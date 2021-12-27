Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VTB Bank public joint stock : Group IFRS Unaudited Financial Highlights as of 30 November 2021

12/27/2021 | 02:17am EST
VTB Group IFRS Unaudited Financial Highlights

P&L highlights (in RUB bn)

November'2021

November'2020

y-o-y

11m'2021

11m'2020

y-o-y

Net interest income

56.8

47.4

19.8%

589.7

482.3

22.3%

Net fee and commission income

11.4

13.3

-14.3%

146.5

122.0

20.1%

Other operating income

-4.0

-4.4

-9.1%

-3.3

-60.2

-94.5%

Net operating income before provisions

64.2

56.3

14.0%

732.9

544.1

34.7%

Provision charge for credit losses and other provisions

-7.1

-29.5

-75.9%

-91.0

-224.7

-59.5%

Staff costs and administrative expenses

-27.9

-21.3

31.0%

-261.6

-234.6

11.5%

Profit before tax

29.2

5.5

430.9%

380.3

84.8

348.5%

Income tax expense

-0.3

-0.1

200.0%

-71.5

-14.9

379.9%

Net profit

28.9

5.4

435.2%

308.8

69.9

341.8%

Performance indicators

November'2021

November'2020

y-o-y

11m'2021

11m'2020

y-o-y

NIM

3.8%

3.7%

10 bp

3.8%

3.7%

10 bp

NCM

0.7%

0.9%

-20 bp

0.8%

0.8%

0 bp

CoR

0.7%

2.8%

-210 bp

0.7%

1.9%

-120 bp

CIR

43.6%

37.9%

570 bp

35.7%

43.1%

-740 bp

Cost / Assets

1.7%

1.5%

20 bp

1.5%

1.5%

0 bp

ROA

1.7%

0.4%

130 bp

1.7%

0.5%

120 bp

ROE

16.4%

3.8%

1260 bp

17.2%

4.5%

1270 bp

The unaudited financial information set forth above represents management data which has been prepared on the basis consistent with IFRS, however its preparation involves approximations and where relevant extrapolation of quarter-end data. It is preliminary and subject to adjustments and modifications that may be identified when preparing quarter-end and/or year-end consolidated financial statements of VTB Bank and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). Such adjustments and modifications could result in certain differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information. Therefore, this unaudited financial information may not be fully consistent with the Group's IFRS consolidated financial statements.

Some of the information in this release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Group. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Group's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Group will operate in the future. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors which cannot be predicted with certainty, and the actual outcomes and results may materially differ from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release and are subject to change without notice. These statements will not be updated to make them conform with actual results.

VTB Group IFRS Unaudited Financial Highlights

Balance sheet highlights (in RUB bn)

30.11.2021

31.10.2021

m-o-m

31.12.2020

ytd

Cash and short-term funds

1,339.5

1,200.8

11.6%

1,229.5

8.9%

Financial assets

2,622.0

2,551.7

2.8%

1,833.5

43.0%

Due from other banks, including pledged under repurchase agreements

1,032.9

1,101.9

-6.3%

837.9

23.3%

Loans and advances to customers, including pledged under repurchase agreements (gross)

14,660.1

14,360.1

2.1%

13,162.6

11.4%

- Loans to legal entities, gross

9,973.2

9,794.1

1.8%

9,305.4

7.2%

- Loans to individuals, gross

4,686.9

4,566.0

2.6%

3,857.2

21.5%

Allowance for loan impairment

-935.2

-916.1

2.1%

-898.2

4.1%

Other assets

2,035.7

2,092.4

-2.7%

1,976.9

3.0%

Total assets

20,755.0

20,390.8

1.8%

18,142.2

14.4%

Due to other banks and Other borrowed funds

1,869.6

1,781.5

4.9%

2,146.2

-12.9%

Customer deposits

15,196.7

15,029.4

1.1%

12,831.0

18.4%

- Deposits from legal entities

9,050.2

8,998.9

0.6%

7,095.1

27.6%

- Deposits from individuals

6,146.5

6,030.5

1.9%

5,735.9

7.2%

Debt securities issued

172.6

153.9

12.2%

215.7

-20.0%

Subordinated debt

318.5

312.1

2.1%

316.7

0.6%

Other liabilities

1,025.2

1,003.6

2.2%

910.0

12.7%

Total liabilities

18,582.6

18,280.5

1.7%

16,419.6

13.2%

Total equity

2,172.4

2,110.3

2.9%

1,722.6

26.1%

Balance sheet and asset quality indicators

30.11.2021

31.10.2021

m-o-m

31.12.2020

ytd

NPL ratio

4.3%

4.3%

0 bp

5.7%

-140 bp

NPL coverage

147.3%

147.0%

30 bp

120.6%

2670 bp

LDR

90.3%

89.5%

80 bp

95.6%

-530 bp

Leverage

8.6

8.7

-1.1%

9.5

-9.5%

The unaudited financial information set forth above represents management data which has been prepared on the basis consistent with IFRS, however its preparation involves approximations and where relevant extrapolation of quarter-end data. It is preliminary and subject to adjustments and modifications that may be identified when preparing quarter-end and/or year-end consolidated financial statements of VTB Bank and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). Such adjustments and modifications could result in certain differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information. Therefore, this unaudited financial information may not be fully consistent with the Group's IFRS consolidated financial statements.

Some of the information in this release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Group. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Group's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Group will operate in the future. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors which cannot be predicted with certainty, and the actual outcomes and results may materially differ from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release and are subject to change without notice. These statements will not be updated to make them conform with actual results.

VTB Group IFRS Unaudited Financial Highlights (Analysis by Segment)

P&L highlights

CIB

Medium and Small

Retail

Treasury

Corporate center

Other (1)

Total

(in RUB bn)

business

Net interest income before treasury result allocation

173.2

65.8

210.3

156.3

-0.1

-15.8

589.7

Treasury result allocation

37.2

13.5

21.7

-110.7

37.2

1.1

-

Net interest income, including treasury result allocation

210.4

79.3

232.0

45.6

37.1

-14.7

589.7

Net fee and commission income

36.7

31.0

74.0

4.7

0.0

0.1

146.5

Other operating income / (expense)

89.7

4.1

-27.5

-3.3

-49.9

-10.0

-9.7

Net operating income before provisions

336.8

114.4

278.5

0.4

27.1

-24.3

732.9

(Provision charge) / reversal of provision for credit losses

-34.6

-15.5

-55.2

-0.4

15.1

-0.4

-91.0

on debt financial assets and other provisions

Staff costs and administrative expenses

-76.9

-41.2

-101.3

-

-34.2

-8.0

-261.6

Segment result: profit before taxation

225.3

57.7

122.0

-

8.0

-32.7

380.3

Income tax expense

2.8

-40.2

-11.1

-22.0

-

-1.0

-71.5

Net profit / (loss)

185.1

46.6

100.0

-

7.0

-29.9

308.8

Balance sheet highlights

СIB

Medium and Small

Retail

Treasury

Corporate center

Other (1)

Total

(in RUB bn)

business

Cash and short-term funds

63.0

8.6

196.7

1,071.2

0.0

0.0

1,339.5

Due from other banks

462.8

0.1

0.8

569.2

0.0

0.0

1,032.9

Loans and advances to customers (net)

7,584.3

1,600.1

4,315.2

273.2

3.5

13,724.9

-51.4

Loans and advances to customers (gross)

8,000.5

1,766.7

4,601.4

288.0

3.5

14,660.1

0.0

Allowance for loan impairment

-416.2

-166.6

-286.2

-14.8

-51.4

0.0

-935.2

Other financial instruments

1,094.8

1.7

287.8

1,228.5

0.4

8.8

2,622.0

Other assets items

977.9

139.0

400.7

172.6

59.9

285.6

2,035.7

Net amount of intersegment settlements

0.0

730.0

1,085.2

0.0

158.7

-1,973.9

0.0

Segment assets

10,182.8

2,479.5

6,286.4

3,314.7

167.6

-1,676.0

20,755.0

Due to other banks and other borrowed funds

761.8

2.0

10.5

1,095.3

-

-

1,869.6

Customer deposits

6,208.2

2,135.5

5,268.9

1,582.2

-

1.9

15,196.7

Debt securities issued

5.8

19.3

112.4

35.1

-

-

172.6

Subordinated debt

-

-

-

318.5

-

-

318.5

Other liabilities items

544.8

37.6

362.7

18.4

24.0

37.7

1,025.2

Net amount of intersegment settlements

1,459.7

-

-

265.2

-

-1,724.9

-

Segment liabilities

8,980.3

2,194.4

5,754.5

3,314.7

24.0

-1,685.3

18,582.6

(1) Including segment "Other" and intersegment eliminations

The unaudited financial information set forth above represents management data which has been prepared on the basis consistent with IFRS, however its preparation involves approximations and where relevant extrapolation of quarter-end data. It is preliminary and subject to adjustments and modifications that may be identified when preparing quarter-end and/or year-end consolidated financial statements of VTB Bank and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). Such adjustments and modifications could result in certain differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information. Therefore, this unaudited financial information may not be fully consistent with the Group's IFRS consolidated financial statements.

Some of the information in this release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Group. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Group's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Group will operate in the future. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors which cannot be predicted with certainty, and the actual outcomes and results may materially differ from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release and are subject to change without notice. These statements will not be updated to make them conform with actual results.

АSSETS SUPPLEMENTARY TO BANKING BUSINESS

P&L highlights

Long-term Investments

Non-bank digital assets

Credit workout assets

(in RUB bn)

CIB

Medium and Small

Retail

Corporate

Other

business

centre

Net interest income before treasury result allocation

-9.6

-

1.6

-

-15.7

Treasury result allocation

0.2

-

-

-

1.1

Net interest income, including treasury result allocation

-9.4

-

1.6

-

-14.6

Net fee and commission income

1.6

-

-

-

0.5

Other operating income / (expense)

69.7

-

-1.8

-0.2

-1.8

Net operating income before provisions

61.9

-

-0.2

-0.2

-15.9

(Provision charge) / reversal of provision for credit losses on debt financial assets and other provisions

-0.1

-

-

-

-0.4

Staff costs and administrative expenses

-0.2

-

-

-

-3.1

Segment result: profit before taxation

61.6

-

-0.2

-0.2

-19.4

Income tax expense

-6.3

-

-

-

0.1

Net profit / (loss)

55.3

-

-0.2

-0.2

-19.3

Balance sheet highlights

Long-term Investments

Non-bank digital assets

Credit workout assets

(in RUB bn)

CIB

Medium and Small

Retail

Corporate

Other

business

centre

Cash and short-term funds

0.1

-

-

-

-

Due from other banks

-

-

-

-

-

Loans and advances to customers (net)

51.9

-

-

-

3.5

Loans and advances to customers (gross)

52.0

-

-

-

3.5

Allowance for loan impairment

-0.1

-

-

-

-

Other financial instruments

52.1

-

-

-

8.8

Other assets items

199.5

1.0

2.4

1.6

178.6

Net amount of intersegment settlements

-

0.1

58.6

-

-

Segment assets

303.6

1.1

61.0

1.6

190.9

Due to other banks and other borrowed funds

-

-

-

-

-

Customer deposits

22.3

-

58.2

-

1.9

Debt securities issued

-

-

-

-

-

Subordinated debt

-

-

-

-

-

Other liabilities items

29.5

0.2

0.6

-

37.7

Net amount of intersegment settlements

221.0

-

-

-

148.3

Segment liabilities

272.8

0.2

58.8

-

187.9

Definitions

Net operating income before provisions

NIM

NCM

Provision charge for credit losses and other provisions

CoR

CIR

NPL ratio

LDR

Calculated including profit from subsidiaries acquired exclusively with a view to resale

Net interest income divided by average interest earning assets, which include gross loans and advances to customers, due from other banks (gross), debt securities and correspondent accounts with other banks

Net commission income divided by average total assets

Provision charge for credit losses on debt financial assets and on other financial assets and credit related commitments and provision for legal claims

Provision charge for loan credit losses divided by average gross loans and advances to customers

Staff costs and administrative expenses divided by operating income before provisions, excluding profit from subsidiaries acquired with a view to resale

The Group defines non-performing loans (NPL) as lifetime expected credit losses (ECL) credit-impaired loans with contractual principal and or interest payments overdue more than 90 days and purchased or originated credit impaired (POCI) loans with principal and or interest payments becoming overdue more than 90 days after the date of initial recognition.

Net loans divided by customer deposits

Leverage

Total liabilities divided by total equity

Disclaimer

OAO Bank VTB published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 07:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
