VTB Bank public joint stock : Group IFRS Unaudited Financial Highlights as of 31 May 2021
06/28/2021 | 03:11am EDT
P&L highlights (in RUB bn)
May'2021
May'2020
y-o-y
05m'2021
05m'2020
y-o-y
Net interest income
55.4
47.3
17.1%
251.4
209.0
20.3%
Net fee and commission income
14.6
8.1
80.2%
69.1
48.4
42.8%
Other operating income
-7.2
-19.5
-63.1%
8.0
-17.6
145.5%
Net operating income before provisions
62.8
35.9
74.9%
328.5
239.8
37.0%
Provision charge for credit losses and other provisions
-9.9
-12.4
-20.2%
-43.7
-74.8
-41.6%
Staff costs and administrative expenses
-22.6
-23.7
-4.6%
-111.7
-110.1
1.5%
Profit before tax
30.3
-0.2
15250.0%
173.1
54.9
215.3%
Income tax expense
-7.5
0.7
-1171.4%
-35.7
-13.7
160.6%
Net profit
22.8
0.5
4460.0%
137.4
41.2
233.5%
Performance indicators
May'2021
May'2020
y-o-y
05m'2021
05m'2020
y-o-y
NIM
3.8%
4.1%
-30 b.p.
3.8%
3.7%
10 b.p.
NCM
0.9%
0.6%
30 b.p.
0.9%
0.7%
20 b.p.
CoR
0.8%
1.2%
-40 b.p.
0.8%
1.5%
-70 b.p.
CIR
36.0%
66.1%
-3010 b.p.
34.0%
45.9%
-1190 b.p.
Cost / Assets
1.4%
1.7%
-30 b.p.
1.4%
1.6%
-20 b.p.
ROA
1.4%
0.0%
140 b.p.
1.8%
0.6%
120 b.p.
ROE
14.0%
0.3%
1370 b.p.
18.0%
5.8%
1220 b.p.
The unaudited financial information set forth above represents management data which has been prepared on the basis consistent with IFRS, however its preparation involves approximations and where relevant extrapolation of quarter-end data. It is preliminary and subject to adjustments and modifications that may be identified when preparing quarter-end and/or year-end consolidated financial statements of VTB Bank and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). Such adjustments and modifications could result in certain differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information. Therefore, this unaudited financial information may not be fully consistent with the Group's IFRS consolidated financial statements.
Some of the information in this release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Group. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Group's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Group will operate in the future. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors which cannot be predicted with certainty, and the actual outcomes and results may materially differ from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release and are subject to change without notice. These statements will not be updated to make them conform with actual results.
Balance sheet highlights (in RUB bn)
31/05/2021
30/04/2021
m-o-m
31/12/2020
ytd
Cash and short-term funds
1,157.3
912.5
26.8%
1,229.5
-5.9%
Financial assets
2,477.3
2,436.8
1.7%
1,833.5
35.1%
Due from other banks, including pledged under repurchase agreements
1,017.0
880.5
15.5%
837.9
21.4%
Loans and advances to customers, including pledged under repurchase agreements (gross)
13,738.0
13,615.3
0.9%
13,162.6
4.4%
- Loans to legal entities, gross
9,526.8
9,495.3
0.3%
9,305.4
2.4%
- Loans to individuals, gross
4,211.2
4,120.0
2.2%
3,857.2
9.2%
Allowance for loan impairment
-917.9
-906.7
1.2%
-898.2
2.2%
Other assets
2,069.2
2,143.5
-3.5%
1,976.9
4.7%
Total assets
19,540.9
19,081.9
2.4%
18,142.2
7.7%
Due to other banks and Other borrowed funds
1,654.4
1,732.2
-4.5%
2,146.2
-22.9%
Customer deposits
14,634.3
14,134.7
3.5%
12,831.0
14.1%
- Deposits from legal entities
8,828.4
8,260.7
6.9%
7,095.1
24.4%
- Deposits from individuals
5,805.9
5,874.0
-1.2%
5,735.9
1.2%
Debt securities issued
168.3
167.9
0.2%
215.7
-22.0%
Subordinated debt
321.3
320.3
0.3%
316.7
1.5%
Other liabilities
816.1
827.4
-1.4%
910.0
-10.3%
Total liabilities
17,594.4
17,182.5
2.4%
16,419.6
7.2%
Total equity
1,946.5
1,899.4
2.5%
1,722.6
13.0%
Balance sheet and asset quality indicators
31/05/2021
30/04/2021
m-o-m
31/12/2020
ytd
NPL ratio
5.0%
5.1%
-10 b.p.
5.7%
-70 b.p.
NPL coverage
134.9%
131.3%
360 b.p.
120.6%
1430 b.p.
LDR
87.6%
89.9%
-230 b.p.
95.6%
-800 b.p.
Leverage
9.0
9.0
0.0%
9.5
-5.3%
VTB Group IFRS Unaudited Financial Highlights (Analysis by Segment)
P&L highlights
CIB
Medium and Small
Retail
Treasury
Corporate center
Other (1)
Total
(in RUB bn)
business
Net interest income before treasury result allocation
76.8
28.1
89.8
64.1
-
-7.4
251.4
Treasury result allocation
14.4
5.5
15.5
-56.7
20.9
0.4
-
Net interest income, including treasury result allocation
91.2
33.6
105.3
7.4
20.9
-7.0
251.4
Net fee and commission income
14.1
13.0
39.0
2.9
-
0.1
69.1
Other operating income / (expense)
31.7
1.2
-12.4
8.0
-9.9
-4.6
2.0
Net operating income before provisions
137.0
47.8
(Provision charge) / reversal of provision for credit losses
-15.7
-2.3
on debt financial assets and other provisions
Staff costs and administrative expenses
-30.1
-18.6
Segment result: profit before taxation
91.2
26.9
Income tax expense
-17.5
-5.2
Net profit / (loss)
73.7
21.7
Balance sheet highlights
СIB
Medium and Small
(in RUB bn)
business
131.9
0.4
16.3
-4.9
328.5
-25.0 -
0.4
- -
0.3
-43.7
-44.7
-
-15.2
-3.1
-111.7
62.2
173.1
-
1.1
-8.3
-11.6
-
-0.5
-0.9
-35.7
50.6
-
0.6
-9.2
137.4
Retail
Treasury
Corporate center
Other (1)
Total
Cash and short-term funds
43.8
8.5
169.2
935.8
-
-
1,157.3
Due from other banks
546.2
0.1
0.3
470.4
-
-
1,017.0
Loans and advances to customers (net)
7,259.5
1,471.9
3,879.7
271.3
3.1
12,820.1
-65.4
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
7,665.6
1,628.9
4,154.1
286.3
-
3.1
13,738.0
Allowance for loan impairment
-406.1
-157.0
-274.4
-15.0
-65.4
-
-917.9
Other financial instruments
964.0
0.8
289.9
1,213.3
0.3
9.0
2,477.3
Other assets items
1,027.6
124.2
373.0
169.9
53.8
320.7
2,069.2
Net amount of intersegment settlements
-
565.1
1,333.5
340.5
87.3
-2,326.4
-
Segment assets
9,841.1
2,170.6
6,045.6
3,401.2
76.0
-1,993.6
19,540.9
Due to other banks and other borrowed funds
729.0
2.4
4.2
918.8
-
-
1,654.4
Customer deposits
5,849.3
1,875.8
5,071.8
1,835.9
-
1.5
14,634.3
Debt securities issued
14.8
19.0
102.9
31.6
-
-
168.3
Subordinated debt
-
-
-
321.3
-
-
321.3
Other liabilities items
357.1
30.2
351.6
15.7
22.1
39.4
816.1
Net amount of intersegment settlements
1,986.3
-
-
-
-
-1,986.3
-
Segment liabilities
8,936.5
1,927.4
5,530.5
3,123.3
22.1
-1,945.4
17,594.4
(1) Including segment "Other" and intersegment eliminations
АSSETS SUPPLEMENTARY TO BANKING BUSINESS
as of 31 May 2021
P&L highlights
Long-term Investments
Non-bank digital assets
(in RUB bn)
CIB
Medium and Small
Retail
business
Net interest income before treasury result allocation
-3.9
-
0.5
Treasury result allocation
0.3
-
-
Net interest income, including treasury result allocation
-3.6
-
0.5
Net fee and commission income
-
-
-
Other operating income / (expense)
10.2
-0.1
-0.7
Net operating income before provisions
6.6
-0.1
-0.2
(Provision charge) / reversal of provision for credit losses on debt financial assets and other provisions
-
-
-
Staff costs and administrative expenses
-0.1
-
-
Segment result: profit before taxation
6.5
-0.1
-0.2
Income tax expense
-0.5
-
-
Net profit / (loss)
6.0
-0.1
-0.2
Balance sheet highlights
Long-term Investments
Non-bank digital assets
(in RUB bn)
CIB
Medium and Small
Retail
business
Cash and short-term funds
-
-
-
Due from other banks
-
-
-
Loans and advances to customers (net)
49.6
-
-
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
49.7
-
-
Allowance for loan impairment
-0.1
-
-
Other financial instruments
288.1
-
0.2
Other assets items
9.2
1.0
1.6
Net amount of intersegment settlements
-
0.2
37.3
Segment assets
346.9
1.2
39.1
Due to other banks and other borrowed funds
-
-
-
Customer deposits
43.7
-
37.0
Debt securities issued
-
-
-
Subordinated debt
-
-
-
Other liabilities items
12.3
0.2
-
Net amount of intersegment settlements
306.2
-
-
Segment liabilities
362.2
0.2
37.0
Credit workout assets
Corporate
Other
centre
-
-7.2
-
0.4
-
-6.8
-
0.3
-
5.2
-
-1.3
-
-0.3
-
-1.0
-
-2.6
-
-1.9
-
-4.5
Credit workout assets
Corporate
Other
centre
-
-
-
-
-
3.1
-
3.1
-
-
0.5
16.9
-
211.7
-
-
0.5
231.7
-
-
-
1.5
-
-
-
-
-
39.4
-
245.2
-
286.1
Definitions
Net operating income before provisions
NIM
NCM
Provision charge for credit losses and other provisions
CoR
CIR
NPL ratio
LDR
Calculated including profit from subsidiaries acquired exclusively with a view to resale
Net interest income divided by average interest earning assets, which include gross loans and advances to customers, due from other banks (gross), debt securities and correspondent accounts with other banks
Net commission income divided by average total assets
Provision charge for credit losses on debt financial assets and on other financial assets and credit related commitments and provision for legal claims
Provision charge for loan credit losses divided by average gross loans and advances to customers
Staff costs and administrative expenses divided by operating income before provisions, excluding profit from subsidiaries acquired with a view to resale
The Group defines non-performing loans (NPL) as lifetime expected credit losses (ECL) credit-impaired loans with contractual principal and or interest payments overdue more than 90 days and purchased or originated credit impaired (POCI) loans with principal and or interest payments becoming overdue more than 90 days after the date of initial recognition.