Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vulcabras Azaleia S.A.    VULC3   BRVULCACNOR2

VULCABRAS AZALEIA S.A.

(VULC3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vulcabras Azaleia S A : INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION - 4Q20

04/05/2021 | 07:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2

Company Description

  • Founded in 1952, Vulcabras Azaleia is one of the largest footwear and sporting goods companies in Latin America.
  • Manager of brands specialized in athletic footwear and women footwear in Brazil with a vertically-integrated production model that ensures a competitive advantage versus other players.
  • Owner Olympikus brand, the largest athletic footwear brand of Brazil. Exclusive representative of Under Armour in Brazil, one of the largest brands in the world and Mizuno, with high performance products for all levels of athletes
  • Its products are distributed throughout Brazil to more than 10.000 clients as well as in several countries in Latin America.
  • Exports accounted for 8.6 % of net revenues in 2020
  • Publicly held Company in Novo Mercado (highest governance standards of B3).

Financial Highlights

EBITDA and EBITDA margin (R$ million and %)

(1) Ex- Non-Recurring items and IFRS 16 ajust.

Market Leadership

Main Brands by segment

Largest sporting brands in Brazil in volume (4Q18)

ATHLETIC FOOTWEAR

Internacional

Brand 1

Internacional

Brand 2

Brand of high-performance footwear, with world-class materials and technology.

Source: Kantar WorldPanel, Focal Pesquisas.

OTHERS

Boots for industry.

3

What we have achieved?

Unique brand

positioning

Olympikus

  • Largest sporting footwear brand in Brazil.
  • Smart choice: balance of high-quality and affordable prices.

Under Armour

  • One of the largest sports brands of the world.
  • Premium brand with innovation and performance focus.

Mizuno

  • Japanese brand with Global presence with high performance products for all types of athletes.
  • Great growth potential.

Capillarity of

Distribution

  • Very fragmented client base in Brazil: more than 10,000 clients.
  • Well-definedstrategy to serve each sales channel.
  • Largest sales team in Brazil: 39 representative offices and more than 331 people (all segments).
  • Best sporting footwear supplier for retailers.

Integrated production

  • Vertically-integratedmodel ensuring superior sales execution compared to international brands.
  1. Lower average delivery time (5 weeks vs 6 months).
  1. Faster time to market (4 months vs 12 months).
  1. Lower risk of inventory liquidation.

Strong

Innovation

culture

  • Largest R&D center in Latin America.
  • +600 people dedicated to R&D.
  • + than 800 new models/year.
  • Award-winningproducts.
  • Performance tests made by professional athletes scores compared to international brands.

4

1975

2007

1996

2018

1906

2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vulcabras|azaleia SA published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 11:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VULCABRAS AZALEIA S.A.
07:30aVULCABRAS AZALEIA S A  : Institutional presentation - 4q20
PU
03/31VULCABRAS AZALEIA S A  : Material Fact - Mizuno Operation
PU
03/30NOTICE TO THE MARKET - LIVE - ONE YE : the future of the retail.
PU
03/30VULCABRAS AZALEIA S A  : Comunicado ao Mercado - Comunicado ao Mercado referente..
PU
03/24VULCABRAS AZALEIA S A  : Egm - distance voting
PU
03/22VULCABRAS AZALEIA S A  : Conference Call 4Q20
PU
03/09VULCABRAS AZALEIA S A  : Earnings Release 4Q20
PU
02/18VULCABRAS AZALEIA S A  : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of shares by Grupo G..
PU
01/29VULCABRAS AZALEIA S A  : Notice to the Market - Participation in Live
PU
01/29VULCABRAS AZALEIA S A  : Material Fact - The first stage of the closing of the t..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 118 M 196 M 196 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 765 M 309 M 309 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,4%
Chart VULCABRAS AZALEIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vulcabras Azaleia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VULCABRAS AZALEIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,67 BRL
Last Close Price 7,18 BRL
Spread / Highest target 95,0%
Spread / Average Target 62,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pedro Bartelle Second Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wagner Dantas Da Silva Chief Financial Officer & Administration Director
Pedro Grendene Bartelle Chairman
Evandro Saluar Kollet Chief Technology & Product Development Officer
Hector Nuñez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VULCABRAS AZALEIA S.A.-10.14%309
NIKE, INC.-6.32%209 393
ADIDAS AG-9.11%62 080
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED6.27%45 400
PUMA SE-7.98%14 934
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION15.25%9 311
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ