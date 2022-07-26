Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VTEX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTEX   KYG9470A1022

VTEX

(VTEX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-26 pm EDT
2.930 USD   -2.01%
08:01aVTEX launches connector with Facebook to boost sales conversion of online stores
PR
07/22Piper Sandler Adjusts VTEX's Price Target to $6 from $9, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
07/07KeyBanc Downgrades VTEX to Sector Weight From Overweight, Citing LatAm's 'Highly Inflationary Environment,' 'Uncertain Discretionary e-Com Spending Effects;' $8 Price Target Removed
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VTEX to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022

07/26/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, the leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and now expanding globally, will release the financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30th, 2022, via conference call and audio webcast, on August 11, 2022, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1-844-200-6205 (Conference ID – 414708 –) and requesting inclusion in the call for VTEX. The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company's website, at https://www.investors.vtex.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform where global brands and retailers run their world of commerce. VTEX puts its customers’ business on a fast path to growth with a complete Commerce, Marketplace, and OMS solution. VTEX helps global companies build, manage and deliver native and advanced B2B, B2C, and Marketplace commerce experiences with unprecedented time-to-market and without complexity.

As a leader in digital commerce platforms, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,400 customers, including AbInbev, Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, and Whirlpool, having over 3,200 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31st, 2021). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VTEX
08:01aVTEX launches connector with Facebook to boost sales conversion of online stores
PR
07/22Piper Sandler Adjusts VTEX's Price Target to $6 from $9, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
07/07KeyBanc Downgrades VTEX to Sector Weight From Overweight, Citing LatAm's 'Highly Inflat..
MT
07/05Goldman Sachs Adjusts VTEX's Price Target to $6 from $12, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
06/06VTEX Announces Resignation of Paulo Passoni as Member of the Board of Directors
CI
05/31VTEX Announces the Appointment of Santiago Naranjo as Chief Revenue Officer
CI
05/27VTEX : 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
05/13KeyBanc Adjusts Price Target on VTEX to $8 From $10, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
05/13Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on VTEX to $9 From $11, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
05/12VTEX Q1 Loss Widens from Year-Ago Quarter; Revenue Grows Almost 34%, Narrowly Topping S..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VTEX
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 160 M - -
Net income 2022 -54,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 231 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 572 M 572 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 727
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart VTEX
Duration : Period :
VTEX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VTEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,99 $
Average target price 7,93 $
Spread / Average Target 165%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geraldo do Carmo Thomaz Junior Co-Chief Executive Officer
Mariano Gomide de Faria Co-Chief Executive Officer
Andre Spolidoro Ferreira Gomes Chief Financial Officer
Fernanda Weiden Chief Technology Officer
Alejandro Raul Scannapieco Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VTEX-72.11%572
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-23.04%1 935 798
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-25.21%52 387
SYNOPSYS INC.-8.27%51 653
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-48.58%49 979
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.00%46 234