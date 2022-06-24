Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. VTB Bank (public joint-stock company)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTBR   RU000A0JP5V6

VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)

(VTBR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-06-22
0.0186 RUB   +0.41%
07:30aRussia sanctions force hundreds of thousands of retail investors to shift brokerages
RE
06/22Croatia's Fortenova posts its first annual net profit of $73 million
RE
06/16Russia's VTB has resources to buy Otkritie, says CEO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia sanctions force hundreds of thousands of retail investors to shift brokerages

06/24/2022 | 07:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have forced hundreds of thousands of private investors to change brokerages to avoid their investments being frozen, the head of a stock market association told Reuters.

Russia has had a retail investment boom since the COVID-19 pandemic, with small players seeking to make money amid a record number of domestic share flotations and low deposit rates.

But the West's sweeping sanctions against Russia for what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine triggered a reshuffle on the Russian market, challenging its financial infrastructure and increasing investors' fears about buying Western shares.

Sanctioned brokerages had to transfer clients to unsanctioned rivals - often other smaller domestic players - under a mechanism developed by the central bank.

But the system was not without flaws, said Alexei Timofeev, the head of the National Association of Stock Market Participants (NAUFOR), an investor association, that has more than 400 members, including companies and banks.

The central bank reported a jump in so-called "sanctions complaints" in March, when people found their funds were blocked by foreign clearing houses and could not be transferred. The flow of complaints is ebbing, but the central bank received around 24,000 between February and May.

Timofeev said in an interview with Reuters the industry was not fully capable of processing the "hundreds of thousands" of transfers in such a short time.

"We have a large number of complaints on the issue... It is clear that the blocking itself and the efforts necessary to defend clients from it were of an extraordinary nature."

The West imposed sanctions on Sberbank, VTB and Alfa Bank, Russia's largest banks that were also top brokerage houses, leaving scores of clients holding foreign stocks and needing to move their funds to unsanctioned players.

The central bank has estimated around 6 trillion roubles ($112.7 billion) of foreign shares held by Russians have been frozen as a result of Western sanctions.

"We are deciding on brokers' responsibility with regard to whether they did everything possible to protect the interests of their clients," Timofeev said.

NAUFOR has the power to impose fines on brokers and take other measures.

Russia now plans to change the law to let private investors open a second special account where they can keep their shares and financial assets that have been frozen due to sanctions.

As with other areas of Russia's economy, private investors may now have to look east. Timofeev said there was now interest growing in Asian rather than Western securities and that access to them would determine how the Russian market develops.

SPB Exchange, Russia's second-largest bourse, began trading a dozen Hong Kong-listed securities this week and plans to bring this to 1,000 next year.

"Foreign securities are still the theme of the Russian market because there is an exceptionally meagre set of domestic instruments," he said.

There are fewer Russian companies traded domestically than in other more advanced markets and the overall free-float value is relatively low.

(Reporting by Reuters)

© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC SBERBANK 2.81% 136.85 End-of-day quote.-53.39%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.12% 53.938 Delayed Quote.-27.94%
VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY) 0.41% 0.0186 End-of-day quote.-61.52%
WESTERN SECURITIES CO., LTD. 1.83% 6.68 End-of-day quote.-17.22%
All news about VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
07:30aRussia sanctions force hundreds of thousands of retail investors to shift brokerages
RE
06/22Croatia's Fortenova posts its first annual net profit of $73 million
RE
06/16Russia's VTB has resources to buy Otkritie, says CEO
RE
06/16Russian Central Bank Intends to Sell Otkritie at Market Value, Terms of Deal with VTB B..
CI
06/15VTB Not Expecting Merger with Rival to Happen Soon
CI
06/14Russian bank VTB doesn't see merger with rival happening before autumn -newspaper
RE
06/14Sanctions-hit Kremlin to stage annual 'Russian Davos' bereft of financial elite
RE
06/09EU's Sanctions Obstruct Conversion of Sberbank, VTB's Depositary Receipts
MT
06/09Depositary receipt holders of Russia's Sberbank, VTB face conversion headache
RE
06/03Burger King caught in complex legal web, thwarting Russia exit
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 885 B 16 253 M 16 253 M
Net income 2022 284 B 5 211 M 5 211 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 241 B 4 424 M 4 424 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 76 333
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
Duration : Period :
VTB Bank (public joint-stock company) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,02 RUB
Average target price 0,08 RUB
Spread / Average Target 322%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrey Leonidovich Kostin Chairman-Management Board & President
Dmitriy Grigorenko Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Matthias Warnig Member-Supervisory Council
Igor Nikolayevich Repin Independent Member-Supervisory Council
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)-61.52%4 406
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.26%338 289
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.89%262 654
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.95%242 035
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%179 867
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-17.59%152 592