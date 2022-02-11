Log in
    VTEX   KYG9470A1022

VTEX

(VTEX)
NRF 2022: Pursuing innovation and eliminating all frictions

02/11/2022 | 03:19pm EST
A problem commonly faced by companies when pursuing innovation is resistance, be it from customers or from internal stakeholders. The first instinct is to think there's something wrong with the product, the project or the initiative - but the truth is, it has nothing to do with it.

In truth, the so-called frictions are the main blockers and these can be understood by the anxiety that changes can cause and the natural inertia people have when confronted with new ideas, amongst other factors. This is what the Friction Theory is all about, and which David Schonthal touches upon in his book The Human Element: Overcoming the Resistance that Awaits New Ideas.

At a post-NRF 2022 talk, Mariano Gomide de Faria, co-CEO of VTEX, and David Schonthal, Entrepreneurship Professor at the Kellogg School of Management and best-selling author, discussed consumer behavior, resistance to innovation and what companies can do to overcome resistance.

Watch the discussion in English below.

DISCLAIMER: It is important to note that historical financial information or operational KPIs may not be comparable with publicly-filed information at SEC, since VTEX did not report its financials in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) prior to 2019 and certain KPI definitions may differ from publicly-filed information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on figures published before July 21st, 2021 as they may not be comparable to the metrics disclosed from the IPO onwards.
Written by Júlia Miozzo

Currently a Senior Editor at VTEX, Júlia is a Brazilian journalist with over 6 years of experience in creating content marketing strategies for brands. To bring inspiring stories to life is what constantly pushes her professionally.

Disclaimer

VTEX published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 20:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
