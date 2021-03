VTB Bank public joint stock : (PJSC) Profile

According to the Article 6.1., paragraph 2 of Federal Law No.115-FZ of August 7, 2001, "On Measures to Combat Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism" the obligation to have information about its beneficial owners and take reasonable and accessible measures in the circumstances to establish with respect to its beneficial owners the information specified in Article 7, paragraph 1, subparagraph 1 (2) of this Federal Law does not apply to the Bank, due to the fact that:

- 50% of VTB Bank's shares are owned by the Russian Federation;

- the Bank is an Issuer of securities admitted to trading, which disclose information in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation on securities.