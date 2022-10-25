Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VTEX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTEX   KYG9470A1022

VTEX

(VTEX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:57 2022-10-25 pm EDT
3.850 USD   +6.94%
10/20UBS Initiates VTEX at Neutral with $4.30 Price Target
MT
10/06VTEX Announces the Results of its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
BU
10/06Vtex : appoints industry veteran Rodrigo Jorge as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VTEX to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10th, 2022

10/25/2022 | 04:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, the leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and now expanding globally, will release the financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30th, 2022, via conference call and audio webcast, on November 10th, 2022, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1-844-200-6205 (Conference ID – 028861 –) and requesting inclusion in the call for VTEX. The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company's website, at https://www.investors.vtex.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform where global brands and retailers run their world of commerce. VTEX puts its customers’ business on a fast path to growth with a complete Commerce, Marketplace, and OMS solution. VTEX helps global companies build, manage and deliver native and advanced B2B, B2C, and Marketplace commerce experiences with unprecedented time-to-market and without complexity.

As a leader in digital commerce platforms, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,400 customers, including AbInbev, Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, and Whirlpool, having over 3,200 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31st, 2021). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VTEX
10/20UBS Initiates VTEX at Neutral with $4.30 Price Target
MT
10/06VTEX Announces the Results of its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
BU
10/06Vtex : appoints industry veteran Rodrigo Jorge as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO..
PU
09/22VTEX Opens New U.S. Hub, Pioneering A New Model for the Tech Industry
CI
09/07Vtex and Adyen Partner to Bring Unified Commerce to Enterprise Brands and Retailers
CI
09/02VTEX to Hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on October 6, 2022
BU
09/01VTEX Receives Industry Recognition While Seeing Continued Customer Momentum and Success
PR
08/26BofA Securities Upgrades VTEX to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $6.50 From $..
MT
08/16VTEX Partners With Signifyd on E-Commerce Security In Latin America
MT
08/11Transcript : VTEX, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VTEX
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 160 M - -
Net income 2022 -60,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 690 M 690 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 727
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart VTEX
Duration : Period :
VTEX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VTEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3,60 $
Average target price 5,94 $
Spread / Average Target 64,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geraldo do Carmo Thomaz Junior Co-Chief Executive Officer
Mariano Gomide de Faria Co-Chief Executive Officer
Andre Spolidoro Ferreira Gomes Chief Financial Officer
Fernanda Weiden Chief Technology Officer
Alejandro Raul Scannapieco Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VTEX-66.42%690
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.01%1 843 964
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-48.90%49 675
SYNOPSYS INC.-18.13%46 130
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-33.13%45 435
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-14.02%43 879