VTB Bank public joint stock : Group IFRS Unaudited Financial Highlights as of 31 May 2021

VTB Group IFRS Unaudited Financial Highlights P&L highlights (in RUB bn) May'2021 May'2020 y-o-y 05m'2021 05m'2020 y-o-y Net interest income 55.4 47.3 17.1% 251.4 209.0 20.3% Net fee and commission income 14.6 8.1 80.2% 69.1 48.4 42.8% Other operating income -7.2 -19.5 -63.1% 8.0 -17.6 145.5% Net operating income before provisions 62.8 35.9 74.9% 328.5 239.8 37.0% Provision charge for credit losses and other provisions -9.9 -12.4 -20.2% -43.7 -74.8 -41.6% Staff costs and administrative expenses -22.6 -23.7 -4.6% -111.7 -110.1 1.5% Profit before tax 30.3 -0.2 15250.0% 173.1 54.9 215.3% Income tax expense -7.5 0.7 -1171.4% -35.7 -13.7 160.6% Net profit 22.8 0.5 4460.0% 137.4 41.2 233.5% Performance indicators May'2021 May'2020 y-o-y 05m'2021 05m'2020 y-o-y NIM 3.8% 4.1% -30 b.p. 3.8% 3.7% 10 b.p. NCM 0.9% 0.6% 30 b.p. 0.9% 0.7% 20 b.p. CoR 0.8% 1.2% -40 b.p. 0.8% 1.5% -70 b.p. CIR 36.0% 66.1% -3010 b.p. 34.0% 45.9% -1190 b.p. Cost / Assets 1.4% 1.7% -30 b.p. 1.4% 1.6% -20 b.p. ROA 1.4% 0.0% 140 b.p. 1.8% 0.6% 120 b.p. ROE 14.0% 0.3% 1370 b.p. 18.0% 5.8% 1220 b.p.

The unaudited financial information set forth above represents management data which has been prepared on the basis consistent with IFRS, however its preparation involves approximations and where relevant extrapolation of quarter-end data. It is preliminary and subject to adjustments and modifications that may be identified when preparing quarter-end and/or year-end consolidated financial statements of VTB Bank and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). Such adjustments and modifications could result in certain differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information. Therefore, this unaudited financial information may not be fully consistent with the Group's IFRS consolidated financial statements.

Some of the information in this release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Group. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Group's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Group will operate in the future. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors which cannot be predicted with certainty, and the actual outcomes and results may materially differ from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release and are subject to change without notice. These statements will not be updated to make them conform with actual results.