Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. VTB Bank (public joint-stock company)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTBR   RU000A0JP5V6

VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)

(VTBR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-03
0.0186 RUB   +5.97%
05:41aFinland seizes hundreds of Russian freight cars as EU sanctions bite
RE
06/29VTB Europe deposits down 40%, but CEO says business is stable
RE
06/24Russia sanctions force hundreds of thousands of retail investors to shift brokerages
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Finland seizes hundreds of Russian freight cars as EU sanctions bite

07/05/2022 | 05:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Finland has seized nearly a thousand freight cars belonging to Russian companies as a result of European Union sanctions, according to Finnish state-owned rail operator VR and a letter from Russia's rail monopoly seen by Reuters.

As Finland's VR moved to reduce railway traffic with Russia after the EU sanctioned Russian coal supplies in April, 865 rail cars from Russia were seized by bailiffs, according to the June 6 dated letter from Russian Railways to the Ministry of Transport.

Finnish bailiff authority told Reuters it has had frozen assets of a few dozen of Russian and Belarusian individuals and legal entities, including transportation firms, worth at least 82 million euros, to comply with EU sanctions.

VR's spokeswoman Taina Kuitunen confirmed by email that there were "around 800 units of sanctioned (freight) cars in Finland at the moment" and the company sought to return the non-seized ones to Russia as soon as possible.

VR's head of logistics told Finnish media in March that around 5,000 Russian rail cars were in Finland when it decided to suspend traffic, and while his company wanted to send them back, bailiffs ordered some to be seized.

The seized rail cars belong to companies either directly hit by EU sanctions or whose shareholders gave up their control because they got hit by sanctions after Russia sent its troops into Ukraine in late February.

Uralchem-Trans, whose former owner, Dmitry Mazepin, ceded control after coming under EU sanctions in March, did not reply to request for a comment, and the state leasing company GTLK, under EU sanctions itself, declined comment.

Rusagrotrans, part of Demetra Holding where sanctions-hit state bank VTB ceded control to other investors in February, also declined comment.

The fourth company whose cars were seized, Alpha Leasing, has lodged an appeal to a Finnish court against an "unlawful" move by Finnish bailiffs, said Andrey Barkov, head of corporate business. Alpha Leasing is a unit of sanctions-hit Alfa Bank.

Russian Railways declined comment and the Ministry of Transport did not reply to a request for comment. (Reporting by Reuters and Anne Kauranen in Helsinki Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 3.47% 58.2 Delayed Quote.-28.01%
VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY) 5.97% 0.0186 End-of-day quote.-61.59%
All news about VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
05:41aFinland seizes hundreds of Russian freight cars as EU sanctions bite
RE
06/29VTB Europe deposits down 40%, but CEO says business is stable
RE
06/24Russia sanctions force hundreds of thousands of retail investors to shift brokerages
RE
06/22Croatia's Fortenova posts its first annual net profit of $73 million
RE
06/16Russia's VTB has resources to buy Otkritie, says CEO
RE
06/16Russian Central Bank Intends to Sell Otkritie at Market Value, Terms of Deal with VTB B..
CI
06/15VTB Not Expecting Merger with Rival to Happen Soon
CI
06/14Russian bank VTB doesn't see merger with rival happening before autumn -newspaper
RE
06/14Sanctions-hit Kremlin to stage annual 'Russian Davos' bereft of financial elite
RE
06/09EU's Sanctions Obstruct Conversion of Sberbank, VTB's Depositary Receipts
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 885 B 15 917 M 15 917 M
Net income 2022 284 B 5 104 M 5 104 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 240 B 4 324 M 4 324 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 76 333
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
Duration : Period :
VTB Bank (public joint-stock company) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,02 RUB
Average target price 0,08 RUB
Spread / Average Target 323%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrey Leonidovich Kostin Chairman-Management Board & President
Dmitriy Grigorenko Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Matthias Warnig Member-Supervisory Council
Igor Nikolayevich Repin Independent Member-Supervisory Council
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)-61.59%4 324
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.98%334 971
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.06%254 275
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.36%239 951
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.96%169 289
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-15.73%156 666