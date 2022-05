May 16 (Reuters) - Russia's second largest lender VTB , which has been hit by harsh Western sanctions, has ceased to be a shareholder of Qatari CQUR ank, VTB said on Monday.

It did not provide further details. VTB bought 19% of CQUR Bank in 2019.

According to CQUR Bank's website, Amathus Investment Fund SPC Ltd currently is its only significant shareholder. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Chris Reese)