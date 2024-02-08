NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the composable and complete commerce platform for both B2C and B2B brands, today proudly announced its recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2C Digital Commerce Platforms for Midmarket Growth 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50626123, January 2024). VTEX is named a Leader among 25 digital commerce vendors assessed for their capabilities and strategic approach to B2C use cases.

This announcement comes just months after VTEX was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: B2B Digital Commerce for Midmarket Growth 2023–2024 Assessment (doc #US50625723, December 2023). We believe this dual recognition underscores VTEX's ability to support clients from diverse industries like retail, CPG, grocery, manufacturing, distribution, and others with unique digital commerce business models. The IDC MarketScape identified VTEX's strengths as:

VTEX Excels in Unified Commerce and Native Marketplace Capabilities

Unified commerce: Unified commerce is a term with many potential definitions in commerce; VTEX can competently cover each possible angle — B2B, B2C, B2X, omni-channel (retail plus ecommerce), experiential commerce (live commerce, conversational commerce, and guided shopping), and marketplaces — either directly or via composable commerce API integrations.

Native marketplace capabilities and OMS: VTEX offers OMS and marketplace modules that allow merchants to operate their own online marketplace and sell across one another's online stores.

Developer-Empowering Solutions and Efficient Serverless Development

Developer-friendly: The VTEX platform's CLI and API support, as well as features to leverage TypeScript, React, GraphQL, and Node.js, can streamline the development process and allow for seamless integration and data organization.

Serverless development platform: VTEX IO serves as a comprehensive low-code platform, enabling rapid development and extension of ecommerce solutions. It offers cloud-native infrastructure for automatic scaling, workspaces for A/B testing that do not affect the user experience, and both store and application frameworks for easy storefront customization and creation of custom apps and integrations.

"We believe this achievement validates our strategy to be the backbone for composable commerce and our execution capability. The market is changing and CEOs from brands and retail are looking for a more simple architecture." said Mariano Gomide de Faria, founder of VTEX. "At VTEX, we sit at the crossroads of functionality and efficiency, saving retail businesses time and money while future-proofing them as the premier choice to their customers."

"VTEX has always committed itself to be the leading composable and complete commerce platform, and 23 years, 3,400 active online stores, and 38 countries later, we believe this achievement of being named aLeader is a testament to the strength of our technology," said Santiago Naranjo, CRO at VTEX. "Brands and retailers are acknowledging the evolving trends in the ecommerce and are embracing multiple channels to reach their customers. VTEX is positioned at the intersection of functionality and efficiency, providing businesses the resources they need to save time and money while positioning them to meet their audience where they are."

To learn more about VTEX being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: B2C Digital Commerce Platforms for Midmarket Growth, read the report excerpt here .

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the composable and complete commerce platform forward-thinking CEOs and CIOs choose to smarten up their investments. VTEX helps brands and retailers modernize their stack and reduce maintenance costs by rapidly migrating from legacy systems, connecting their entire value chain, and making inventory and fulfillment their strength. As a leader in digital commerce, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,600 B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having over 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2022). For more information, visit www.vtex.com .

About IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

