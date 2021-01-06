Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  VTv Therapeutics Inc.    VTVT

VTV THERAPEUTICS INC.

(VTVT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

vTv Therapeutics to Participate in the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event Virtually

01/06/2021 | 04:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of orally administered treatments for type 1 diabetes and inflammatory diseases, today announced that it is participating in the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event held virtually from January 11-14 2021.

Company management will be conducting one-on-one virtual meetings during the week of the conference concurrently with J.P. Morgan’s 39th Annual Healthcare Conference. To request a meeting, please visit the following registration link http://lifesci.events/LifeSci2021.

About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of type 1 diabetes and inflammatory disorders. vTv’s development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), renal disease and genetic mitochondrial diseases. For more information, please visit www.vtvtherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter: @vTvTherapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the timing of our clinical trials, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Contacts

Investors:

Corey Davis
LifeSci Advisors
CDavis@LifeSciAdvisors.com

or

Media:

PR@vtvtherapeutics.com 

Source: vTv Therapeutics Inc.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about VTV THERAPEUTICS INC.
04:30pvTv Therapeutics to Participate in the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcar..
GL
2020VTV THERAPEUTICS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events,..
AQ
2020VTV THERAPEUTICS : VTVT) sees Significant Insider buy Extending Trend of purchas..
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : vTv Therapeutics Insider Buy Scaling Back 90-Days of Sells
MT
2020VTV THERAPEUTICS INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
2020MIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Mixed at Midday Amid Stimulus Talks Progress, Weak R..
MT
2020VTV THERAPEUTICS : Announces Topline Results of Phase 2 Elevage Study of Azelira..
AQ
2020Wall Street Sees Another Round of Gains on Stimulus Optimism
MT
2020vTv Therapeutics Announces Topline Results of Phase 2 Elevage Study of Azelir..
GL
2020VTV THERAPEUTICS : Inks Licensing Deal With Anteris Bio for Kidney Drug Candidat..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,66 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 107 M 107 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 64,8x
Capi. / Sales 2021 43,0x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart VTV THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
vTv Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VTV THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,75 $
Last Close Price 2,04 $
Spread / Highest target 268%
Spread / Average Target 231%
Spread / Lowest Target 194%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen L. Holcombe President & Chief Executive Officer
Robin E. Abrams Executive Chairman
Rudy C. Howard EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Aaron H. Burstein Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Carmen Valcarce Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VTV THERAPEUTICS INC.9.68%107
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.2.99%75 212
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-3.25%59 439
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.6.70%53 366
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS0.07%51 025
GENMAB A/S2.80%27 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ