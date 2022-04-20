VUKILE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2002/027194/06) Company code: VKEI

ISIN: ZAG000144734

(Granted REIT status with the JSE)

INTEREST RATE RESET: VKE11

Notice is hereby given that the 3 month JIBAR rate as at 20 April 2022 is 4.383% p.a. ("JIBAR").

Accordingly, the next interest payment, payable on 20 July 2022 (*Modified following), for the period 20 April 2022 to 19 July 2022, will be calculated based on a rate of 6.133% p.a. (175 bps over JIBAR).

* When the interest payment date falls on a non-business day, such interest payment will be paid on the first business day after the weekend or public holiday. However, if the first business day after the weekend or public holiday falls in a new calendar month the last business day before the weekend or public holiday will be used instead.

Next reset date: 20 July 2022

20 April 2022

Debt sponsor

Java Capital