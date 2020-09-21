Log in
VULCABRAS AZALEIA S.A.

(VULC3)
Vulcabras Azaleia S A : Material Fact - Vulcabras Azaleia Assumes Mizuno Operation in Brazil

09/21/2020 | 07:45am EDT

VULCABRAS AZALEIA S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 50.926.955/0001-42

NIRE 35.300.014.910

MATERIAL FACT

VulcabrasAzaleia S.A. (B3: VULC3) ("Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on September 21, 2020, its subsidiaries - VulcabrasAzaleia - CE, Calçados and ArtigosEsportivos S.A. and VulcabrasDistribuidora de ArtigosEsportivos Ltda. ("Subsidiaries"), entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Alpargatas S.A., by which they commit to take over the operations related to the Mizuno trademark in Brazil and to purchase certain assets, comprised mainly by inventory and fixed assets in the amount of BRL 32,500,000,00, subject to working capital adjustment, and shall be paid as follows: a) BRL 10,000,000.00 until the closing of the transaction, and b) the remaining balance in up to 5 business days after determination of the final price. The Mizuno business, while conducted by Alpargatas, generated a net operating income of approximately BRL 444,000,000.00 in the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019.

As a condition to the consummation of the transaction mentioned above, the Subsidiaries shall also execute with Mizuno Kabushiki Kaisha (MIZUNO CORPORATION) a Master Distributor and Licensing Agreement related to the Mizuno trademark products. As set forth in such agreement, the Subsidiaries may (i) develop and manufacture Mizuno products, including footwear, apparel and accessories,

  1. distribute Mizuno products in Brazil, and (iii) commercialize the Mizuno products directly to the end customer through proprietary stores and/or online sale channel (www.mizuno.com.br),all for a period greater than ten years.

The consummation of the transactions described herein are subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent typical insimilar transactions, including the approval by the Brazilian antitrust authorities.

The transactions were also approved by the Company's Board of Directors, pursuant article 17 of the bylaws. Approval by the shareholders is not required, since the transactions do not involve the events set forth in article 256 ofLaw No. 6.404/76, as amended.

Jundiaí/SP, September 21, 2020.

Wagner Dantas da Silva

Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vulcabras|azaleia SA published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 11:44:01 UTC
