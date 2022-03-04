Log in
VTEX's 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F Available on Our Website

03/04/2022 | 05:25pm EST
VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), announces that the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC (www.sec.gov/edgar/) on February 24, 2022 and is available on the Company’s website (/www.investors.vtex.com/) and also on the Company’s page on SEC's database (www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1793663&owner=exclude). Class A common shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F free of charge, upon request.

To access the full document, please access the following links: https://www.investors.vtex.com/financials/annual-reports or https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1793663/000119312522052165/d320815d20f.htm.

About VTEX

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Our platform enables our customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, we have been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. Our platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and functionality. As of December 31, 2021, we were trusted by more than 2,400 customers with over 3,200 active online stores across 38 countries to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 160 M - -
Net income 2022 -43,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 250 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -29,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 387 M 1 387 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,08x
EV / Sales 2023 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 727
Free-Float 28,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,26 $
Average target price 12,75 $
Spread / Average Target 75,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geraldo do Carmo Thomaz Junior Co-Chief Executive Officer
Mariano Gomide de Faria Co-Chief Executive Officer
Andre Spolidoro Ferreira Gomes Chief Financial Officer
Fernanda Weiden Chief Technology Officer
Astha Malik Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VTEX-32.28%1 387
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-12.01%2 218 473
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-24.76%72 720
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-17.66%62 838
SEA LIMITED-50.81%61 836
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.19%47 283