    VKE   ZAE000180865

VUKILE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED

(VKE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
14.70 ZAR   +1.66%
Interest rate reset: VKE16

08/15/2022 | 09:54am EDT
VUKILE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2002/027194/06) Company code: VKEI

ISIN: ZAG000166158

(Granted REIT status with the JSE)

INTEREST RATE RESET: VKE16

Notice is hereby given that the 3 month JIBAR rate as at 15 August 2022 is 5.75% p.a. ("JIBAR").

Accordingly, the next interest payment, payable on 14 November 2022 (*Modified following), for the period 15 August 2022 to 13 November 2022, will be calculated based on a rate of 7.36% p.a. (161bps over JIBAR).

  • When the interest payment date falls on a non-business day, such interest payment will be paid on the first business day after the weekend or public holiday. However, if the first business day after the weekend or public holiday falls in a new calendar month the last business day before the weekend or public holiday will be used instead.

Next reset date: 14 November 2022.

15 August 2022

Debt sponsor

Disclaimer

Vukile Property Fund Limited published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 13:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
