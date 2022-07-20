Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Vukile Property Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VKE   ZAE000180865

VUKILE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED

(VKE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-18
13.59 ZAR   -0.07%
01:34aVUKILE PROPERTY FUND : Debt roadshow presentation
PU
06/29VUKILE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/15VUKILE PROPERTY FUND : Dealings in securities by a director of the company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vukile Property Fund : Debt roadshow presentation

07/20/2022 | 01:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VUKILE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2002/027194/06)

JSE share code: VKE NSX share code: VKN

ISIN: ZAE000180865

Debt company code: VKEI (Granted REIT status with the JSE) ("Vukile" or "the company")

DEBT ROADSHOW PRESENTATION

Vukile noteholders and shareholders are advised that Vukile is undertaking a debt capital markets roadshow commencing Monday, 25 July 2022.

A copy of the debt investor presentation, which will be presented to members of the investment community,

is available on the company's website:

https://www.vukile.co.za/investor-media/downloads/dmtn-presentations/2022/vukile-dmtn-roadshow-july-2022.pdf

19 July 2022

JSE sponsor

NSX sponsor

Disclaimer

Vukile Property Fund Limited published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 05:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VUKILE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED
01:34aVUKILE PROPERTY FUND : Debt roadshow presentation
PU
06/29VUKILE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/15VUKILE PROPERTY FUND : Dealings in securities by a director of the company
PU
06/14VUKILE PROPERTY FUND : Dealings in securities by directors and by the company secretary of..
PU
06/09DIVIDEND DECLARATION : Tax treatment and salient dates
PU
06/09VUKILE PROPERTY FUND : Audited summarised consolidated results for the year ended 31 March..
PU
06/09VUKILE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED : Financial report
CO
05/30Vukile Property Fund Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31,..
CI
05/27INTEREST RATE RESET : Vke17
PU
04/20INTEREST RATE RESET : Vke11
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 907 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 15 304 M 897 M 897 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 8,31%
Capitalization 13 321 M 781 M 781 M
EV / Sales 2023 15,0x
EV / Sales 2024 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart VUKILE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vukile Property Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VUKILE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13,59 ZAR
Average target price 14,15 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 4,12%
Managers and Directors
Laurence Gary Rapp Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Laurence R. Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nigel George Payne Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stefanes Francois Booysen Independent Non-Executive Director
Hatla Ntene Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VUKILE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED9.86%781
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-35.99%32 418
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-5.54%17 427
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-14.77%12 583
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-17.13%10 459
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-5.10%7 886