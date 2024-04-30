is considered, with respect to those shares, the stockholder of record. As the beneficial owner, you have the right to direct your broker, bank or other nominee on how to vote your shares by using the voting instructions included in the

proxy materials.

Q: What is the quorum requirement for the Annual Meeting?

A: A majority of our outstanding shares of capital stock entitled to vote as of the record date must be present at the

Annual Meeting in order for us to hold the Annual Meeting and conduct business. This is called a quorum. Your shares will be counted as present at the Annual Meeting if you:

Are present and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting; or

Properly submit a proxy card or voter instruction card.

If you are present or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting but withhold your vote or abstain from voting on any or all proposals, your shares are still counted as present and entitled to vote. Each of the proposals listed in this Proxy Statement identifies the votes needed to approve the proposed action.

Q: What proposals will be voted on at the Annual Meeting?

The three proposals to be voted on at the Annual Meeting are as follows:

1. To elect the seven director nominees named in the Proxy Statement to serve until our next annual meeting or until their successors have been duly elected and qualified;

2. To approve the adoption of the vTv Therapeutics, Inc. 2024 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2024 Equity Incentive Plan") ; and

3. To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

We will also consider any other business that properly comes before the Annual Meeting. As of the record date, we are

not aware of any other matters to be submitted for consideration at the Annual Meeting. If any other matters are properly brought before the Annual Meeting, the proxy named in the proxy card or voter instruction card will vote the

shares

Q: What is the vote required for each proposal and what are my voting choices?

A: With respect to Proposal 1, the election of directors, you may vote FOR or WITHHOLD. A plurality of the votes cast is required to be elected as a director. A "plurality of the votes cast" means that the seven director nominees that receive the greatest number of votes cast "FOR" will be elected. If you WITHHOLD from voting on any of the nominees presented in Proposal 1, the withhold vote will have no effect on the outcome of the vote .

With respect to Proposal 2, you may vote FOR or AGAINST the approval of the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan, or you may indicate that you wish to ABSTAIN from voting on the proposal. The proposal requires the affirmative vote of a

majority in voting power of shares of stock present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote on the proposal. If you ABSTAIN from voting, it will have the same effect as a vote AGAINST the proposal

With respect to Proposal 3, you may vote FOR or AGAINST the proposal, or you may indicate that you wish to ABSTAIN from voting on the proposal. The proposal requires the affirmative vote of a majority in voting power of shares of stock present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote on the proposal. If you ABSTAIN from voting, it will have the same effect as a vote AGAINST the proposal

Q: How does our Board of Directors recommend that I vote?

A: Our Board of Directors recommends that you vote:

1. FOR the election of the seven director nominees named in this Proxy Statement.

2. FOR the approval of the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan

3. FOR the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.