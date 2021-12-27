VTB Bank public joint stock : Group IFRS Unaudited Financial Highlights as of 30 November 2021
VTB Group IFRS Unaudited Financial Highlights
P&L highlights (in RUB bn)
November'2021
November'2020
y-o-y
11m'2021
11m'2020
y-o-y
Net interest income
56.8
47.4
19.8%
589.7
482.3
22.3%
Net fee and commission income
11.4
13.3
-14.3%
146.5
122.0
20.1%
Other operating income
-4.0
-4.4
-9.1%
-3.3
-60.2
-94.5%
Net operating income before provisions
64.2
56.3
14.0%
732.9
544.1
34.7%
Provision charge for credit losses and other provisions
-7.1
-29.5
-75.9%
-91.0
-224.7
-59.5%
Staff costs and administrative expenses
-27.9
-21.3
31.0%
-261.6
-234.6
11.5%
Profit before tax
29.2
5.5
430.9%
380.3
84.8
348.5%
Income tax expense
-0.3
-0.1
200.0%
-71.5
-14.9
379.9%
Net profit
28.9
5.4
435.2%
308.8
69.9
341.8%
Performance indicators
November'2021
November'2020
y-o-y
11m'2021
11m'2020
y-o-y
NIM
3.8%
3.7%
10 bp
3.8%
3.7%
10 bp
NCM
0.7%
0.9%
-20 bp
0.8%
0.8%
0 bp
CoR
0.7%
2.8%
-210 bp
0.7%
1.9%
-120 bp
CIR
43.6%
37.9%
570 bp
35.7%
43.1%
-740 bp
Cost / Assets
1.7%
1.5%
20 bp
1.5%
1.5%
0 bp
ROA
1.7%
0.4%
130 bp
1.7%
0.5%
120 bp
ROE
16.4%
3.8%
1260 bp
17.2%
4.5%
1270 bp
The unaudited financial information set forth above represents management data which has been prepared on the basis consistent with IFRS, however its preparation involves approximations and where relevant extrapolation of quarter-end data. It is preliminary and subject to adjustments and modifications that may be identified when preparing quarter-end and/or year-end consolidated financial statements of VTB Bank and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). Such adjustments and modifications could result in certain differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information. Therefore, this unaudited financial information may not be fully consistent with the Group's IFRS consolidated financial statements.
Some of the information in this release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Group. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Group's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Group will operate in the future. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors which cannot be predicted with certainty, and the actual outcomes and results may materially differ from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release and are subject to change without notice. These statements will not be updated to make them conform with actual results.
Balance sheet highlights (in RUB bn)
30.11.2021
31.10.2021
m-o-m
31.12.2020
ytd
Cash and short-term funds
1,339.5
1,200.8
11.6%
1,229.5
8.9%
Financial assets
2,622.0
2,551.7
2.8%
1,833.5
43.0%
Due from other banks, including pledged under repurchase agreements
1,032.9
1,101.9
-6.3%
837.9
23.3%
Loans and advances to customers, including pledged under repurchase agreements (gross)
14,660.1
14,360.1
2.1%
13,162.6
11.4%
- Loans to legal entities, gross
9,973.2
9,794.1
1.8%
9,305.4
7.2%
- Loans to individuals, gross
4,686.9
4,566.0
2.6%
3,857.2
21.5%
Allowance for loan impairment
-935.2
-916.1
2.1%
-898.2
4.1%
Other assets
2,035.7
2,092.4
-2.7%
1,976.9
3.0%
Total assets
20,755.0
20,390.8
1.8%
18,142.2
14.4%
Due to other banks and Other borrowed funds
1,869.6
1,781.5
4.9%
2,146.2
-12.9%
Customer deposits
15,196.7
15,029.4
1.1%
12,831.0
18.4%
- Deposits from legal entities
9,050.2
8,998.9
0.6%
7,095.1
27.6%
- Deposits from individuals
6,146.5
6,030.5
1.9%
5,735.9
7.2%
Debt securities issued
172.6
153.9
12.2%
215.7
-20.0%
Subordinated debt
318.5
312.1
2.1%
316.7
0.6%
Other liabilities
1,025.2
1,003.6
2.2%
910.0
12.7%
Total liabilities
18,582.6
18,280.5
1.7%
16,419.6
13.2%
Total equity
2,172.4
2,110.3
2.9%
1,722.6
26.1%
Balance sheet and asset quality indicators
30.11.2021
31.10.2021
m-o-m
31.12.2020
ytd
NPL ratio
4.3%
4.3%
0 bp
5.7%
-140 bp
NPL coverage
147.3%
147.0%
30 bp
120.6%
2670 bp
LDR
90.3%
89.5%
80 bp
95.6%
-530 bp
Leverage
8.6
8.7
-1.1%
9.5
-9.5%
VTB Group IFRS Unaudited Financial Highlights (Analysis by Segment)
P&L highlights
CIB
Medium and Small
Retail
Treasury
Corporate center
Other (1)
Total
(in RUB bn)
business
Net interest income before treasury result allocation
173.2
65.8
210.3
156.3
-0.1
-15.8
589.7
Treasury result allocation
37.2
13.5
21.7
-110.7
37.2
1.1
-
Net interest income, including treasury result allocation
210.4
79.3
232.0
45.6
37.1
-14.7
589.7
Net fee and commission income
36.7
31.0
74.0
4.7
0.0
0.1
146.5
Other operating income / (expense)
89.7
4.1
-27.5
-3.3
-49.9
-10.0
-9.7
Net operating income before provisions
336.8
114.4
278.5
0.4
27.1
-24.3
732.9
(Provision charge) / reversal of provision for credit losses
-34.6
-15.5
-55.2
-0.4
15.1
-0.4
-91.0
on debt financial assets and other provisions
Staff costs and administrative expenses
-76.9
-41.2
-101.3
-
-34.2
-8.0
-261.6
Segment result: profit before taxation
225.3
57.7
122.0
-
8.0
-32.7
380.3
Income tax expense
2.8
-40.2
-11.1
-22.0
-
-1.0
-71.5
Net profit / (loss)
185.1
46.6
100.0
-
7.0
-29.9
308.8
Balance sheet highlights
СIB
Medium and Small
Retail
Treasury
Corporate center
Other (1)
Total
(in RUB bn)
business
Cash and short-term funds
63.0
8.6
196.7
1,071.2
0.0
0.0
1,339.5
Due from other banks
462.8
0.1
0.8
569.2
0.0
0.0
1,032.9
Loans and advances to customers (net)
7,584.3
1,600.1
4,315.2
273.2
3.5
13,724.9
-51.4
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
8,000.5
1,766.7
4,601.4
288.0
3.5
14,660.1
0.0
Allowance for loan impairment
-416.2
-166.6
-286.2
-14.8
-51.4
0.0
-935.2
Other financial instruments
1,094.8
1.7
287.8
1,228.5
0.4
8.8
2,622.0
Other assets items
977.9
139.0
400.7
172.6
59.9
285.6
2,035.7
Net amount of intersegment settlements
0.0
730.0
1,085.2
0.0
158.7
-1,973.9
0.0
Segment assets
10,182.8
2,479.5
6,286.4
3,314.7
167.6
-1,676.0
20,755.0
Due to other banks and other borrowed funds
761.8
2.0
10.5
1,095.3
-
-
1,869.6
Customer deposits
6,208.2
2,135.5
5,268.9
1,582.2
-
1.9
15,196.7
Debt securities issued
5.8
19.3
112.4
35.1
-
-
172.6
Subordinated debt
-
-
-
318.5
-
-
318.5
Other liabilities items
544.8
37.6
362.7
18.4
24.0
37.7
1,025.2
Net amount of intersegment settlements
1,459.7
-
-
265.2
-
-1,724.9
-
Segment liabilities
8,980.3
2,194.4
5,754.5
3,314.7
24.0
-1,685.3
18,582.6
(1) Including segment "Other" and intersegment eliminations
АSSETS SUPPLEMENTARY TO BANKING BUSINESS
P&L highlights
Long-term Investments
Non-bank digital assets
Credit workout assets
(in RUB bn)
CIB
Medium and Small
Retail
Corporate
Other
business
centre
Net interest income before treasury result allocation
-9.6
-
1.6
-
-15.7
Treasury result allocation
0.2
-
-
-
1.1
Net interest income, including treasury result allocation
-9.4
-
1.6
-
-14.6
Net fee and commission income
1.6
-
-
-
0.5
Other operating income / (expense)
69.7
-
-1.8
-0.2
-1.8
Net operating income before provisions
61.9
-
-0.2
-0.2
-15.9
(Provision charge) / reversal of provision for credit losses on debt financial assets and other provisions
-0.1
-
-
-
-0.4
Staff costs and administrative expenses
-0.2
-
-
-
-3.1
Segment result: profit before taxation
61.6
-
-0.2
-0.2
-19.4
Income tax expense
-6.3
-
-
-
0.1
Net profit / (loss)
55.3
-
-0.2
-0.2
-19.3
Balance sheet highlights
Long-term Investments
Non-bank digital assets
Credit workout assets
(in RUB bn)
CIB
Medium and Small
Retail
Corporate
Other
business
centre
Cash and short-term funds
0.1
-
-
-
-
Due from other banks
-
-
-
-
-
Loans and advances to customers (net)
51.9
-
-
-
3.5
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
52.0
-
-
-
3.5
Allowance for loan impairment
-0.1
-
-
-
-
Other financial instruments
52.1
-
-
-
8.8
Other assets items
199.5
1.0
2.4
1.6
178.6
Net amount of intersegment settlements
-
0.1
58.6
-
-
Segment assets
303.6
1.1
61.0
1.6
190.9
Due to other banks and other borrowed funds
-
-
-
-
-
Customer deposits
22.3
-
58.2
-
1.9
Debt securities issued
-
-
-
-
-
Subordinated debt
-
-
-
-
-
Other liabilities items
29.5
0.2
0.6
-
37.7
Net amount of intersegment settlements
221.0
-
-
-
148.3
Segment liabilities
272.8
0.2
58.8
-
187.9
Definitions
Net operating income before provisions
NIM
NCM
Provision charge for credit losses and other provisions
CoR
CIR
NPL ratio
LDR
Calculated including profit from subsidiaries acquired exclusively with a view to resale
Net interest income divided by average interest earning assets, which include gross loans and advances to customers, due from other banks (gross), debt securities and correspondent accounts with other banks
Net commission income divided by average total assets
Provision charge for credit losses on debt financial assets and on other financial assets and credit related commitments and provision for legal claims
Provision charge for loan credit losses divided by average gross loans and advances to customers
Staff costs and administrative expenses divided by operating income before provisions, excluding profit from subsidiaries acquired with a view to resale
The Group defines non-performing loans (NPL) as lifetime expected credit losses (ECL) credit-impaired loans with contractual principal and or interest payments overdue more than 90 days and purchased or originated credit impaired (POCI) loans with principal and or interest payments becoming overdue more than 90 days after the date of initial recognition.
