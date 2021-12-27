VTB Bank public joint stock : Group IFRS Unaudited Financial Highlights as of 30 November 2021

VTB Group IFRS Unaudited Financial Highlights P&L highlights (in RUB bn) November'2021 November'2020 y-o-y 11m'2021 11m'2020 y-o-y Net interest income 56.8 47.4 19.8% 589.7 482.3 22.3% Net fee and commission income 11.4 13.3 -14.3% 146.5 122.0 20.1% Other operating income -4.0 -4.4 -9.1% -3.3 -60.2 -94.5% Net operating income before provisions 64.2 56.3 14.0% 732.9 544.1 34.7% Provision charge for credit losses and other provisions -7.1 -29.5 -75.9% -91.0 -224.7 -59.5% Staff costs and administrative expenses -27.9 -21.3 31.0% -261.6 -234.6 11.5% Profit before tax 29.2 5.5 430.9% 380.3 84.8 348.5% Income tax expense -0.3 -0.1 200.0% -71.5 -14.9 379.9% Net profit 28.9 5.4 435.2% 308.8 69.9 341.8% Performance indicators November'2021 November'2020 y-o-y 11m'2021 11m'2020 y-o-y NIM 3.8% 3.7% 10 bp 3.8% 3.7% 10 bp NCM 0.7% 0.9% -20 bp 0.8% 0.8% 0 bp CoR 0.7% 2.8% -210 bp 0.7% 1.9% -120 bp CIR 43.6% 37.9% 570 bp 35.7% 43.1% -740 bp Cost / Assets 1.7% 1.5% 20 bp 1.5% 1.5% 0 bp ROA 1.7% 0.4% 130 bp 1.7% 0.5% 120 bp ROE 16.4% 3.8% 1260 bp 17.2% 4.5% 1270 bp The unaudited financial information set forth above represents management data which has been prepared on the basis consistent with IFRS, however its preparation involves approximations and where relevant extrapolation of quarter-end data. It is preliminary and subject to adjustments and modifications that may be identified when preparing quarter-end and/or year-end consolidated financial statements of VTB Bank and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). Such adjustments and modifications could result in certain differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information. Therefore, this unaudited financial information may not be fully consistent with the Group's IFRS consolidated financial statements. Some of the information in this release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Group. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Group's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Group will operate in the future. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors which cannot be predicted with certainty, and the actual outcomes and results may materially differ from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release and are subject to change without notice. These statements will not be updated to make them conform with actual results.

VTB Group IFRS Unaudited Financial Highlights Balance sheet highlights (in RUB bn) 30.11.2021 31.10.2021 m-o-m 31.12.2020 ytd Cash and short-term funds 1,339.5 1,200.8 11.6% 1,229.5 8.9% Financial assets 2,622.0 2,551.7 2.8% 1,833.5 43.0% Due from other banks, including pledged under repurchase agreements 1,032.9 1,101.9 -6.3% 837.9 23.3% Loans and advances to customers, including pledged under repurchase agreements (gross) 14,660.1 14,360.1 2.1% 13,162.6 11.4% - Loans to legal entities, gross 9,973.2 9,794.1 1.8% 9,305.4 7.2% - Loans to individuals, gross 4,686.9 4,566.0 2.6% 3,857.2 21.5% Allowance for loan impairment -935.2 -916.1 2.1% -898.2 4.1% Other assets 2,035.7 2,092.4 -2.7% 1,976.9 3.0% Total assets 20,755.0 20,390.8 1.8% 18,142.2 14.4% Due to other banks and Other borrowed funds 1,869.6 1,781.5 4.9% 2,146.2 -12.9% Customer deposits 15,196.7 15,029.4 1.1% 12,831.0 18.4% - Deposits from legal entities 9,050.2 8,998.9 0.6% 7,095.1 27.6% - Deposits from individuals 6,146.5 6,030.5 1.9% 5,735.9 7.2% Debt securities issued 172.6 153.9 12.2% 215.7 -20.0% Subordinated debt 318.5 312.1 2.1% 316.7 0.6% Other liabilities 1,025.2 1,003.6 2.2% 910.0 12.7% Total liabilities 18,582.6 18,280.5 1.7% 16,419.6 13.2% Total equity 2,172.4 2,110.3 2.9% 1,722.6 26.1% Balance sheet and asset quality indicators 30.11.2021 31.10.2021 m-o-m 31.12.2020 ytd NPL ratio 4.3% 4.3% 0 bp 5.7% -140 bp NPL coverage 147.3% 147.0% 30 bp 120.6% 2670 bp LDR 90.3% 89.5% 80 bp 95.6% -530 bp Leverage 8.6 8.7 -1.1% 9.5 -9.5%

VTB Group IFRS Unaudited Financial Highlights (Analysis by Segment) P&L highlights CIB Medium and Small Retail Treasury Corporate center Other (1) Total (in RUB bn) business Net interest income before treasury result allocation 173.2 65.8 210.3 156.3 -0.1 -15.8 589.7 Treasury result allocation 37.2 13.5 21.7 -110.7 37.2 1.1 - Net interest income, including treasury result allocation 210.4 79.3 232.0 45.6 37.1 -14.7 589.7 Net fee and commission income 36.7 31.0 74.0 4.7 0.0 0.1 146.5 Other operating income / (expense) 89.7 4.1 -27.5 -3.3 -49.9 -10.0 -9.7 Net operating income before provisions 336.8 114.4 278.5 0.4 27.1 -24.3 732.9 (Provision charge) / reversal of provision for credit losses -34.6 -15.5 -55.2 -0.4 15.1 -0.4 -91.0 on debt financial assets and other provisions Staff costs and administrative expenses -76.9 -41.2 -101.3 - -34.2 -8.0 -261.6 Segment result: profit before taxation 225.3 57.7 122.0 - 8.0 -32.7 380.3 Income tax expense 2.8 -40.2 -11.1 -22.0 - -1.0 -71.5 Net profit / (loss) 185.1 46.6 100.0 - 7.0 -29.9 308.8 Balance sheet highlights СIB Medium and Small Retail Treasury Corporate center Other (1) Total (in RUB bn) business Cash and short-term funds 63.0 8.6 196.7 1,071.2 0.0 0.0 1,339.5 Due from other banks 462.8 0.1 0.8 569.2 0.0 0.0 1,032.9 Loans and advances to customers (net) 7,584.3 1,600.1 4,315.2 273.2 3.5 13,724.9 -51.4 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 8,000.5 1,766.7 4,601.4 288.0 3.5 14,660.1 0.0 Allowance for loan impairment -416.2 -166.6 -286.2 -14.8 -51.4 0.0 -935.2 Other financial instruments 1,094.8 1.7 287.8 1,228.5 0.4 8.8 2,622.0 Other assets items 977.9 139.0 400.7 172.6 59.9 285.6 2,035.7 Net amount of intersegment settlements 0.0 730.0 1,085.2 0.0 158.7 -1,973.9 0.0 Segment assets 10,182.8 2,479.5 6,286.4 3,314.7 167.6 -1,676.0 20,755.0 Due to other banks and other borrowed funds 761.8 2.0 10.5 1,095.3 - - 1,869.6 Customer deposits 6,208.2 2,135.5 5,268.9 1,582.2 - 1.9 15,196.7 Debt securities issued 5.8 19.3 112.4 35.1 - - 172.6 Subordinated debt - - - 318.5 - - 318.5 Other liabilities items 544.8 37.6 362.7 18.4 24.0 37.7 1,025.2 Net amount of intersegment settlements 1,459.7 - - 265.2 - -1,724.9 - Segment liabilities 8,980.3 2,194.4 5,754.5 3,314.7 24.0 -1,685.3 18,582.6 (1) Including segment "Other" and intersegment eliminations

АSSETS SUPPLEMENTARY TO BANKING BUSINESS P&L highlights Long-term Investments Non-bank digital assets Credit workout assets (in RUB bn) CIB Medium and Small Retail Corporate Other business centre Net interest income before treasury result allocation -9.6 - 1.6 - -15.7 Treasury result allocation 0.2 - - - 1.1 Net interest income, including treasury result allocation -9.4 - 1.6 - -14.6 Net fee and commission income 1.6 - - - 0.5 Other operating income / (expense) 69.7 - -1.8 -0.2 -1.8 Net operating income before provisions 61.9 - -0.2 -0.2 -15.9 (Provision charge) / reversal of provision for credit losses on debt financial assets and other provisions -0.1 - - - -0.4 Staff costs and administrative expenses -0.2 - - - -3.1 Segment result: profit before taxation 61.6 - -0.2 -0.2 -19.4 Income tax expense -6.3 - - - 0.1 Net profit / (loss) 55.3 - -0.2 -0.2 -19.3 Balance sheet highlights Long-term Investments Non-bank digital assets Credit workout assets (in RUB bn) CIB Medium and Small Retail Corporate Other business centre Cash and short-term funds 0.1 - - - - Due from other banks - - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 51.9 - - - 3.5 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 52.0 - - - 3.5 Allowance for loan impairment -0.1 - - - - Other financial instruments 52.1 - - - 8.8 Other assets items 199.5 1.0 2.4 1.6 178.6 Net amount of intersegment settlements - 0.1 58.6 - - Segment assets 303.6 1.1 61.0 1.6 190.9 Due to other banks and other borrowed funds - - - - - Customer deposits 22.3 - 58.2 - 1.9 Debt securities issued - - - - - Subordinated debt - - - - - Other liabilities items 29.5 0.2 0.6 - 37.7 Net amount of intersegment settlements 221.0 - - - 148.3 Segment liabilities 272.8 0.2 58.8 - 187.9