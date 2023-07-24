VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, will release the financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30th, 2023, via conference call and audio webcast, on August 8th, 2023, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1-888-660-6011 (Conference ID – 1918046 –) and requesting inclusion in the call for VTEX. The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company's website, at https://www.investors.vtex.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the global enterprise digital commerce platform where brands and retailers run their world of commerce. VTEX puts its customers’ businesses on a fast path to growth with a complete commerce, marketplace, and OMS solution. It helps global companies build, manage and deliver native and advanced B2B, B2C, and marketplace commerce experiences with unprecedented time to market and without complexity.

As a leader in digital commerce platforms, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,600 customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker and Whirlpool, having over 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2022). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230724067202/en/