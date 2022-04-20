Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Vukile Property Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VKE   ZAE000180865

VUKILE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED

(VKE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-18
13.48 ZAR   -0.44%
06:49aINTEREST RATE RESET : Vke11
PU
04/08INTEREST RATE RESET : Vke10
PU
04/01INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS : VKE10 and VKE11
PU
Interest rate reset: VKE11

04/20/2022 | 06:49am EDT
VUKILE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2002/027194/06) Company code: VKEI

ISIN: ZAG000144734

(Granted REIT status with the JSE)

INTEREST RATE RESET: VKE11

Notice is hereby given that the 3 month JIBAR rate as at 20 April 2022 is 4.383% p.a. ("JIBAR").

Accordingly, the next interest payment, payable on 20 July 2022 (*Modified following), for the period 20 April 2022 to 19 July 2022, will be calculated based on a rate of 6.133% p.a. (175 bps over JIBAR).

* When the interest payment date falls on a non-business day, such interest payment will be paid on the first business day after the weekend or public holiday. However, if the first business day after the weekend or public holiday falls in a new calendar month the last business day before the weekend or public holiday will be used instead.

Next reset date: 20 July 2022

20 April 2022

Debt sponsor

Java Capital

Disclaimer

Vukile Property Fund Limited published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 10:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 334 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 15 299 M 1 024 M 1 024 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 7,38%
Capitalization 13 213 M 884 M 884 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
EV / Sales 2023 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart VUKILE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vukile Property Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VUKILE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13,48 ZAR
Average target price 13,75 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 2,00%
Managers and Directors
Laurence Gary Rapp Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Laurence R. Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nigel George Payne Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stefanes Francois Booysen Independent Non-Executive Director
Hatla Ntene Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VUKILE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED8.97%884
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-17.81%43 119
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.73%18 607
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION4.67%15 942
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-4.94%12 245
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-0.79%8 384