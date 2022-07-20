Vukile Property Fund : Debt roadshow presentation

VUKILE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2002/027194/06)
JSE share code: VKE NSX share code: VKN
ISIN: ZAE000180865
Debt company code: VKEI (Granted REIT status with the JSE) ("Vukile" or "the company")
DEBT ROADSHOW PRESENTATION
Vukile noteholders and shareholders are advised that Vukile is undertaking a debt capital markets roadshow commencing Monday, 25 July 2022.
A copy of the debt investor presentation, which will be presented to members of the investment community,
is available on the company's website:
https://www.vukile.co.za/investor-media/downloads/dmtn-presentations/2022/vukile-dmtn-roadshow-july-2022.pdf
19 July 2022
Disclaimer
