  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  VTB Bank (public joint-stock company)
  News
  Summary
    VTBR   US46630Q2021

VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)

(VTBR)
VTB Bank public joint stock : Group IFRS Unaudited Financial Highlights as of 31 May 2021

06/28/2021 | 03:11am EDT
VTB Group IFRS Unaudited Financial Highlights

P&L highlights (in RUB bn)

May'2021

May'2020

y-o-y

05m'2021

05m'2020

y-o-y

Net interest income

55.4

47.3

17.1%

251.4

209.0

20.3%

Net fee and commission income

14.6

8.1

80.2%

69.1

48.4

42.8%

Other operating income

-7.2

-19.5

-63.1%

8.0

-17.6

145.5%

Net operating income before provisions

62.8

35.9

74.9%

328.5

239.8

37.0%

Provision charge for credit losses and other provisions

-9.9

-12.4

-20.2%

-43.7

-74.8

-41.6%

Staff costs and administrative expenses

-22.6

-23.7

-4.6%

-111.7

-110.1

1.5%

Profit before tax

30.3

-0.2

15250.0%

173.1

54.9

215.3%

Income tax expense

-7.5

0.7

-1171.4%

-35.7

-13.7

160.6%

Net profit

22.8

0.5

4460.0%

137.4

41.2

233.5%

Performance indicators

May'2021

May'2020

y-o-y

05m'2021

05m'2020

y-o-y

NIM

3.8%

4.1%

-30 b.p.

3.8%

3.7%

10 b.p.

NCM

0.9%

0.6%

30 b.p.

0.9%

0.7%

20 b.p.

CoR

0.8%

1.2%

-40 b.p.

0.8%

1.5%

-70 b.p.

CIR

36.0%

66.1%

-3010 b.p.

34.0%

45.9%

-1190 b.p.

Cost / Assets

1.4%

1.7%

-30 b.p.

1.4%

1.6%

-20 b.p.

ROA

1.4%

0.0%

140 b.p.

1.8%

0.6%

120 b.p.

ROE

14.0%

0.3%

1370 b.p.

18.0%

5.8%

1220 b.p.

The unaudited financial information set forth above represents management data which has been prepared on the basis consistent with IFRS, however its preparation involves approximations and where relevant extrapolation of quarter-end data. It is preliminary and subject to adjustments and modifications that may be identified when preparing quarter-end and/or year-end consolidated financial statements of VTB Bank and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). Such adjustments and modifications could result in certain differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information. Therefore, this unaudited financial information may not be fully consistent with the Group's IFRS consolidated financial statements.

VTB Group IFRS Unaudited Financial Highlights

Balance sheet highlights (in RUB bn)

31/05/2021

30/04/2021

m-o-m

31/12/2020

ytd

Cash and short-term funds

1,157.3

912.5

26.8%

1,229.5

-5.9%

Financial assets

2,477.3

2,436.8

1.7%

1,833.5

35.1%

Due from other banks, including pledged under repurchase agreements

1,017.0

880.5

15.5%

837.9

21.4%

Loans and advances to customers, including pledged under repurchase agreements (gross)

13,738.0

13,615.3

0.9%

13,162.6

4.4%

- Loans to legal entities, gross

9,526.8

9,495.3

0.3%

9,305.4

2.4%

- Loans to individuals, gross

4,211.2

4,120.0

2.2%

3,857.2

9.2%

Allowance for loan impairment

-917.9

-906.7

1.2%

-898.2

2.2%

Other assets

2,069.2

2,143.5

-3.5%

1,976.9

4.7%

Total assets

19,540.9

19,081.9

2.4%

18,142.2

7.7%

Due to other banks and Other borrowed funds

1,654.4

1,732.2

-4.5%

2,146.2

-22.9%

Customer deposits

14,634.3

14,134.7

3.5%

12,831.0

14.1%

- Deposits from legal entities

8,828.4

8,260.7

6.9%

7,095.1

24.4%

- Deposits from individuals

5,805.9

5,874.0

-1.2%

5,735.9

1.2%

Debt securities issued

168.3

167.9

0.2%

215.7

-22.0%

Subordinated debt

321.3

320.3

0.3%

316.7

1.5%

Other liabilities

816.1

827.4

-1.4%

910.0

-10.3%

Total liabilities

17,594.4

17,182.5

2.4%

16,419.6

7.2%

Total equity

1,946.5

1,899.4

2.5%

1,722.6

13.0%

Balance sheet and asset quality indicators

31/05/2021

30/04/2021

m-o-m

31/12/2020

ytd

NPL ratio

5.0%

5.1%

-10 b.p.

5.7%

-70 b.p.

NPL coverage

134.9%

131.3%

360 b.p.

120.6%

1430 b.p.

LDR

87.6%

89.9%

-230 b.p.

95.6%

-800 b.p.

Leverage

9.0

9.0

0.0%

9.5

-5.3%

The unaudited financial information set forth above represents management data which has been prepared on the basis consistent with IFRS, however its preparation involves approximations and where relevant extrapolation of quarter-end data. It is preliminary and subject to adjustments and modifications that may be identified when preparing quarter-end and/or year-end consolidated financial statements of VTB Bank and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). Such adjustments and modifications could result in certain differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information. Therefore, this unaudited financial information may not be fully consistent with the Group's IFRS consolidated financial statements.

VTB Group IFRS Unaudited Financial Highlights (Analysis by Segment)

P&L highlights

CIB

Medium and Small

Retail

Treasury

Corporate center

Other (1)

Total

(in RUB bn)

business

Net interest income before treasury result allocation

76.8

28.1

89.8

64.1

-

-7.4

251.4

Treasury result allocation

14.4

5.5

15.5

-56.7

20.9

0.4

-

Net interest income, including treasury result allocation

91.2

33.6

105.3

7.4

20.9

-7.0

251.4

Net fee and commission income

14.1

13.0

39.0

2.9

-

0.1

69.1

Other operating income / (expense)

31.7

1.2

-12.4

8.0

-9.9

-4.6

2.0

Net operating income before provisions

137.0

47.8

(Provision charge) / reversal of provision for credit losses

-15.7

-2.3

on debt financial assets and other provisions

Staff costs and administrative expenses

-30.1

-18.6

Segment result: profit before taxation

91.2

26.9

Income tax expense

-17.5

-5.2

Net profit / (loss)

73.7

21.7

Balance sheet highlights

СIB

Medium and Small

(in RUB bn)

business

131.9

0.4

16.3

-4.9

328.5

-25.0 -

0.4

- -

0.3

-43.7

-44.7

-

-15.2

-3.1

-111.7

62.2

173.1

-

1.1

-8.3

-11.6

-

-0.5

-0.9

-35.7

50.6

-

0.6

-9.2

137.4

Retail

Treasury

Corporate center

Other (1)

Total

Cash and short-term funds

43.8

8.5

169.2

935.8

-

-

1,157.3

Due from other banks

546.2

0.1

0.3

470.4

-

-

1,017.0

Loans and advances to customers (net)

7,259.5

1,471.9

3,879.7

271.3

3.1

12,820.1

-65.4

Loans and advances to customers (gross)

7,665.6

1,628.9

4,154.1

286.3

-

3.1

13,738.0

Allowance for loan impairment

-406.1

-157.0

-274.4

-15.0

-65.4

-

-917.9

Other financial instruments

964.0

0.8

289.9

1,213.3

0.3

9.0

2,477.3

Other assets items

1,027.6

124.2

373.0

169.9

53.8

320.7

2,069.2

Net amount of intersegment settlements

-

565.1

1,333.5

340.5

87.3

-2,326.4

-

Segment assets

9,841.1

2,170.6

6,045.6

3,401.2

76.0

-1,993.6

19,540.9

Due to other banks and other borrowed funds

729.0

2.4

4.2

918.8

-

-

1,654.4

Customer deposits

5,849.3

1,875.8

5,071.8

1,835.9

-

1.5

14,634.3

Debt securities issued

14.8

19.0

102.9

31.6

-

-

168.3

Subordinated debt

-

-

-

321.3

-

-

321.3

Other liabilities items

357.1

30.2

351.6

15.7

22.1

39.4

816.1

Net amount of intersegment settlements

1,986.3

-

-

-

-

-1,986.3

-

Segment liabilities

8,936.5

1,927.4

5,530.5

3,123.3

22.1

-1,945.4

17,594.4

(1) Including segment "Other" and intersegment eliminations

The unaudited financial information set forth above represents management data which has been prepared on the basis consistent with IFRS, however its preparation involves approximations and where relevant extrapolation of quarter-end data. It is preliminary and subject to adjustments and modifications that may be identified when preparing quarter-end and/or year-end consolidated financial statements of VTB Bank and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). Such adjustments and modifications could result in certain differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information. Therefore, this unaudited financial information may not be fully consistent with the Group's IFRS consolidated financial statements.

АSSETS SUPPLEMENTARY TO BANKING BUSINESS

as of 31 May 2021

P&L highlights

Long-term Investments

Non-bank digital assets

(in RUB bn)

CIB

Medium and Small

Retail

business

Net interest income before treasury result allocation

-3.9

-

0.5

Treasury result allocation

0.3

-

-

Net interest income, including treasury result allocation

-3.6

-

0.5

Net fee and commission income

-

-

-

Other operating income / (expense)

10.2

-0.1

-0.7

Net operating income before provisions

6.6

-0.1

-0.2

(Provision charge) / reversal of provision for credit losses on debt financial assets and other provisions

-

-

-

Staff costs and administrative expenses

-0.1

-

-

Segment result: profit before taxation

6.5

-0.1

-0.2

Income tax expense

-0.5

-

-

Net profit / (loss)

6.0

-0.1

-0.2

Balance sheet highlights

Long-term Investments

Non-bank digital assets

(in RUB bn)

CIB

Medium and Small

Retail

business

Cash and short-term funds

-

-

-

Due from other banks

-

-

-

Loans and advances to customers (net)

49.6

-

-

Loans and advances to customers (gross)

49.7

-

-

Allowance for loan impairment

-0.1

-

-

Other financial instruments

288.1

-

0.2

Other assets items

9.2

1.0

1.6

Net amount of intersegment settlements

-

0.2

37.3

Segment assets

346.9

1.2

39.1

Due to other banks and other borrowed funds

-

-

-

Customer deposits

43.7

-

37.0

Debt securities issued

-

-

-

Subordinated debt

-

-

-

Other liabilities items

12.3

0.2

-

Net amount of intersegment settlements

306.2

-

-

Segment liabilities

362.2

0.2

37.0

Credit workout assets

Corporate

Other

centre

-

-7.2

-

0.4

-

-6.8

-

0.3

-

5.2

-

-1.3

-

-0.3

-

-1.0

-

-2.6

-

-1.9

-

-4.5

Credit workout assets

Corporate

Other

centre

-

-

-

-

-

3.1

-

3.1

-

-

0.5

16.9

-

211.7

-

-

0.5

231.7

-

-

-

1.5

-

-

-

-

-

39.4

-

245.2

-

286.1

Definitions

Net operating income before provisions

NIM

NCM

Provision charge for credit losses and other provisions

CoR

CIR

NPL ratio

LDR

Calculated including profit from subsidiaries acquired exclusively with a view to resale

Net interest income divided by average interest earning assets, which include gross loans and advances to customers, due from other banks (gross), debt securities and correspondent accounts with other banks

Net commission income divided by average total assets

Provision charge for credit losses on debt financial assets and on other financial assets and credit related commitments and provision for legal claims

Provision charge for loan credit losses divided by average gross loans and advances to customers

Staff costs and administrative expenses divided by operating income before provisions, excluding profit from subsidiaries acquired with a view to resale

The Group defines non-performing loans (NPL) as lifetime expected credit losses (ECL) credit-impaired loans with contractual principal and or interest payments overdue more than 90 days and purchased or originated credit impaired (POCI) loans with principal and or interest payments becoming overdue more than 90 days after the date of initial recognition.

Net loans divided by customer deposits

Leverage

Total liabilities divided by total equity

Disclaimer

OAO Bank VTB published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 07:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 747 B 10 342 M 10 342 M
Net income 2021 177 B 2 452 M 2 452 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,89x
Yield 2021 8,61%
Capitalization 632 B 8 747 M 8 746 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 77 211
Free-Float -
Chart VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
Duration : Period :
VTB Bank (public joint-stock company) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 97,48 RUB
Average target price 110,39 RUB
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrey Leonidovich Kostin Chairman-Management Board & President
Anatoly Yuryevich Pechatnikov Chairman & Deputy President
Dmitriy Grigorenko Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Matthias Warnig Member-Supervisory Council
Igor Nikolayevich Repin Independent Member-Supervisory Council