    VTEX   KYG9470A1022

VTEX

(VTEX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-02 pm EST
3.850 USD   +1.58%
VTEX's 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F Available on Our Website

03/03/2023 | 06:15am EST
VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, announces that the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC (www.sec.gov/edgar/) on March 2, 2023 and is available on the Company’s website (/www.investors.vtex.com/) and also on the Company’s page on SEC's database (www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1793663&owner=exclude). Class A common shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F free of charge, upon request.

To access the full document, please access the following links: https://www.investors.vtex.com/financials/annual-reports or https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001793663/000119312523058101/d408507d20f.htm.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform where global brands and retailers run their world of commerce. VTEX puts its customers’ business on a fast path to growth with a complete Commerce, Marketplace, and OMS solution. VTEX helps global companies build, manage and deliver native and advanced B2B, B2C, and Marketplace commerce experiences with unprecedented time-to-market and without complexity.

As a leader in digital commerce platforms, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,600 customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, and Whirlpool, having over 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31st, 2022). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 159 M - -
Net income 2022 -54,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 738 M 738 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 727
Free-Float 33,0%
Managers and Directors
Geraldo do Carmo Thomaz Junior Co-Chief Executive Officer
Mariano Gomide de Faria Co-Chief Executive Officer
Andre Spolidoro Ferreira Gomes Chief Financial Officer
Fernanda Weiden Chief Technology Officer
Alejandro Raul Scannapieco Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VTEX2.67%738
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.71%1 833 185
SYNOPSYS INC.13.81%55 026
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.19.17%52 249
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.93%50 629
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION29.09%41 567