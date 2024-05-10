vulcabras.com
S P O R T E C H
2 0 2 3
Global Sportech
Build a better country through sport
2
One of the biggest footwear markets in the world
Brazil is the 4th largest market in the world with 775 .0million* pairs consumed per year
Market with strong growth potential
Brazil occupies the 43rd position in terms of pairs per inhabitant with
3.8 pairs*. Considering only Athletic footwear, the consumption is 0.4 pairs per inhabitant
Athletic footwear
market expanding
and full of
opportunities
Expansion of Sports
Lifestyle consumption
Consumption of sports lifestyle products grows after the pandemic and continues to expand
Addressable market expansion
Only 30% of the Brazilian population practices physical activities today
Sports segment in continuous expansion
Percentage of inhabitants who practice physical activities grew 33% in the last 5 years
*Source: Footwear industry sector report - Abicalçados | Brazil 2024
3
More than 7 decades, building a unique expertise, full of innovation, technology and market reference brands
1952
VULCABRAS 752
1977
IPO
1986
1992
2007
PUMA
LOTTO
ACQUISITION
AZALEIA S/A
2020
2017
FOCUS ON
SPORTS
RE-IPO
LICENSING
AZALEIA
2022
1ST SNEAKER WITH
GRAPHENE PLATE
IN THE WORLD
2024
1ST SUPERSHOES
MADE IN BRAZIL
CORRE SUPRA
ADIDAS
1973
LE COQ SPORTIF
ACQUIRED BY CURRENT
REEBOK
ASICS
JOINT VENTURE
1981
CONTROLLING
1999
2002
ADIDAS
SHAREHOLDERS
BRAZIL / ARGENTINA
1988
2008
ACQUISITION
UNDER ARMOUR
2018
ACQUISITION
MIZUNO
2021
2023
START OF LOCAL PRODUCTION OF CHUTEIRA MORELIA
BUSINESS MODEL
2 manufacturing plants with state-of-the-art technology, capable of producing any footwear technology in the world
Brands
Industry
4.0
Consumer
Market
intelligence
Channels
Presence at 19,000 doors
Own-operated system for sellout analysis and potential replenishing for each account
Merchandising team
App for training and connection with retailers and store sales agents
Largest and most modern R&D center for sports footwear in Latin America
R&D
Multibrand Retail
E-commerce
Own Physical Stores
Foreign Market
S P O R T E C H
2 0 2 3
5
RESEARCH
AND INNOVATION
6
RESEARCH AND INNOVATION
The largest footwear Research &
Development center in Latin America
S P O R T E C H
+600 professionals Designers, Researchers and Engineers dedicated to R&D
- 800 new sports models per year
+20,000 m2
Laboratory, Design Center, Complete mini factory, Virtual reality, Materials research
Open innovation platform
Partnership with universities
International collaborations
Award-winning and certified products by the main market appraisers and institutes
2 0 2 3
7
Create, develop and produce world-class innovation and
technology with our Mizuno, Olympikus and Under Armour
brands.
Carbon
+ Grafenus
Charged
Response Foam
C O R R E S U P R A , T H E F I R S T S U P E R S H O E S D E V E L O P E D
A N D
P R O D U C E D
I N
B R A Z I L , W H I C H F E A T U R E S
A N
U N P R E C E D E N T E D
C A R B O N
+
G R A P H E N E
P R O P U L S I O N P L A T E .
D E M O C R A T I Z A T I O N O F H I G H P E R F O R M A N C E T E C H N O L O G Y
N E W C U S H I O N I N G T E C H N O L O G Y
D E V E L O P E D I N B R A Z I L A N D T A K E N T O T H E W O R L D W I T H U N D E R A R M O U R .
M O R E C U S H I O N I N G A N D E N E R G Y R E T U R N F O R A T H L E T E S
M I Z U N O ' S W A V E
T E C H N O L O G Y I S T H E U N I V E R S A L S O L U T I O N T H A T G U A R A N T E E S A S T A B L E R I D E A N D
H I G H E R
D Y N A M I C D A M P I N G O F F E R I N G T H E B E S T C O M B I N A T I O N O F C U S H I O N I N G A N D S T A B I L I T Y .
S P O R T E C H
2 0 2 3
8
INDUSTRY 4.0 WITH CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY
9
INDUSTRY 4.0 WITH CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY
The guarantee of agility in supplying points of sale.
Smaller time-to-market compared to international competitors.
S P O R T E C H
Modern industrial park
capable of producing any existing footwear technology in the world
- 25 million pairs in2023
Lead Time
between order confirmation and production
of only 5 weeks
BA
CE
+ 600 mi CAPEX
invested in industrial modernization and R&D over the past 5 years
2 0 2 3
10
