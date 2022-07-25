VTv Therapeutics : Announces Investment by CinRx Pharma - Form 8-K

vTv Therapeutics Announces Investment by CinRx Pharma

HIGH POINT, N.C.-(GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-July 25, 2022 - vTv Therapeutics Inc . (Nasdaq: VTVT) today announced entry into agreements that include a $10 million investment by CinPax, LLC ("CinPax"), a subsidiary of CinRx Pharma, LLC ("CinRx"). Under the terms of the agreements, CinPax acquired 4,154,549 shares of Class A Common Stock of vTv at an issue price of approximately $2.41 per share, with $6 million paid in cash at closing, and the remaining amount of $4 million payable on November 22, 2022. The agreements also provide for the issuance of 1.2 million warrants to CinRx to acquire additional shares of Class A Common Stock that become exercisable upon agreed vesting triggers (including FDA approval of TTP399 ("FDA Approval")). In addition to the investment, the agreements set forth the terms under which vTv will leverage the CinRx team's industry experience to collaborate on the oversight of the clinical trials for pharmaceutical products that contain TTP399.

"We have been hard at work on TTP399 since obtaining Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA in April 2021 and are thrilled to welcome another partner to work with us to accelerate the development and potential approval and commercialization of this treatment. In addition to the $10 million investment, the CinRx team brings exceptional industry experience in developing therapeutics. On top of last month's announcement of G42 Healthcare's $25 million investment into vTv, this investment provides additional funding towards our Phase 3 clinical trials for TTP399," said Rich Nelson, Interim Chief Executive Officer of vTv.

Dr. Jon Isaacsohn, Chief Executive Officer of CinRx, who has been involved in the clinical development of countless therapeutics, is expected to join the vTv Board of Directors. Dr. Isaacsohn noted "CinRx values the new partnership with the team at vTv. We believe that TTP399 has the potential to reduce the frequency of hypoglycemic events in type 1 diabetics, thus easing the burden of managing their disease and allowing for tighter long-term diabetic control."

A more detailed description of the agreements is set forth in vTv's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. The Common Stock and Warrant Purchase Agreement is attached to the Current Report on Form 8-K.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer solicitation or sale are unlawful prior to registration or qualification under securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About TTP399

TTP399 is a novel, oral, small molecule, liver selective glucokinase activator being developed as a potential adjunct therapy to insulin in patients with type 1 diabetes. In a recent Phase 2 clinical trial, TTP399 showed a 40% reduction in hypoglycemic episodes compared to placebo. In April 2021, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to TTP399 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. This past October, vTv announced results of a mechanistic study of TTP399 in patients with type 1 diabetes demonstrating no increased risk of ketoacidosis. TTP399 has now been tested in almost 600 subjects. TTP399 is still in the development phase; the FDA has not reviewed or approved TTP399 for use in the United States, and a Breakthrough Therapy designation does not mean a product has been, or will be, approved for use in the United States.