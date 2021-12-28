Log in
    VTBR   RU000A0JP5V6

VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)

(VTBR)
VTB Bank JSC: Yuri Andresov elected to VTB Management Board

12/28/2021 | 04:22am EST
28-Dec-2021 / 10:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Yuri Andresov elected to VTB Management Board

 

On 27 December, the VTB Supervisory Council elected Yuri Andresov to the VTB Management Board. The decision will enter into force upon approval by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

 

In his new position, Yuri Andresov will be responsible for developing and improving VTB's offline retail business channels under the guidance of the Board's Deputy President and Chairman Anatoly Pechatnikov.

 

As a Board member, he will supervise the regional network, consumer, mortgage and auto loans, payroll programmes, credit and debit cards, as well as investment products both in branches and via the courier service. He will also be in charge of diversifying and increasing the bank's retail business and its active customer base. By 2022, the goal is to increase the bank's retail sales performance by over 20 percent.

 

"VTB is transforming all areas of its business in order to promptly resolve client issues both via digital channels and its traditional network. Our strategic goal is to upgrade our branches, establish high-tech offices for resolving any financial problems and use the advantages of the VTB ecosystem. Among other things, this concerns video banking, which we were the first to launch on a large scale in Russia. Yuri Andresov has more than 30 years of experience working in the Russian and international banking sector, which will help us navigate these tasks, introduce new formats and principles for servicing our customers, and considerably improve the bank's performance," said Anatoly Pechatnikov.

 

Reference

 

Yuri Andresov was born in Bashkortostan in 1969. He graduated from the Ufa State Aviation Technical University and the Plekhanov Russian Academy of Economics. He has worked in the banking sector for over 30 years. From 2003 to 2020, Andresov was employed by Home Credit bank. From 2015 to 2020, he was the chair of its board, overseeing the bank's transformation and the development of the Home Credit Group of Companies in Kazakhstan. Andresov was also in charge of strengthening the bank's positions in the retail market, developing relations with Russia's retail community and implementing the BAAS strategy. In October 2021, he began working at VTB as adviser to the Deputy President and Chairman of the VTB Management Board.

 

 

 

 

 

 
