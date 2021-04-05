Vulcabras Azaleia S A : INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION - 4Q20
Company Description
Founded in 1952, Vulcabras Azaleia is one of the largest footwear and sporting goods companies in Latin America.
Manager of brands specialized in athletic footwear and women footwear in Brazil with a vertically-integrated production model that ensures a competitive advantage versus other players.
OwnerOlympikus brand, the largest athletic footwear brand of Brazil. Exclusive representative of Under Armour in Brazil, one of the largest brands in the world and Mizuno, with high performance products for all levels of athletes
Its products are distributed throughout Brazil to more than 10.000 clients as well as in several countries in Latin America.
Exports accounted for 8.6 % of net revenues in 2020
Publicly held Company in Novo Mercado (highest governance standards of B3).
Financial Highlights
EBITDA and EBITDA margin (R$ million and %)
(1) Ex- Non-Recurring items and IFRS 16 ajust.
Market Leadership
Main Brands by segment
Largest sporting brands in Brazil in volume (4Q18)
ATHLETIC FOOTWEAR
Internacional
1º
Brand 1
2º
Internacional
Brand 2
3º
Brand of high-performance footwear, with world-class materials and technology.
Source: Kantar WorldPanel, Focal Pesquisas.
OTHERS
Boots for industry.
What we have achieved?
Unique brand
positioning
Olympikus
Largest sporting footwear brand in Brazil.
Smart choice: balance of high-quality and affordable prices.
Under Armour
One of the largest sports brands of the world.
Premium brand with innovation and performance focus.
Mizuno
Japanese brand with Global presence with high performance products for all types of athletes.
Great growth potential.
Capillarity of
Distribution
Very fragmented client base in Brazil: more than 10,000 clients.
Well-definedstrategy to serve each sales channel.
Largest sales team in Brazil: 39 representative offices and more than 331 people (all segments).
Best sporting footwear supplier for retailers.
Integrated production
Vertically-integratedmodel ensuring superior sales execution compared to international brands.
Lower average delivery time (5 weeks vs 6 months).
Faster time to market (4 months vs 12 months).
Lower risk of inventory liquidation.
Strong
Innovation
culture
Largest R&D center in Latin America.
+600 people dedicated to R&D.
+ than 800 new models/year.
Award-winningproducts.
Performance tests made by professional athletes scores compared to international brands.
