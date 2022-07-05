Finland seizes hundreds of Russian freight cars as EU sanctions bite

* This content was produced in Russia, where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Finland has seized nearly a
thousand freight cars belonging to Russian companies as a result
of European Union sanctions, according to Finnish state-owned
rail operator VR and a letter from Russia's rail monopoly seen
by Reuters.
As Finland's VR moved to reduce railway traffic with Russia
after the EU sanctioned Russian coal supplies in April, 865 rail
cars from Russia were seized by bailiffs, according to the June
6 dated letter from Russian Railways to the Ministry of
Transport.
Finnish bailiff authority told Reuters it has had frozen
assets of a few dozen of Russian and Belarusian individuals and
legal entities, including transportation firms, worth at least
82 million euros, to comply with EU sanctions.
VR's spokeswoman Taina Kuitunen confirmed by email that
there were "around 800 units of sanctioned (freight) cars in
Finland at the moment" and the company sought to return the
non-seized ones to Russia as soon as possible.
VR's head of logistics told Finnish media in March that
around 5,000 Russian rail cars were in Finland when it decided
to suspend traffic, and while his company wanted to send them
back, bailiffs ordered some to be seized.
The seized rail cars belong to companies either directly hit
by EU sanctions or whose shareholders gave up their control
because they got hit by sanctions after Russia sent its troops
into Ukraine in late February.
Uralchem-Trans, whose former owner, Dmitry Mazepin, ceded
control after coming under EU sanctions in March, did not reply
to request for a comment, and the state leasing company GTLK,
under EU sanctions itself, declined comment.
Rusagrotrans, part of Demetra Holding where sanctions-hit
state bank VTB ceded control to other investors in
February, also declined comment.
The fourth company whose cars were seized, Alpha Leasing,
has lodged an appeal to a Finnish court against an "unlawful"
move by Finnish bailiffs, said Andrey Barkov, head of corporate
business. Alpha Leasing is a unit of sanctions-hit Alfa Bank.
Russian Railways declined comment and the Ministry of
Transport did not reply to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Reuters and Anne Kauranen in Helsinki
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)