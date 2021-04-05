Vulcabras Azaleia S A : INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION - 4Q20

Company Description

Founded in 1952, Vulcabras Azaleia is one of the largest footwear and sporting goods companies in Latin America.

Manager of brands specialized in athletic footwear and women footwear in Brazil with a vertically-integrated production model that ensures a competitive advantage versus other players.

Owner Olympikus brand , the largest athletic footwear brand of Brazil. Exclusive representative of Under Armour i n Brazil, one of the largest brands in the world and Mizuno , with high performance products for all levels of athletes

Its products are distributed throughout Brazil to more than 10.000 clients as well as in several countries in Latin America.

Exports accounted for 8.6 % of net revenues in 2020