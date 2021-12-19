Log in
    VTBR   RU000A0JP5V6

VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)

(VTBR)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Russia does not expect to be cut off from SWIFT system, VTB CEO says

12/19/2021 | 07:01am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian bank VTB

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's financial system would be able to cope even if it was disconnected from the SWIFT global interbank payments system, the head of the country's second-largest lender VTB Bank said on Sunday, but added he did not think such a move was likely.

Washington and other Western capitals have warned Moscow of strong economic repercussions if Russia invades Ukraine and cutting Russia off from SWIFT, crucial for global money flows, is one idea that has been floated. Russia has rejected suggestions it is planning to invade.

"Of course we will survive, certainly, but I don't think it will come to that," VTB CEO Andrey Kostin told state television channel Rossiya 1.

"It would be a very serious measure, 'unfriendly' doesn't do it justice," he said.

Russia has set up its own banking messaging system, known as SPFS as an alternative to SWIFT in a move officials say should partially mitigate the blow should Russia be disconnected from SWIFT.

German Gref, chief executive of top Russian lender Sberbank, this month dismissed as nonsense reports that new U.S. sanctions could target Moscow's ability to convert roubles into dollars and other currencies.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Elena Fabrichnaya; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC SBERBANK -0.97% 295.66 End-of-day quote.9.06%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.14% 74.029 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY) 0.64% 0.0469 End-of-day quote.24.32%
Financials
Sales 2021 820 B 11 072 M 11 072 M
Net income 2021 263 B 3 547 M 3 547 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,56x
Yield 2021 14,1%
Capitalization 607 B 8 186 M 8 204 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 76 333
Free-Float 34,1%
Technical analysis trends VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,05 RUB
Average target price 0,07 RUB
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
Managers and Directors
Andrey Leonidovich Kostin Chairman-Management Board & President
Dmitriy Grigorenko Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Matthias Warnig Member-Supervisory Council
Igor Nikolayevich Repin Independent Member-Supervisory Council
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Member-Supervisory Board
