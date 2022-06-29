Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. VTB Bank (public joint-stock company)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTBR   RU000A0JP5V6

VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)

(VTBR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-06-27
0.0193 RUB   +1.05%
09:01aVTB Europe deposits down 40%, but CEO says business is stable
RE
06/24Russia sanctions force hundreds of thousands of retail investors to shift brokerages
RE
06/22Croatia's Fortenova posts its first annual net profit of $73 million
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VTB Europe deposits down 40%, but CEO says business is stable

06/29/2022 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - VTB Europe, the one-time division of the Russian bank VTB, has seen a more than 40% fall in deposits but the business is stable, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

In April, following the imposition of sanctions, VTB in Europe was no longer allowed to take instructions from the parent bank and assets were cut off.

Deposits were down to 2.4 billion euros ($2.52 billion) at the end of May from 4.1 billion euros at the end of last year.

"The bank's liquidity situation is stable, and we have been able to cope with the strong outflows of deposits," said Frank Hellwig, chief executive who was appointed by Germany's regulator BaFin.

($1 = 0.9511 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)


© Reuters 2022
All news about VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
09:01aVTB Europe deposits down 40%, but CEO says business is stable
RE
06/24Russia sanctions force hundreds of thousands of retail investors to shift brokerages
RE
06/22Croatia's Fortenova posts its first annual net profit of $73 million
RE
06/16Russia's VTB has resources to buy Otkritie, says CEO
RE
06/16Russian Central Bank Intends to Sell Otkritie at Market Value, Terms of Deal with VTB B..
CI
06/15VTB Not Expecting Merger with Rival to Happen Soon
CI
06/14Russian bank VTB doesn't see merger with rival happening before autumn -newspaper
RE
06/14Sanctions-hit Kremlin to stage annual 'Russian Davos' bereft of financial elite
RE
06/09EU's Sanctions Obstruct Conversion of Sberbank, VTB's Depositary Receipts
MT
06/09Depositary receipt holders of Russia's Sberbank, VTB face conversion headache
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 885 B 16 442 M 16 442 M
Net income 2022 284 B 5 272 M 5 272 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 250 B 4 647 M 4 647 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 76 333
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
Duration : Period :
VTB Bank (public joint-stock company) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,02 RUB
Average target price 0,08 RUB
Spread / Average Target 307%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrey Leonidovich Kostin Chairman-Management Board & President
Dmitriy Grigorenko Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Matthias Warnig Member-Supervisory Council
Igor Nikolayevich Repin Independent Member-Supervisory Council
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY)-60.04%4 647
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.50%340 169
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.29%259 915
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.45%241 438
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.37%182 920
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-15.25%157 023