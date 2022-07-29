Log in
Vukile Property Fund : Availability of integrated report, notice of annual general meeting and B-BBEE annual compliance report

07/29/2022 | 09:31am EDT
VUKILE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2002/027194/06)

JSE share code: VKE NSX share code: VKN

ISIN: ZAE000180865

Bond company code: VKEI (Granted REIT status with the JSE) ("Vukile" or "the Company")

AVAILABILITY OF INTEGRATED REPORT, NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

AVAILABILITY OF INTEGRATED REPORT

Shareholders are advised that the Company's integrated report for the financial year ended 31 March 2022, is available on the Company's website at: https://www.vukile.co.za/cmsAdmin/uploads/IAR-2022.pdf in addition to the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022, which were published on Thursday, 9 June 2022.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice of annual general meeting for Vukile shareholders, to be held in the main boardroom, 4th Floor, 11 Ninth Street, Houghton Estate, 2196 at 09:00 on Thursday, 1 September 2022 (the "annual general meeting"), has been dispatched to shareholders and is available on the Company's website at: https://www.vukile.co.za/cmsAdmin/uploads/AGMNotice-2022.pdf .

The last day to trade in order to be eligible to participate in and vote at the annual general meeting is Tuesday, 23 August 2022 and the record date to participate in and vote at the annual general meeting is Friday, 26 August 2021.

BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

Shareholders are further advised that, in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements, the Company's annual compliance report in terms of section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act 53 of 2003 read with the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act 46 of 2013, has been published and is available on the Company's website at: https://www.vukile.co.za/cmsAdmin/uploads/b-bbee- certificate.pdf .

29 July 2022

JSE equity and debt sponsor

NSX sponsor

Disclaimer

Vukile Property Fund Limited published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 13:29:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
