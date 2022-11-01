Advanced search
    VULC3   BRVULCACNOR2

VULCABRAS S.A.

(VULC3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-01 pm EDT
14.33 BRL   +3.02%
Vulcabras S A : ITR-3Q22

11/01/2022 | 06:10pm EDT
Interim Financial Information

Vulcabras S.A.

September 30, 2022

with Independent auditors' report on interim financial information

Vulcabras S.A.

Interim financial information

September 30, 2022

Contents

Independent auditor's review report on quartely information ...........................................................

1

Reviewed individual and consolidated interim financial information

Statements of financial position.......................................................................................................

3

Statements of profit or loss .............................................................................................................

4

Statements of comprehensive income ............................................................................................

5

Statements of changes in equity .....................................................................................................

6

Statements of cash flows ................................................................................................................

7

Statements of value added .............................................................................................................

8

Notes to individual and consolidated interim financial information ...................................................

9

Centro Empresarial Iguatemi

Av. Washington Soares, 55

5º andar - sala 506 a 509 - Bairro Cocó 60811-341 - Fortaleza - CE - Brasil

Tel: +55 85 3392-5600

Fax:+55 85 3392-5659 ey.com.br

A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Review Report on interim financial information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil and with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)

Independent auditor's review report on quarterly information

To

The Directors and Shareholders of

Vulcabras S.A.

Jundiaí - SP

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information, contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) of Vulcabras S.A. ("Company"), for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, comprising the statement of financial position as of September 30, 2022 and the related statement of profit or loss and of comprehensive income for the three-month and nine-month periods then ended, and of changes in equity and of cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, including explanatory notes.

Executive board is responsible for the preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with NBC TG 21 - Interim Financial Reporting and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the fair presentation of this information in conformity with specific rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and international standards on review engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34, applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Financial Form (ITR), and presented consistently with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

1

Uma empresa-membro da Ernst & Young Global Limited

Other matters

Audit of corresponding amounts

The Company's individual and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the individual and consolidated interim financial information for the three- and nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 were examined and reviewed by another independent auditor, who issued an audit report dated March 8, 2022 and a review report dated November 9, 2021, respectively, which did not contain any modification

Statements of value added

The aforementioned quarterly information include the individual and consolidated statements of value added (SVA) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, prepared under Company's Executive Board responsibility and presented as supplementary information by IAS 34. These statements have been subject to review procedures performed together with the review of the quarterly information with the objective to conclude whether they are reconciled to the interim financial information and accounting records, as applicable, and if its format and content are in accordance with the criteria set forth by NBC TG 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that they were not prepared, in all material respects, consistently with the overall individual and consolidated interim financial information.

Recife (PE), November 1st, 2022.

ERNST & YOUNG

Auditores Independentes S.S.

CRC-2SP015199/O-6

Original report in Portuguese signed by

Francisco da Silva Pimentel

Accountant CRC-1SP171230/O-7-T-PE

2

Vulcabras S.A. (Publicly-heldcompany)

Statements of financial position

As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (In thousands of reais)

Consolidated

Parent company

Consolidated

Parent company

Assets

Note

09/30/2022

12/31/2021

09/30/2022

12/31/2021

Liabilities

Note

09/30/2022

12/31/2021

09/30/2022

12/31/2021

Cash and cash equivalents

4

211.959

114.635

102.374

33

Suppliers

16

141.100

78.006

88

1.672

Trade accounts receivable

6

709.342

616.275

-

-

Loans and financing

17

277.377

291.497

-

-

Inventories

7

634.225

493.497

-

-

Lease liabilities

18

8.126

7.129

-

-

Recoverable taxes

8

20.126

46.852

582

576

Taxes payable

18.237

8.944

201

130

Income tax and social contribution

9a

12.107

7.073

790

746

Salaries and vacations payable

82.065

45.618

13

13

Amounts receivable for disposal of operation

2.990

3.850

-

-

Provisions

19

21.984

22.488

660

418

Other accounts receivable

18.887

17.115

1.126

2.124

Income tax and social contribution - deferred

9b

2.576

2.576

-

-

Commissions payable

19.405

14.305

-

-

Dividends and profits payable

-

4

-

4

Total current assets

1.609.636

1.299.297

104.872

3.479

Other accounts payable

35.686

24.337

420

153

Interest earning bank deposits

5

8.279

10.312

1

2

Total current liabilities

606.556

494.904

1.382

2.390

Trade accounts receivable

6

5.168

3.631

-

-

Loans and financing

17

83.612

69.753

-

-

Recoverable taxes

8

72.850

63.099

1.831

1.821

Borrowings with related parties

11

18.345

18.041

224.931

206.533

Deferred income tax and social contribution

9b

473

493

-

-

Lease liabilities

18

12.112

12.650

-

-

Judicial deposits

10

18.804

16.005

406

338

Provisions

19

37.598

37.390

-

-

Borrowings with related parties

11

-

-

27.006

118.324

Deferred taxes on revaluation of property, plant and equipmen

9b

2.179

2.272

-

-

Amounts receivable for disposal of operation

-

1.720

-

-

Provision for investment losses

12

-

-

132

135

Goods for sale

194

194

-

-

Other accounts payable

3.134

3.665

-

-

Other accounts receivable

2.035

2.208

1.087

1.299

Total non-current liabilities

156.980

143.771

225.063

206.668

Long-term assets

107.803

97.662

30.331

121.784

Shareholders' equity

Capital

20

1.106.717

1.106.717

1.106.717

1.106.717

Investments

12

74.066

69.408

1.701.907

1.439.905

Revaluation reserves

20

4.230

4.410

4.230

4.410

Investment property

4

5

-

-

Capital reserves

20

4.529

4.731

4.529

4.731

Right-of-use

18

18.131

17.442

-

-

Legal reserve

20

15.692

15.692

15.692

15.692

Property, plant and equipment

13

355.906

302.337

-

-

Unrealized profit reserve

20

-

201.927

-

201.927

Intangible assets

14

209.114

209.086

111

111

Statutory reserve

20

201.927

-

201.927

-

Equity valuation adjustments

20

21.889

22.744

21.889

22.744

657.221

598.278

1.702.018

1.440.016

Retained earnings

255.792

-

255.792

-

Shareholders' equity attributable to controlling shareholders

1.610.776

1.356.221

1.610.776

1.356.221

Non-controlling interest

348

341

-

-

Total non-current assets

765.024

695.940

1.732.349

1.561.800

Total shareholders' equity

1.611.124

1.356.562

1.610.776

1.356.221

Total liabilities

763.536

638.675

226.445

209.058

Total assets

2.374.660

1.995.237

1.837.221

1.565.279

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

2.374.660

1.995.237

1.837.221

1.565.279

See the accompanying notes to the quarterly financial information.

-

-

-

-

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vulcabras|azaleia SA published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 22:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
