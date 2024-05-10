vulcabras.com

Global Sportech

Build a better country through sport

One of the biggest footwear markets in the world

Brazil is the 4th largest market in the world with 775 .0million* pairs consumed per year

Market with strong growth potential

Brazil occupies the 43rd position in terms of pairs per inhabitant with

3.8 pairs*. Considering only Athletic footwear, the consumption is 0.4 pairs per inhabitant

Athletic footwear

market expanding

and full of

opportunities

Expansion of Sports

Lifestyle consumption

Consumption of sports lifestyle products grows after the pandemic and continues to expand

Addressable market expansion

Only 30% of the Brazilian population practices physical activities today

Sports segment in continuous expansion

Percentage of inhabitants who practice physical activities grew 33% in the last 5 years

*Source: Footwear industry sector report - Abicalçados | Brazil 2024

More than 7 decades, building a unique expertise, full of innovation, technology and market reference brands

1952

VULCABRAS 752

1977

IPO

1986

1992

2007

PUMA

LOTTO

ACQUISITION

AZALEIA S/A

2020

2017

FOCUS ON

SPORTS

RE-IPO

LICENSING

AZALEIA

2022

1ST SNEAKER WITH

GRAPHENE PLATE

IN THE WORLD

2024

1ST SUPERSHOES

MADE IN BRAZIL

CORRE SUPRA

ADIDAS

1973

LE COQ SPORTIF

ACQUIRED BY CURRENT

REEBOK

ASICS

JOINT VENTURE

1981

CONTROLLING

1999

2002

ADIDAS

SHAREHOLDERS

BRAZIL / ARGENTINA

1988

2008

ACQUISITION

UNDER ARMOUR

2018

ACQUISITION

MIZUNO

2021

2023

START OF LOCAL PRODUCTION OF CHUTEIRA MORELIA

BUSINESS MODEL

2 manufacturing plants with state-of-the-art technology, capable of producing any footwear technology in the world

Brands

Industry

4.0

Consumer

Market

intelligence

Channels

Presence at 19,000 doors

Own-operated system for sellout analysis and potential replenishing for each account

Merchandising team

App for training and connection with retailers and store sales agents

Largest and most modern R&D center for sports footwear in Latin America

R&D

Multibrand Retail

E-commerce

Own Physical Stores

Foreign Market

RESEARCH

AND INNOVATION

RESEARCH AND INNOVATION

The largest footwear Research &

Development center in Latin America

+600 professionals Designers, Researchers and Engineers dedicated to R&D

  • 800 new sports models per year

+20,000 m2

Laboratory, Design Center, Complete mini factory, Virtual reality, Materials research

Open innovation platform

Partnership with universities

International collaborations

Award-winning and certified products by the main market appraisers and institutes

Create, develop and produce world-class innovation and

technology with our Mizuno, Olympikus and Under Armour

brands.

Carbon

+ Grafenus

Charged

Response Foam

C O R R E S U P R A , T H E F I R S T S U P E R S H O E S D E V E L O P E D

A N D

P R O D U C E D

I N

B R A Z I L , W H I C H F E A T U R E S

A N

U N P R E C E D E N T E D

C A R B O N

+

G R A P H E N E

P R O P U L S I O N P L A T E .

D E M O C R A T I Z A T I O N O F H I G H P E R F O R M A N C E T E C H N O L O G Y

N E W C U S H I O N I N G T E C H N O L O G Y

D E V E L O P E D I N B R A Z I L A N D T A K E N T O T H E W O R L D W I T H U N D E R A R M O U R .

M O R E C U S H I O N I N G A N D E N E R G Y R E T U R N F O R A T H L E T E S

M I Z U N O ' S W A V E

T E C H N O L O G Y I S T H E U N I V E R S A L S O L U T I O N T H A T G U A R A N T E E S A S T A B L E R I D E A N D

H I G H E R

D Y N A M I C D A M P I N G O F F E R I N G T H E B E S T C O M B I N A T I O N O F C U S H I O N I N G A N D S T A B I L I T Y .

INDUSTRY 4.0 WITH CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY

INDUSTRY 4.0 WITH CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY

The guarantee of agility in supplying points of sale.

Smaller time-to-market compared to international competitors.

Modern industrial park

capable of producing any existing footwear technology in the world

  • 25 million pairs in2023

Lead Time

between order confirmation and production

of only 5 weeks

BA

CE

+ 600 mi CAPEX

invested in industrial modernization and R&D over the past 5 years

