see that marked in color - the composition of this asset category managed by the corporate investment business (СIB) of VTB has been complemented with modern payment systems and Channel One, while QSR Holdings, our grain subholding, has been divested from. Other acquisitions were disclosed earlier in the year and are listed here on the page. All of them happened in Q1 and Q2 2021. That is the corporate investment business as part of our long-term investment. Now, digital assets. You can see there has not been much change. It is more or less flat, some of the non-core assets have been divested from. The funding rather than the re-evaluation has generated -RUB 3.2 bn. Otherwise, no major change. Now let's consider page 3 with traditional metrics of asset quality and provisions. At the bottom left hand side, you can see the quarterly breakdown with individuals and legal entities provisions. You can see who is dominating. The CoR as at the end of Q3 is down for legal entities to 0.3%, while in the case of individuals that is 1 p.p., with a blended composition representing 0.5% of the total CoR. That is for Q3. Now the 9M numbers, the total or blended indicator stands at 0.7%, 1.3% for individuals and 0.4% for legal entities. All these indicators as well as the NPL indicators demonstrate we are at record lows. So the trends observed earlier in Page 2 of 13 Simultaneous translation at the event and transcript provided by IB Translations www.ib-translations.ru| +7 495 984 3510 | info@ib-translations.ru VTB Group | Q3 and 9M 2021 IFRS financial results conference call | 27 October 2021, 11:00 GMT the year and then starting from mid-2020 have been maintained at the same level, take any vintage analysis or any product across the board. Non-performing loans, now. Here we see the number coming down in both absolute and relative terms, as the loan portfolio is growing. The NPL ratio is down from 4.8% to 4.6%. We keep writing off some of the debt. RUB 20.3 bn has been written off or sold in Q3. The blended element represents 6.4% as at 30 September, with the coverage ratio at 140%, as high as that. In Q3, the macro adjustment has been retained as part of IFRS 9, which had been put in place in 2020 because of COVID-19, as the GDP outlook grew dim. Many other banks have reversed the macro adjustment, while we maintain it as part of our provisions and keep a close eye on the COVID-19 developments. As you can see, we have every reason to be cautious, including the lockdown measures or the soft lockdown as is the case traditionally in Russia, but still it is the second lockdown in this country this year after the situation we had back in May. Page 4 is a very important page for the bank. Regulatory capital and capital management. I believe none of you has doubts as at the end of Q3 that our net income target will be achieved. We are going to comment on that in a short while. However, I clearly understand your concern about the possibility of paying dividends and the desire of the bank to pay dividends. Obviously, the capital management comes in play here. 2021 represents one of the toughest years for any financier, myself included. I believe we have several drivers behind it. Currently, we have learned to increase the total capital adequacy level. It currently stands at 12.2%, while the threshold is 11.5%. We have learned to maintain that by issuing subordinated debt in record high volumes for the market and VTB. We still intend to place [RUB] 200 bn of perpetual debt in any currency. Currently, we are considering a perpetual debt issue in any currency that might be of interest for qualified investors. [RUB] 147 bn out of 200 bn has already been included in the capital. Thus, [RUB] 150 bn in total has been issued and registered. This fixes the total equity and enables us to feel rather comfortable in this situation overall. However, these issues do not address the CET1 level, which is down from 8.9% as at 1 January to 8.6% as at 1 October. This comes as a feature of 2021 because of our commitment to increasing the loan portfolio. On the slide, you can see that the RWA growth has eaten up 107 bp. That is more than 1 p.p. of the capital adequacy ratio. Hence, 2021 is a particularly challenging year, given the risk-weighted assets growing so fast. Another important element, which is apparent to us and may be less apparent to you, is the fact that 2021 was marked by a major unprecedented gap between the IFRS profit generation and the regulatory profit or Russian Accounting Standards regulatory profit. Please be reminded it is RUB 85 bn for Q1, RUB 85.5 for Q2, and RUB 87 bn for Q3. This is IFRS. Now regulatory profit: -RUB 10 bn for Q1, +RUB 53 bn for Q2 and +RUB 53 bn again for Q3. A major gap, as you can see, between the regulatory profit and IFRS net profit. These numbers broken down by quarter are quite telling. We believe this is explained by a major timing factor. The thing is that 2021 has some provisioning regulations expiring under provisioning rule 590-P. The first one expired on 1 April. This is the COVID-related provisioning benefits. Then on 31 December, further benefits will be expiring for the Ukrainian loss provision. Finally, provisioning charges could be delayed when applied to companies under international sanctions, so we have a clear signal that those group 2 and group 3 benefits in terms of provisioning will not be extended beyond 31 December. We will have to enable the regulatory charges so that the COVID-related charges, sanctions-related charges and Ukrainian-related charges represent additional provisioning costs of RUB 141 bn, which are not yet in the IFRS accounts or regulatory Page 3 of 13 Simultaneous translation at the event and transcript provided by IB Translations www.ib-translations.ru| +7 495 984 3510 | info@ib-translations.ru VTB Group | Q3 and 9M 2021 IFRS financial results conference call | 27 October 2021, 11:00 GMT accounts. A lion share of these provisions has already been incurred and evenly spread. RUB 141 bn represents 0.8 p.p. (80 bp) across the board. This is another complication factor. The positive thing, however, is the fact that it is temporary. As of 1 January 2022, this is no longer going to be an overhang. Harmonization of regulatory profit and IFRS net profit would represent a very important factor drastically changing the capital adequacy management with more efficient generation of regulatory profit next year. Another thing is about the slowdown of RWA growth rate [in 2022]. This is another important capital adequacy support factor. We do feel it and you are going to see this slowdown as well, especially on the retail side of the business, as early as in Q3. We have the following effect here: on the on hand, we see the key rate increase, which inevitably results in the upswing of transfer rates of any banking group and that represents an upgrade of the rates in banking products. Yet another thing is a major increase of the weight as part of prudential buffers. It is a 2x increase in 2021, so it will be felt in the retail side of the business and consumer loans. This represents a tool for the Russian Central Bank to cool down the market. They clearly believe that the credit boom in Russia represents an inflation risk. Given the mandate that the Central Bank has, they are going to prevent the market from overheating. So the Central Bank believes it is going to yield fruit. On top of that, from 2022 onwards, the Central Bank of Russia is going to be capable of physically limiting the sales of particular banking products that they believe not to be in line with the credit burden they represent. Now another driver that I already announced as part of our call on Q2. That is our application to transition to internal rating-based approach. Traditionally, major banks in Russia have requested [a longer period for model analysis and validation] from the regulator before moving over to that approach. The transition to the IRB has a pessimistic and optimistic timing assessment. It could happen as early as in Q4 2022. As you know, this transition will happen in stages. The first stage could bring up to 50 bp of capital release. That is core equity, which is going to be counted as part of the total equity as well. The 50 bp could be released in the optimistic scenario in Q4 2022, which would represent a support factor for us. All these messages are there to underline the fact that the management team of VTB intends to deliver against its commitments for common stock and pay the equivalent of 50% IFRS net income based on the results of 2021. We maintain our intent to split that dividend payment into two tranches. One is going to be paid following the General Shareholders Meeting to be held before 30 June and then the second tranche would come in Q4 after the next ordinary meeting. Both tranches could be included in our equity model without any discount. Over to page 5. These strong 9M results incentivize us to review our guidance for 2021 yet again. Page 5 explains that we intend to hike net profit to more than RUB 300 bn, which opens up some room for questions in terms of our target. Could more than RUB 300 bn be interpreted as RUB 303 bn, or RUB 315 bn, or RUB 350 bn or RUB 400 bn and so on? Most likely, we are going to exceed the target for 2022 one year earlier and that target - please be reminded - stands at RUB 310 bn. We do have some uncertainty factors of course, which could result in net profit of a little bit less than that target, and some other factors that could potentially allow us to exceed it. However, the median point, something we can count on, is delivering against the 2022 net profit strategy. Page 4 of 13 Simultaneous translation at the event and transcript provided by IB Translations www.ib-translations.ru| +7 495 984 3510 | info@ib-translations.ru VTB Group | Q3 and 9M 2021 IFRS financial results conference call | 27 October 2021, 11:00 GMT We do not change our outlook in terms of loans to legal entities and loans to individuals. We are going to outperform the industry in terms of growth rates for loans to legal entities and individuals. Net interest margin remains there at 3.7% for the full year, given 3.8% for 9M. The CoR is clearly less than 1%. The CIR is clearly less than 40%. Net fee and commission income is clearly more than 20%. Costs are going to grow [more than 10%] given the fast-tracking of our costs in Q4. So wee confirm our intent to pay 50% of our IFRS net profit as part of our dividend policy. It is a matter of reinstating trust in our dividend policy. The financial appendix has lots of numbers breaking down the ones disclosed earlier. Now I would be happy to leave some time for your questions. Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, please press "*1" if you wish to ask a question. If you would like to remove yourself from the queue when you have heard the answer, please press "*2". Again, if you wish to ask a question, please press "*1" on your telephone keypad. The first question is going to be from Evgeny Kipnis, Alfa-Bank. Evgeny Kipnis: Colleagues, good afternoon. Congratulations on your great performance. Thank you for the presentation. I have just one question about your dividends and your intent to split the dividend payout for 2021 into two tranches. Here is my question. Maybe you could come up with further details as to how the dividend payout is going to be split into two tranches. Is it going to be proportional? Or are you going to have one tranche for the common stock dividend and the other for the preferred stock dividend? Do you have any plans to negotiate with the government and reduce the dividend on preferred stock? Dmitry Pianov: Thank you for this question. As you can understand, public companies normally start discussing the dividend based on the results of the year, which only happens once we have these results. As we understand your concerns, we are fast-tracking this communication a little bit. Clearly, all decisions will be made in late spring 2022. Please take that into consideration, as we do not have every detail readily available and finalized, and ready to be disclosed. Now, referring to your question. We do allow for splitting either way. It could be a 50/50 split across all classes of shares or it could be preferred stock to common stock. We proceed from this idea. If you compare the situation with a one-off payment in a single quarter, splitting the dividends into two tranches does not come as a detriment. Even IFRS rules do not require discounting the dividends if it is paid across several quarters. It would not really matter whether it is common stock or preferred stock, the shareholders could wait for a single quarter given the size of the dividend. I would like to leave the options open here. Just for your understanding, we did have a practice of paying dividends in terms of transferring equity alongside loans assigned to Promsvyazbank. We did that as part of an extraordinary general meeting. And that applied to one tranche of the dividends. Clearly, that requires two shareholder meetings: one is an [annual] general meeting, the other one is an extraordinary meeting. Considering the second part of your question and our discussions with the government on the difference in the payout of the common stock and preferred stock dividend, the Russian legislation does not allow for a different dividend to be paid for a single class of shares. Clearly, we cannot have a different payout ratio for a single class of shares depending on the shareholder. It is legally impossible. However, varying the dividend yield for different classes of shares is a possibility. We did that based on the results of 2020. And we could potentially consider it. However, I am not ready to disclose any further details. It would be worthwhile to revert to that matter once we have the full-year results. 